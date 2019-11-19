■ C. HILL 63, PINE TREE 38: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Ty’Liyah Moore and Kya Cook scored 10 points apiece for Chapel Hill, and the Lady Bulldogs used a big third quarter to pull away for a 63-38 win over Pine Tree.
Kylei Griffin, Tally Overshown and Brittley Maddox had eight points apiece for Chapel Hill, which outscored Pine Tree 25-6 in the third quarter.
Malaeka Wilson scored 16 points, Kameron Polk 12 and McKenzie Kirk seven in the loss for Pine Tree.
Pine Tree hosts Lindale and Chapel Hill visits Edgewood on Friday.
■ BULLARD 65, HALLSVILLE 30: BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers broke open a close game at the half by outscoring Hallsville 52-14 in the final two quarters en route to a 65-30 win.
Laikyn Smith led the way for Hallsville with 14 points. Shamiah Morris added 10, Catherine Warford four and Bailie Perkins two. Abbi Fisher chipped in with five rebounds, and Olivia Simmons had four blocks.
Hallsville will compete in the Crandall Tournament this weekend.
■ KILGORE 56, HEAT 42: KILGORE — A pair of 18-point quarters after halftime lifted the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs to a 56-42 win over Longview HEAT on Tuesday.
Miah Thomas scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and three steals for Kilgore, which improved to 3-0 on the young season. ATAnderson had eight points, two steals and 11 rebounds, Jada Abercrombie 12 points, two steals and eight rebounds and Skye Cotton eight points and 13 rebounds.
Jordan Parker scored 25 points to go along with five rebounds, four steals and two assists in the loss for HEAT. Jaden Parker added five points, Jaelyn Cleveland six points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Jenna Parker three points, five assists, two rebounds and six steals, Suzannah Neal five rebounds, Zoe Quinalty three points and Gracyn Stroman one rebound.
■ MOUNT PLEASANT 52, GILMER 48: MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant held a slight edge in the final quarter to hold on fro a 52-48 win over Gilmer on Tuesday.
Haylee Jordan scored 26 points and added 15 rebounds and two steals in the loss for Gilmer. Madyson Tate finished with seven points, Ayana Choyce six, LeLe Morton four, Sydnee Parker three and Abbey Bradshaw two. Tate also had eight rebounds, two assists and two steals, Choyce six rebounds and Alexis Mathis two assists and two steals.
■ PITTSBURG 68, CLARKSVILLE 53: PITTSBURG — Tyler Green led the way with 16 points, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 68-53 win over Clarksville.
Natalie Styles added 14 points and Kyleigh Posey 12 for Pittsburg, which led 21-7 after one quarter and put things away by outscoring Clarksville 20-8 in the third.
■ SABINE 57, NEW DIANA 30: LIBERTY CITY — Mikizi Cantrell and Blaire Kaufman scored 14 points apiece, Mallory Furrh joined them in double figures with 10 and Sabine rolled to a 57-30 win over New Diana.
Hailey Davis added five points, Aubree McCann, Callie Sparks and Mercedes Willett four apiece and Halyn McKenzie two for the Lady Cardinals, now 2-0 on the young season.
Sabine will compete in the Union Grove Tournament this weekend.
■ DAINGERFIELD 70, GLADEWATER 38: GLADEWATER — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers rolled to a 70-38 win over Gladewater.
Mikayla Roberson filled the stat sheet with 17 points, nine steals, four assists, five rebounds and two blocks for Daingerfield. Jaclyn Garrett finished with a game-high 23 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Kiara Robinson added 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals, Joi Akinsuroju two points, Mon’trevia Durham six points, five rebounds and two steals, Ashlyn Bruce wo points, Demontesia Hendrix one rebounds, Tyler Hayden a rebound and a steal, Genesis Allen two rebounds, Tori Bennett a rebound and a steal, TaQuazia Latchison six points and five rebounds and Kyasia Williams two rebounds.
Makayla Police led the way for Gladewater in the loss with 10 points. Victoria Perry added nine points, Sydney Spurlock five, Ebony Pipkin four, Haleigh Oliver three and Bri Boyd and Kamryn Floyd two apiece. Zandrea Tyeski had three points and four rebounds and Perry four rebounds and two steals.
■ HARMONY 35, GRAND SALINE 19: HARMONY — The Harmony Lady Eagles blanked Grand Saline in the second quarter, putting up 16 points of their own and rolling to a 35-19 win to open the season.
Dacey Dawson had nine points for Harmony. Raylee Willie added eight, Lillie Jones six, Kati Burkham four and Macey Russell and Kinzee Settles two apiece.
■ E. FIELDS 48, U. GROVE 28: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith dropped in 12 points, Keyaria Harrison and Adrian Pacheco added nine apiece and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets notched a 48-28 win over Union Grove.
Harrison added four assists, Pacheco five steals and Amanda Gardner seven assists and four steals for Elysian Fields, which outscored Union Grove 27-8 in the first and fourth quarters.
Carleigh Judd had 16 points and Jocy Suarez five for Union Grove (4-1). Gracie Stanford had three points, and Macey Roberts and Gracie McKinley two apiece.
Union Grove will take on Union Hill at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Union Grove Tournament.
■ JEFFERSON 69, WHITE OAK 49: JEFFERSON — Tierrani Johnson led the way with 28 points and seven rebounds, Nia Garrett added 17 points, eight assists and five steals and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs opened up a big lead early en route to a 69-49 win over White Oak.
McKenzie Jordan, Ja’Kayla Rusk and Jaden Carter all added six points for Jefferson, which led 20-8 after one quarter. Da’Navia Thomas recorded four points and seven rebounds, and Ma’Kiya Young had two points.
■ BECKVILLE 35, WEST RUSK 29: BECKVILLE — Raegan Greer led a balanced Beckville attack with eight points, and the Ladycats notched a 35-29 win over West Rusk.
Haley Straubie added six points, and Baylie Seegers and Hannah Sharpless finished with five apiece. McKinna Chamness chipped in with four points. Seegers also had five steals and Mize four steals and two assists.
■ HARLETON 54, TROUP 14: HARLETON — Tyler Mobley and Katelyn Smith combined for 25 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and 11 steals to lead the Harleton Lady Wildcats to a 54-14 win over Troup.
Mobley led with15 points, adding five rebounds, three assists and seven steals. Smith finished with 10 points, three rebounds, eight assists and four steals. Paiton Little dropped in nine points and added three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Lauren Garrett and Ashanti Johnson scored seven points apiece, with Garrett adding three rebounds and two assists and Johnson six rebounds, two assists and four steals. Kailey Wright and Haylea Mary had six rebounds apiece, and Remington Stinebaugh had two points and two rebounds.
■ HAWKINS 66, ARP 27: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco and Alyssa Eddington combined for 33 points, Jordyn Warren just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 steals and Hawkins notched a 66-27 win over Arp.
Jaco had 17 points and Eddington 16 for Hawkins, which outscored Arp 23-2 in the fourth quarter. Lynli Dacus and Tenley Conde added seven points apiece, Victoria Miller six points, Mariana Clark two points and Makena Warren one point. Jaco also added six rebounds and two steals, Dacus four rebounds, two steals and four assists, Eddington two assists and five steals and Conde two steals.
Home game against Union Hill tonight, got the lead and kept it.
■ TST 66, U. HILL 8: Georgia Scott poured in 22 points, and Trinity School of Texas raced out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 66-8 win over Union Hill.
Macy Cobb added 11 points, Micah Cobb 10, Taylor Fuller nine, MK Sharp six and Lexi Abbott and Emily Sparks four apiece for the Lady Titans.
Kendall Austin had six points, with Makenzie Jackson and McKenzie Colbert adding one apiece for Union Hill.
■ GENOA CENTRAL 31, MCLEOD 26: MCLEOD — Genoa Central held on for a 31-26 win over McLeod on Tuesday.
Sibbie Comer led a balanced attack for McLeod with eight points. Cary May and Kaitlyn Cross added six piece, Gracie Lance three, Jillian Parker two and Regan Johnson one.
FROM STAFF REPORTS