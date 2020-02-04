DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 42, JOHN TYLER 26: TYLER — Hallsville’s swarming, trapping defense held John Tyler to 10 points in the second half, and the Ladycats earned a 42-26 win over the Lady Lions.
Laikyn Smith had 11 points and Mallory Pyle nine for Hallsville.
The score was knotted at 16-16 at halftime, but Hallsville used an 11-4 run to take control. The Lady Lions did not make a field goal in the third quarter.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 56, CUMBERLAND 40: TYLER — Miah Thomas dropped in 23 points to go along with three steals and eight rebounds, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs notched a 56-40 win over Cumberland Academy.
Jada Abercrombie worked double-double duty for Kilgore with 14 points, 12 rebounds and three steals, and Summer Hayden finished with seven points, three rebounds and four steals.
DISTRICT 15-4A
■ P. GROVE 75, PITTSBURG 49: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates fell behind by 17 at the half and dropped a 75-49 decision to the Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks.
Tyler Green scored 17 points, Natalie Styles 14 and Sanaa Hollins seven in the loss for Pittsburg, which will visit Paris on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 52, GLADEWATER 38: GLADEWATER — The Sabine Lady Cardinals went on the road and handed the Gladewater Lady Bears a 52-38 setback.
Blaire Kaufman tossed in 21 points to lead Sabine (19-9, 10-2). Mercedes Willett added 12, Mallory Furrh 10, Aubree McCann four, Hailey Davis three and Mikinzi Cantrell two.
Victoria Perry had 12 points, Ebony Pipkin 10, K.J. Hooper eight, Haileigh Oliver four and Bri Boyd and Makayla Police two apiece in the loss for Gladewater. Oliver added six rebounds, with Pipkin and Perry finishing with four apiece. Kamryn Floyd and Pipkin added two steals apiece, and Boyd had a couple of blocked shots.
■ HARMONY 40, ARP 6: ARP — Dacey Dawson paced Harmony with 13 points and seven steals, and the Lady Eagles led 36-1 at halftime en route to a 40-6 win over Arp.
Jenci Seahorn had nine points, three rebounds and two steals for Harmony. Kaylee Clemens finished with eight points, five assists, four blocks and three steals, Madi Rhame four pints, three steals and two rebounds, Kinzee Settles four points and four rebounds and Lanie Trimble two points and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 47, HUGHES SPRINGS 37: TATUM — Essence Allen led with 17 points, Trinity Edwards was close behind with 16 and Kaylei Stroud and Kayla Jones combined for 22 rebounds as the Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 10-2 in district play with a 47-37 win over Hughes Springs.
Allen added four rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Lady Eagles. Edwards had three steals, Jones eight points, 12 rebounds and six steals, Stroud four points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks and Summer Dancy-Vasquez two points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
■ DAINGERFIELD 41, E. FIELDS 39: DAINGERFIELD — In a tight battle to the end and in a game that featured several lead changes in the final stanza, the Daingerfield Lady Tigers held on for a 41-39 win over Elysian Fields to move to 12-0 in district play.
Daingerfield (18-6) led 20-19 at halftime and the score was knotted at 27 apiece heading to the final quarter.
Mikayla Roberson scored 14 points and added two rebounds, two blocks and three steals for Daingerfield. TaQuasia Latchison had 12 points and four rebounds, Jaclyn Garrett eight pints, four rebounds, two assists and six steals, Mon’trevia Durham four points, two assists and four steals, Diamond Jeter three points and two steals, Joi Akinsuroju a block and a steal and Genesis Allen seven rebounds.
■ JEFFERSON 52, ORE CITY 20: ORE CITY — The Jefferson Lady Bulldogs stormed out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and blanked Ore City in the third frame en route to a 52-20 win.
Jaden Carter paced Jefferson with 16 points and nine rebounds. Tierrani Johnson had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, and Nia Garrett filled the stat sheet with seven points, six assists and nine steals.
Adding to the win for Jefferson were Da’Navia Thomas with six points, Maddie Bristow and Ja’Kayla Rusk with three apiece, Nene Burns and Mackenzie Jordan two each and Brooke Musick one.
Ryleigh Larkins had seven points and five steals, and Anna Green chipped in with six points in the loss for Ore City.
■ WASKOM 42, NEW DIANA 34: DIANA — The second and fourth quarters proved to be the difference for Waskom in a 42-34 win over New Diana.
Waskom held a slim 8-6 lead after one, but outscored the Lady Eagles by four in the second and five in the fourth.
Asia Newsome had 12 points, Ashley Orona nine and Katherine Yount four in the loss for New Diana, which will visit Elysian Fields on Friday.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 56, OVERTON 22: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus scored 15 points, Tenley Conde added nine and Logan Jaco and Makena Warren joined in on a balanced attack with eight apiece to lead Hawkins past Overton, 56-22.
Dacus added four rebounds and three steals, Conde five rebounds, Jaco four rebounds, five steals and two assists, Warren four rebounds, three assists and five steals, Victoria Miller and Jordyn Warren six points apiece, Miller three rebounds, Warren three steals, Maraina Clark two points, two rebounds and two steals and Carmen Turner two points.
■ BECKVILLE 60, HARLETON 52: HARLETON — Miranda Mize scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Baylie Seegers and Amber Harris combined for 25 points and the Beckville Ladycats notched a 60-52 win over Harleton.
Mize also came away with four steals, a block and an assist for Beckville. Seegers had 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, Harris 11 pints, 11 rebounds, four steals and eight assists, Raegan Greer six points, three blocks and two assists, Haley Straubie five points, seven steals and five assists and McKinna Chamness three points and five rebounds.
DISTRICT 17-2A
■ MCLEOD 62, JAMES BOWIE 31: SIMMS — Sibbie Comer scored 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals, and the McLeod Lady Longhorns put things away with a big fourth quarter in a 62-31 win over James Bowie.
Kaitlyn Cross added 15 points for McLeod, which outscored James Bowie 14-2 in the final eight minutes. Cary May finished with eight points, Gracie Lance seven, Regan Johnson four, Ella Lambeth three, Jacey Finlayson two and Jillian Parker one. Lambeth added six rebounds and ance five. Cross led with three assists, and May chipped in with four steals.
NON-DISTRICT
■ UNION GROVE 54, TYLER HEAT 30: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd led three Lady Lions into double figures with 20 points, and Union Grove rolled to a 54-30 win over Tyler HEAT.
Madelynn Lacaze had 17 points and Macey Alston 11 in the win for Union Grove, which led 32-13 at halftime. Macey Roberts chipped in with four points and Shayla Gallagher two.
Union Grove (20-7, 8-2) will host Harleton on Friday.
