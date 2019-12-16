Jaclyn Garrett spent the weekend filling the stat sheet for Daingerfield and helping lead the Lady Tigers to a third-place finish at the New Boston Gunslinger Tournament.
For her efforts, Garrett has earned East Texas Player of the Week honors for games played Dec. 9-14.
Garrett averaged 20 points, 4.1 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 steals as Daingerfiled defeated Clarksville and Ashdown, Arkansas and lost to Liberty-Eylau in the tournament.
She had 24 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals against Clarksville, 13 points, four assists, five rebounds and five steals against Liberty-Eylau and 23 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds against Ashdown.
The Lady Tigers will open District 15-3A play at New Diana tonight.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
■ Longview’s Jordan McLain averaged 11.2 points and five steals last week in five games. She scored a career-high 27 and added six steals in a 59-39 win over Mabank on Saturday at the Edgewood Tournament.
■ Marshall’s Maycee Griffin averaged 12 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in two games, and teammate Kay Kay Jones chipped in with eight points, 2.5 rebounds, five assists and three steals per outing.
■ Carthage’s Zee McGrue averaged 17.6 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals in five games last week.
■ Jefferson’s Tierrani Johnson averaged 13 points, six rebounds and four steals and teammate Mackenzie Jordan averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Bulldogs went 3-1 for the week.
■ Daingerfield’s Mikayla Roberson averaged 13.1 points, 6.1 assists, seven rebounds and two blocks in three games.
■ Atlanta’s Keyona Easter averaged 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six steals per game last week.
TABC POLLS
Ranked teams this week from the area in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll include Bullard (10) and Chapel Hill (24) in 4A, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (2) in 3A, Hawkins (11) in 2A and private schools Christian Heritage Classical School (5 in 2A) and Longview Christian School (8) and Trinity School of Texas (9) in Class A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are DeSoto in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Canyon in 4A, Idalou in 3A, Martin’s Mill in 2A and Nazareth in Class A.