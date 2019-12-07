Coming into Thursday opening-round play of the JoAnn Sparks Tournament, the Marshall Lady Mavs had struggled to a 2-4 start under first-year coach Eric Woods.
When action closed Saturday evening, Marshall was hoisting up championship hardware. The Lady Mavs completed their three-day visit a perfect 3-0, defeating the host Spring Hill Lady Panthers, 42-30, in the title tilt.
“The biggest difference for us today was our intensity and focus. we’ve been building for weeks now and working on staying good in adversity,” said Woods. “The attention to detail of our game plan really helped us to start fast and just keep the momentum. Our motto is to take one step forward every single day. We accomplished that this weekend.”
Spring Hill, like Marshall, is breaking in a new coach and Dee Lewis was very proud of his girls and their fight. The Lady Panthers, who are now 9-6, rallied from a frigid half of first half shooting to make the girl’s championship game competitive.
“When you get down like we did, all you can do is lift them up and encourage,” Lewis said. “We could’ve laid down, but we didn’t. They worked hard to get back in the game and fought til the end. Proud of their effort and their heart.”
Marshall assumed a commanding 24-5 lead at the break as Spring Hill finished the half a frosty one of 20 from the floor. The Lady Mavs built on a 10-4 first quarter advantage with a 14-1 second quarter on six-of-13 shooting.
Zailey McGee hit the back end of a two-shot foul at 7:08 of the period. That proved to be Spring Hill’s lone digit in the quarter as Marshall scored 10 unanswered. Jordan Terry and Kamryn Turner provided eight of the 10 points for the Lady Mavs.
Spring Hill, unlike the first half, came out lighting it up. The Lady Panthers hit six of 14 from the floor in the third, including four from beyond the arc. Threes from Marissa Seyer (2), Peyton Borens and Ashlee Blake enabled the hosts to turn a 23-point deficit to 10 going to the final quarter.
Neither team was particularly accurate in the final eight minutes. Spring Hill misfired on 14 of 16 attempts and Marshall was three of 12. A pull-up pop from Amayai Spears at 5:36 swelled the Lady Mav margin to 14 at 39-25.
Spring Hill managed an old-fashioned three-point play from J’Dee Stovall at 1:47 to pull the Lady Panthers within 11 at 1:47. That would be as close as it would get.
Terry led Marshall with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Turner added nine points and kay Kay Jones had eight.
Blake was high-point for Spring Hill with nine and Stovall followed with seven points and eight rebounds. Borens was strong on the boards for the Lady Panthers with a team-high nine.
Spring Hill visits Union Grove Tuesday and Marshall travels to Tatum.