HENDERSON 29, P. TREE 26: The Henderson Lady Lions edged Pine Tree, 29-26, in non-district action on Saturday.
Malaeka Wilson and Emari Fluellen had six points apiece in the loss for Pine Tree. D’karia Woodard chipped in with five, Ryauna Garrett four, Renee Garrett and Fyndi Henry two.
U. GROVE 67, S. HILL 34: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston scored 25 points, Carleigh Judd tossed in 22 and the Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 67-34 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Saturday.
Renee Petree had nine points apiece in the loss for Spring Hill. Janie Bradshaw and Erin Gregson had five apiece and Zailey McGee and Abby Caron three each. Petree and Bradshaw pulled down five rebounds apiece, with Carolann Bowles adding four and McGee and Gregson two apiece. Laila Thompson added two assists and Borens two steals.
WHITE OAK 42, BECKVILLE 37: BECKVILLE — The White Oak Ladynecks held on for a 42-37 win over Beckville on Saturday.
Baylie Seegers scored 16 points, Raegan Greer eight, Haley Straubie four and Lexi Barr two for Beckville. Greer added four rebounds, and McKinna Chamness and Amber Harris collected nine rebounds apiece. Harris also had four steals and four assists.
TERRELL 58, GLADEWATER 53: GLADEWATER — Terrell outscored the Lady Bears 22-16 in the opening quarter and held on for a 58-53 win on Saturday.
JaKiyah Bell had 17 points, Hai’leigh Oliver 16, Ebony Pipkin six, Kamryn Floyd and MaKayla Police five apiece and Bri Boyd and Sydney Spurlock two each in the loss for Gladewater. Oliver and Bell finished with eight rebounds apiece, and Oliver also came up with two steals.
PRAIRILAND 37, HAWKINS 35: HAWKINS — The Prairiland Lady Patriots held on for a 37-35 win over the Hawkins Lady Hawks on Saturday.
Jordyn Warren scored 11 points and handed out three assists, and Lynli Dacus aded eight points, three assists, two steals and five rebounds in the loss for Hawkins. Logan Jaco chipped in with eight points and three steals, Makena Warren seven rebounds and Laney Wilson six rebounds.
HEAT 78, T.K. GORMAN 75: TYLER — Led by All-Tournament picks Brailey Brown, Jaelyn Cleveland and Jordan Parker, Longview HEAT closed out action in the Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament with a 78-75 overtime win against T.K. Gorman.
Jordan Parker had 19 points, Jenna Parker 18, Brown 16 and Cleveland nine for HEAT, which outscored T.K. Gorman 13-10 in overtime.
Brown added three rebounds, Jordan Parker nine rebounds, six steals and two assists, Jenna Parker seven assists, four rebounds and eight steals and Cleveland six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Also contributing for HEAT were Maddie Wright with five points and eight rebounds, Abbey Gallant with six points, nine rebounds and two steals and Laynie Walton with five points and three rebounds.
