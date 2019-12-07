SPRING HILL
■ JEFFERSON 63, QUITMAN 31: Nia Garrett led the way with 17 points, eight assists and five steals, and Jefferson captured third-place honors in the JoAnn Sparks Tournament with a 63-31 win over Quitman.
Jaden Carter had 14 points and five rebounds and Mackenzie Jordan 12 points and eight rebounds for Jefferson (6-4), which led 19-12 after one quarter and outscored Quitman 37-10 over the next two frames. Ja’Kayla Rusk and Tierrani Johnson scored eight points apiece, and Ma’Kiya Young finished with four points.
Jefferson visits Beckville on Tuesday.
■ SABINE 68, BIG SANDY 24: Blaire Kaufman went 7-for-8 from beyond the 3-point arc — knocking down five triples in a big first quarter that put Sabine comfortably in front to stay — as the Lady Cardinals rolled to a 68-24 win over Big Sandy in the consolation title game of the JoAnn Sparks Tournament.
Kaufman finished with 27 points to pace the Lady Cardinals, who led 23-8 after one quarter and 39-8 at the half. Mikinzi Cantrell added 14 points, Maddie Furrh seven, Mallory Furrh six, Halyn McKenzie four, Hailey Davis and Mercedes Willett three apiece and Aubree McCann and Ally Gresham two each.
Sabine will visit Harleton on Tuesday.
MPCH
■ CARTHAGE SPLITS: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs advanced to the Gold Bracket championship game with a 60-53 win over Corpus Christi Odem, but fell to Plano John Paul, 72-46, in the title match.
Against Odem, Zee McGrue had 19 points and Kristen Stewart and Paula Lopez added 12 apiece.
McGrue had 19 and Jada McLin 12 in the loss to John Paul.
Carthage (9-5) will visit Texas High on Tuesday.
REDWATER
■ PITTSBURG SPLITS: REDWATER — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates finished second in the Redwater Tournament, defeating Genoa, Arkansas (51-46) in the semifinals and falling to Arkansas High (43-40) in the title game.
Against Genoa, Tyler Green scored 24 points, McKenna Wood 14, Kianna Blackwell eight and Sanaa Hollins five.
Blackwell had 16, Wood 13, Green 10, Hollins seven and Elyssia Lemelle three in the loss to Arkansas High.
Pittsburg (8-3) will participate in the Harleton Tournament next weekend.
HUGHES SPRINGS
In final round action on Saturday: Harmony 38, Pittsburg 13; Harleton 44, Hughes Springs 19 Elysian Fields 46, Linden-Kildare 14; White Oak 61, Pittsburg 14.
COLLEGE■ LETU 81, CENTENARY 48: The LeTourneau University YellowJackets bolted out to a 32-3 lead after one quarter and rolled to an 81-48 win over Centenary College at Solheim Arena on Saturday.
Keauna Whitfield scored 20 points for LeTourneau, which forced 31 turnovers.
Vanessa Cruz had five steals and eight assists for LETU. Malacia Guy had seven assists, Bailey Lightfoot 13 points, Micayla Mikulski 12 points, Flora Akingbade nine points and eight rebounds, Kyndall Hardeman eight points and four rebounds and Scruffy Hopkins seven rebounds, a block and a steal.
LeTourneau will play in the Oglethorpe Holiday Classic Dec. 16-18 in Atlanta, Georgia. LETU will next play at home on Dec. 28-29 in its own holiday tournament.
■ BLINN 88, KILGORE 68: BRENHAM — The Blinn Lady Buccaneers moved to 10-2 overall and 1-1 in Region XIV Conference play with an 88-68 win over the Kilgore College Lady Rangers on Saturday.
Kilgore drops to 9-3 overall and 0-2 in the conference. The Lady Rangers will host Panola at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Masters Gymnasium.