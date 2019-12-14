EDGEWOOD
■ LONGVIEW 59, MABANK 39: EDGEWOOD — Jordan McLain netted a career-high 27 points as the Longview Lady Lobos closed out their play at the Edgewood Tournament on Saturday with a convincing 59-39 win over the Mabank Lady Panthers.
Longview posted 18 points in each of the first two frames and took a 36-17 lead to the break. The Lady Lobos were never really threatened and notched an easy victory.
Madison Pippins chipped in with 14 points for the Lady Lobos.
Longview begins District 11-6A action Monday against Rockwall at Lobo Coliseum.
HARLETON
■ DEKALB 64, PITTSBURG 44: HARLETON — A slow start proved to be Pittsburg’s undoing in its 64-44 loss to DeKalb in consolation play at the Harleton Tournament Saturday.
Tyler Green, who earned all tourney honors, led the Lady Pirates with 13 points. Green’s teammate, Sanaa Hollins, also garnered all tournament recognition.
Pittsburg (9-5) is at Avinger on Tuesday.
LATE FRIDAY
■ UNION GROVE 37, SALTILLO 33: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston totaled 14 points to lead a group of three in double digits as the Union Grove Lady Lions held on to beat the Saltillo Lady Lions here Friday night.
UG (10-3) also had Macey Roberts and Carleigh Judd in deuces.
The Lady Lions open District 16-2A play Tuesday at Hawkins.
■ ORE CITY 46, UNION HILL 13: ORE CITY — Abby Ervin’s 15 points and five steals paved the way as the Ore City Lady Rebels put a 46-13 thumping on the Union Hill Lady Dogs on Friday evening.
Toni Gabaldon netted 10 points, while Ryleigh Larkins finished with eight points and seven steals.
Ore City held a commanding 31-2 lead at the half.
■ MCLEOD 39, WASKOM 33: MCLEOD — Kaitlyn Cross bucketed 14 points as the McLeod Lady Horns eked out a hard-fought 39-33 win over the Waskom Lady Cats here Friday.
