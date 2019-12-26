HAWKINS
■ SPRING HILL 32, HEAT 20: HAWKINS — Marissa Seyer led the way with seven points, and nine Lady Panthers put their names in the scorebook in a 32-20 win over Tyler HEAT.
Peyton Borens added six points for Spring Hill. J’Dee Stoval had five, Zailey McGee four and Lexie White, Valerie Ferrell, Rachel Petree and Madision Schreiber two each.
White pulled down nine rebounds, and Stovall and McGee added six boards apiece. McGee also finished with two assists and a block, and Amirah Alexander came away with four steals.
Emily Gonzalez scored nine points in the loss for the Tyler HEAT.
Spring Hill will take on Hawkns at 4:45 p.m. today.
■ HAWKINS 81, WINONA 30: HAWKINS — The host Lady Hawks, with Lynli Dacus, Jodyn Warren and Logan Jaco leading the way, coasted to an 81-30 win over Winona.
Dacus finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six steals, Warren 19 points, nine steals and five rebounds and Jaco 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Hawkins, which led 28-12 after one quarter.
Laney Wilson chipped in with eight points and three rebounds, Makena Warren seven points, eight rebounds, two assists, two block and two steals, Tenley Conde and Maraina Clark six points apiece, Conde six rebound and two steals, Clark eight rebounds and two steals and Carmen Turner one point, three rebounds and two steals.
Randi Hanson had 15 points in the loss for Winona.
■ PAUL PEWITT 58, TST 26: HAWKINS — Mya Heath led a balanced scoring attack for Paul Pewitt with 13 points, and the Lady Brahmas earned a 58-26 win over Trinity School of Texas.
Calli Osmon and Jailyn Smith finished with 12 points apiece for Paul Pewitt, which led 14-6 after one quarter and 30-10 at the half.
The Lady Brahmas will face Cumberland Academy at 2:!5 p.m. today.
AGGIELAND
■ PITTSBURG 63, ALVARADO 34: COLLEGE STATION — Tyler Green tossed in 16 points, Natalie Styles joined her in double figures with 10 and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates opened the Aggieland Invitational with a 63-34 win over Alvarado.
Kianna Blackwell had nine points, TaShanti Moss and Sanaa Hollins seven apiece, Kyleigh Posey, Elyssia Lemelle and Laila Rhymes four each and McKenna Wood two.
The Lady Pirates faced Glen Rose in a late game on Thursday.
■ NEW DIANA 41, ALVARADO 34: COLLEGE STATION — Asia Newsome led the way with 14 points, Callie Click was close behind with 12 and the New Diana Lady Eagles upended Alvarado, 41-34.
Click added 12 points and Torri Ward six for New Diana, which will face China Spring at 9:30 a.m. today.
TENAHA
■ SAN AUGUSTINE 56, TATUM 38: TENAHA — San Augustine pulled away with a 19-11 run in the third quarter en route to a 56-38 win over Tatum.
Essence Allen scored 23 points and added 13 rebounds, five steals and five assists for Tatum in the loss. Kayla Jones finished with six points, 17 rebounds and three steals, Kerrigan Biggs six points and three rebounds, Kaylie Stroud two points and four rebounds and Trinity Edwards three rebounds, three steals and four assists. Summer Dancy-Vasquez added a couple of rebounds.
IDABEL
■ NEW BOSTON 66, GLADEWATER 35: IDABEL, Okla. — The Gladewater Lady Bears dropped a 66-35 decision to New Boston on Thursday.
Victoria Perry had 11 points, Ebony Pipkin seven, Kamryn Floyd and K.J. Hooper five apiece, Haileigh Oliver and Makayla Police four each and Bri Boyd two. Oliver led with six rebounds, Floyd with three assists and Police with three steals.
