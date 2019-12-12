HARLETON
■ HARLETON 39, LINDEN-KILDARE 7: HARLETON — Paiton Little and Katelynn Smith combined for 21 points to lead host team Harleton past Linden-Kildare, 39-7.
Little had 11 points and five rebounds, and Smith finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Tyler Mobley recorded four points, Meredith Sellers two points, Kailey Wright two points and two rebounds, Katie Holliday three points, five rebounds and two assists, Haylea Murray three points and four rebounds, Lauren Garrett two points and four rebounds and Ashanti Johnson six rebounds.
In other action on Thursday, Jefferson defeated KeKalb, 44-34, and Hull Daisetta was a 48-34 winner over Avinger.
Today’s schedule has Pittsburg vs. Avinger at 1:30 p.m., Tatum vs. Hull-Daisetta at 3 p.m., DeKalb vs. Linden-Kildare at 4:30 p.m. and Jefferson vs. Harleton at 6 p.m.
■ TATUM 67, PITTSBURG 47: HARLETON — Essence Allen, Kayla Jones and Kaylei Stroud all recorded double-doubles for Tatum in a 67-47 win over Pittsburg.
Allen scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds, five steals, six assists and three blocks. Jones had 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals and Stroud 12 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Tatum, which took control by outscoring Pittsburg 22-13 in the third, also got eight points, two rebounds, three steals and two assists from Trinity Edwards, one point and one rebound from Kerrigan Biggs, two points from RaDanzel Jones, two points and two rebounds from Aaliyah Smith and five assists from Summer Dancy-Vasquez.
Tyler Green scored 11 points in the loss for Pittsburg. Elyssia Lemelle had eight points, Kianna Blackwell and McKenna Wood seven apiece, Jada Peoples and Sanaa Hollins six apiece and Laila Rhymes two.
NEW BOSTON
■ DAINGERFIELD 63, CLARKSVILLE 40: NEW BOSTON — Jaclyn Garrett tossed in 24 points, Mikayla Roberson added 16 for the Lady Tigers and Daingerfield rolled to a 63-40 win over New Boston.
TaQuazia Latchison scored six points for Daingerfield, which trailed 12-4 after one quarter before outscoring Clarksville 51-14 over the next two frames. Mon’Trevia Durham, Kiara Robinson and Genesis Allen all scored four points, Diamond Jeter three and Ashlyn Bruce two.
BROWNSBORO
■ JOHN TYLER 47, GLADEWATER 34: BROWNSBORO — John Tyler got the tournament started with a 47-34 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears.
The Lady Lions used a big fourth quarter to rally for the win. The game was tied at 28-28 entering the final period and JT outscored Gladewater 19-6. Makia Moon scored all eight of her points in the fourth.
Kamora Jackson led JT with 11 points while Moon and Kierstyn Ross each hit for eight points.
Ebony Pipkin and Victoria Perry each led Gladewater with 12 points. Makayla Police (6) and KJ Hooper (4) also scored for the Lady Bears.