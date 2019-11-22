UNION GROVE
■ SPRING HILL 38, MCLEOD 27: UNION GROVE — Ashlee Blake tossed in 14 points, Peyton Borens filled the stat sheet with nine points, two rebounds, four assists and seven steals as Spring Hill earned a 38-27 win over McLeod.
Zailey McGee added seven points, Amirah Alexander and Rachel petree three apiece and J’Dee Stovall and Madison Schrieber one each.
Blake added two rebounds and five steals, McGee six rebounds, Stovall and Valerie Farrel five rebounds apiece, Marissa Seyer rebounds apiece and Lexie White, Petree and Alexander three rebounds each.
Spring Hill broke a 10-10 deadlock by outscoring McLeod 13-0 in the second and 23-6 in the middle two quarters.
■ UNION GROVE 45, BECKVILLE 23: UNION GROVE — The host Lady Lions notched a 45-23 win over Beckville on Friday.
Amber Harris had five points, Hannah Sharpless and Macy Davis four apiece, Haley Straubie and Baylie Seegers three each and Miranda Mize and McKinna Chamness two each for Beckville. Davis had six rebounds, Mize five and Harris four, with Mize adding four steals, Harris and Sharpless three apiece and Seegers two. Mize also dished out three assists.
■ HAWKINS 68, SABINE 48: UNION GROVE — Hawkins won the battle in the middle two quarters to hand the Sabine Lady Cardinals a 68-48 setback on Friday.
Logan Jaco tossed in 24 points and added nine rebounds for Hawkins, which will face Union Grove in the championship game at 5 p.m. today.
Alyssa Eddington added 12 points, seven rebounds, four steals and two assists, Makena Warren 10 points and seven rebounds, Lynli Dacus nine points and two assists, Jordyn Warren seven points, four assists and four rebounds, Victoria Miller five points, Tenley Conde two assists and seven rebounds and Maraina Clark two assists.
Sabine led 17-14 after one quarter, but Hawkins outscored the Lady Cardinals 38-20 in the second and third frames.
Blaire Kaufman had 17 points in the loss for Sabine. Aubree McCann added eight, Mallory Furrh and Maddie Furh six apiece, Mercedes Willett five and Halyn McKenzie, Mikinzi Cantrell and Hailey Davis two each.
Sabine will play for third in the tournament today.
On Thursday, the Lady Cardinals earned a 35-17 win over McLeod, with Cantrell scoring 11 points, Kaufman nine, Maddie Furrh six, Hailey Davis three, McKenzie and Mallory Furrh two each and McCann and Callie Sparks one apiece.
QUEEN CITY
■ P. PEWITT 83, Q. CITY 16: QUEEN CITY — Dazha Cooper scored all 18 of her points in the first half as Paul Pewitt opened up a big lead en route to an 83-16 win over the tournament hosts.
Mya Heath led the way for Paul Pewitt with 19 points. Sissy Jones added 12 and Shawni Cooper 11 for the Lady Brahmas, who led 38-6 after one quarter and 53-9 at halftime.
The Lady Brahmas play either DeKalb or Queen City at 12:15 p.m. today.
NEW SUMMERFIELD■ HEAT SPLITS: NEW SUMMERFIELD — Longview HEAT notched a 49-30 win over Slocum and fell 37-36 to Cumberland Academy on Friday at the New Summerfield Tournament.
Jordan Parker scored 26 points, and Jaelyn Cleveland had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win over Slocum. Parker added nine steals, three rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Cleveland finished with five blocks, three steals and two assists. Jaden Parker chipped in with five rebounds and three steals, Jenna Parker four assists, seven points, two rebounds and five steals and Suzannah Neal five rebounds.
Cleveland had another double-double against Cumberland, finishing with 17 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks. Jaden Parker added two rebounds, Jenna Parker six points, seven rebounds and two assists, Jordan Parker 12 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists and Neal two steals.
■ MOUNT VERNON 44, PITTSBURG 37: MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon outscored the Lady Pirates by five in the first and third periods en route to a 44-37 win.
Tyler Green had 12 points and Natalie Styles 10 in the loss for Pittsburg.
OTHER
■ KILGORE 49, WHITE OAK 44: KILGORE — Jada Abercrombie and A.T. Anderson combined for 29 points to lead the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs past White Oak, 49-44.
Abercrombie had 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Anderson chipped in with 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks and Miah Thomas filled the stat sheet with eight points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals.
COLLEGE■ KILGORE 65, MIDLAND 57: MIDLAND — The Kilgore College Lady Rangers remained unbeaten on the year and set up a championship showdown with conference rival Trinity Valley by beating No. 17 ranked host team Midland, 65-57, at the Women’s NIT on Friday.
Annilia Dawn scored 17 points, Jada hood 15 and Ieneshia Johnson 14 for the Lady Rangers. Sarah Matthews had nine rebounds, Dawn eight and Johnson seven, and Dawn also finished with seven assists and three steals.
Kilgore (7-0), which knocked off No. 19 Salt Lake, 80-65, on Thursday, will face No. 3 ranked Trinity Valley at 6 p.m. today.
