Opponents had little success stopping Sabine’s Blaire Kaufman at any point during games last week, but the first quarter was particularly dynamic for the Lady Cardinal standout.
For her efforts in games against Sprng Hill, Jefferson, Atlanta and Big Sandy, Kaufman has been named East Texas Player of the Week for games played Dc. 2-7.
Kaufman scored in double figures in three of the four games, with a game-high 27 coming against Big Sandy to go along with 17 against Spring Hill, 10 against Atlanta and five against Jefferson.
She also had eight rebounds and three steals against Spring Hill, five rebounds, four steals and a block against Jefferson, five rebounds, two assists and two steals against Atlanta and two rebounds against Big Sandy.
Against Big Sandy, she finished with seven 3-pointers, with five coming in the opening quarter, and was 7-for-8 from behind the arc in the game.
She had three triples in the first quarter against Spring Hill.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
■ Carthage’s Zee McGrue averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and nine steals
■ Sabine’s Mikinzi Cantrell averaged 14.3 points, 4.2 steals, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in four games.
■ Jefferson’s Mackenzie Jordan averaged 17 points, 13 rebounds and five steals, and teammate Nia Garrett averaged 11 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
■ Harleton’s Tyler Mobley averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in five games last week. She had a high of 27 points against White Oak, adding nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in that game. She also had 22 points and eight rebounds against Tatum. Teammate Katelynn Smith averaged 10.1 points per game, with a top game of 12 points, 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals against White Oak.
■ Union Grove’s Macey Alston averaged 16.5 points per game, hitting 10 total 3-pointers in games against West Rusk and Clarksville. She also averaged five rebounds and two assists.
■ Hawkins’ Alyssa Eddington averaged 18.5 points and 2.5 steals in two games last week.
■ Mineola’s Sabria Dean averaged 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals in four games last week.
■ Alto’s Mya Tyra averaged 12.3 points per game last week, with top games of 13 points and seven steals against Neches and 19 points and eight steals against Kennard. Teammate Maquela Jackson averaged 11 points per game, and had double-doubles against Woden (12 points, 14 rebounds), Slocum (14 points, 15 rebounds) and Kennard (11 points, 12 rebounds).
TABC POLLS
Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill checks in at No. 2 this week in Class 3A to head up the list of area teams ranked by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Hawkins is No. 11 and Tenaha No. 24 in Class 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are DeSoto in 6A, Amarillo in 5A, Argyle in 4A, Idalou in 3A, Martin’s Mill in 2A and Nazareth in Class A.
For private schools, Christian Heritage is No. 5 in 2A, Longview Christian No. 9 and Trinity School of Texas No. 10 in Class A.
TOURNAMENTS
Harleton’s annual holiday tournament will feature a true bracket, with Tatum, Pittsburg, Avinger, Hull-Daisetta, Jefferson, DeKalb and Linden-Kildare joining the host team in the event.
Longview will join Gilmer, North Forney, Wills Point, Edgewood, Mabank, Eustace, Bells and Canton in the Edgewood Tournament this weekend.
In Gary, the host Lady Bobcats will be joined by Troup, Wells, Big Sandy, Douglass, Joaquin, Broaddus, Tenaha, White Oak, Alto, Beckville and the Timpson JV in their tournament.
Look for complete schedules Thursday.