SPRING HILL
■ SPRING HILL 28, QUITMAN 25: Host team Spring Hill battled its way into the championship game of the JoAnn Sparks Tournament with a 28-25 win over Quitman on Friday.
The Lady Panthers will face Marshall in the title game at 5:20 p.m. today.
Zailey McGee scored 13 points and added 15 rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks for the Lady Panthers. J’Dee Stovall finished with eight points, nine rebounds and two steals, Amirah Alexander three points and two steals, Ashlee Blake two points, three rebounds and two steals, Madison Schreiber two points, Peyton Borens seven rebounds and two steals and Marissa Seyer six rebounds and four steals.
Maddy Whitehurst had 12 points in the loss for Quitman.
Today’s schedule has Carlisle vs. Atlanta at 8 a.m., Sabine vs. Big Sandy at 9:20 a.m. and Jefferson vs. Quitman at 2:40 p.m.
■ SABINE 62, ATLANTA 44: Mikinzi Cantrell scored 18 points, Blaire Kaufman and Aubree McCann added 10 apiece and the Sabine Lady Cardinals battled their way into the consolation title game with a 62-44 win over Atlanta.
Hailey Davis added eight points, Mercedes Willett six, Halyn McKenzie and Mallory Furrh four apiece and Maddie Furrh two points.
The Lady Cardinals will face Big Sandy at 9:20 a.m. today.
WINNSBORO
■ LONGVIEW 43, CANTON 32: WINNSBORO — Miah Colbert led the way with 10 points, and the Longview Lady Lobos opened up a 10-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 43-32 win over Canton.
Meshia Shead and Cree McLemore had six points apiece for Longview, now 4-5 on the season. The Lady Lobos led 15-5 after one quarter and 21-8 at halftime.
Longview will visit Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill for a 6:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday.
■ PT SPLITS: WINNSBORO — The Pine Tree Lady Pirates defeated Alba-Golden (41-31) and fell to Richardson Pearce (45-18) on Friday.
Kameron Polk and Malaeka Wilson scored nine apiece and McKenzie Kirk had eight for Pine Tree in the win over Alba-Golden. The Lady Pirates led 10-2 after one quarter.
Kirk finished with nine in the loss to Pearce.
MPCH
■ CARTHAGE 70, PAUL PEWITT 53: MOUNT PLEASANT — A big second quarter by the Lady Bulldogs proved to be the difference as Carthage notched a 70-53 win over Paul Pewitt.
Zee McGrue had 21 points, Jada McLin 14 and Paula Lopez 11 for Carthage (8-4), which outscored Paul Pewitt 24-8 in the second stanza.
Mya Heath scored 17 points in the loss for Paul Pewitt.
Carthage advances to the Gold Bracket of the tournament for today’s action.
HUGHES SPRINGS
■ EF WINS 2: HUGHES SPRINGS -- Elysian Fields earned wins over Pittsburg’s JV (44-15) and Harmony (27-23) on Friday.
Christen Smith had 10 points in the win over Pittsburg. Madision Edwards finished with seven points, Adrian Pacheco and Keyaria Harrision six apiece, Sha’Mya Glenn four, Carly Barras five and Amanda Gardner, Morgan Shaw and Asia Ness two each.
Smith paced the Lady Yellowjackets with 11 points against Harmony. Edwards added eight, and Barras and Pacheco chipped in with four apiece.
Elysian Fields will face Linden-Kildare at 9 a.m. today.
■ HARMONY SPLITS: The Harmony Lady Eagles defeated Harleton (44-24) and fell to Elysian Fields (27-23) on day two of the Hughes Springs Tournament.
Against Harleton, Kinzee Settles recorded a double-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Lanie Trimble had nine points, four rebounds and two steals, Dacey Dawson six points and four assists, Katelyn Welborn three points and four rebounds, Madi Rhame two points, six rebounds and two blocks, Kaylee Clemens two points, eight rebounds, eight steals and two assists and Jenci Seahorn three rebounds.
Settles finished with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals in the loss for Elysian Fields. Dawson added five points, three rebounds and two assists, Welborn four points, Trimble two points, Madi Rhame seven rebounds and two steals and Clemens three rebounds, three assists and two steals.
In other games on Friday, it was White Oak 40, Hughes Springs 28, Hughes Springs 37, Linden-Kildare 24, White Oak 57, Harleton 63 and Pittsburg JV 28, Linden-Kildare 23.
REDWATER
■ PITTSBURG 44, COMO-PICKTON 31: REDWATER — Tyler Green scored 24 points to pace the Lady Pirates, and Pittsburg rode big first and third quarters to a 44-31 win over Como-Pickton.
McKenna Wood added seven and Sanaa Hollins five for Pittsburg, which led 9-1 after one quarter but trailed 18-17 at the half. Kianna Blackwell added four points, and Elyssia Lemelle and Laila Rhymes finished with two points apiece.
Pittsburg will take on Genoa, Arkansas in the tournament semifinals at 10:30 a.m. today.
MCLEOD
■ MCLEOD WINS 2: MCLEOD — Host team McLeod notched wins over Avinger (42-19) and Waskom (39-29) on Friday.
Against Avinger, Sibbie Comer had 12 points, Gracie Lance nine and Chassie Gryder eight.
Lance had 14, Comer nine, Kaitlyn Cross seven and Cary May six in the win over Waskom.
ATHENS
■ CH WINS 2: ATHENS — The Chapel Hill Lady Bulldogs reached consolation finals of the Athens Tournament with wins over Palestine Westwood (57-22) and Arp (46-18) on Friday.
Ty’Liyah Moore and D.J. Kincade had 12 points apiece for Chapel Hill in the win over Westwood. Alexia Rogers added eight, Shelbee Denson, Kylei Griffin and Tierney Minor six each, Jenea Travier four, Brittley Maddox two and Kya Cook one.
Denson led the way against Arp with nine points, Kincade finished with eight, Travier seven, Griffin and Moore six each, Tally Overshown and Maddox three each and Rogers and Minor two apiece.
OTHER
■ CLARKSVILLE 46, UNION GROVE 38: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions dropped a 46-38 decision to Clarksville, falling to 8-3 on the season.
Macey Alston had 15 points, Carleigh Judd 13, Makena Littlejohn six and Macey Roberts four in the loss for Union Grove, which will host Spring Hill on Monday.
HAWKINS 54, GRAND SALINE 39: HAWKINS — Alyssa Eddington scored a season-high 22 points and added nine rebounds for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks earned a 54-39 win over Grand Saline.
Logan Jaco finished with 12 points and six rebounds for Hawkins, which led 16-7 after one quarter and 32-21 at the half. Makena Warren finished with six points and 10 rebounds, Lynli Dacus five points and eight rebounds, Jordyn Warren five points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals and Mariaia Clark four points.
Hawkins hosts New Diana on Tuesday.
■ BECKVILLE 45, TROUP 16: BECKVILLE — Miranda Mize led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points, adding six rebounds and five steals to her night as Beckville rolled to a 45-16 win over Troup.
McKinna Chamness added eight points, Raegan Greer seven, Baylie Seegers six, Amber Harris fur and Haley Straubie, Sophie Elliott and Haelyn Straubie two apiece. Greer added seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks, Seegers four rebounds and five steals, Harris six steals and three assists, Haley Straubie six steals and Chamness three assists.
■ HEAT 47, GARY 34: Jordan Parker poured in 33 points to go along with seven steals, four rebounds and dive assists as Longview HEAT notched a 47-34 win over Gary.
Jaelyn Cleveland added 12 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals for the HEAT. Gracyn Stroman had one rebound, Jaden Parker six rebounds and four steals, Maddie Wright two steals, Suzannah Neal seven rebounds, two assists and two steals and Tanner Stovall two assists, two points, two rebounds and two steals.