SPRING HILL
■ JEFFERSON 53, SABINE 51: Mackenzie Jordan led three Lady Bulldogs into double figures with 15 points, and Jefferson held on for a 53-51 win over Sabine.
Jordan also had nine rebounds for Jefferson. Tierrani Johnson finished with 14 points and four steals, Jaden Carter 10 points, Ja’Kayla Rusk seven points, Nia Garrett six points and seven assists and Da’Navia Thomas one point.
Mallory Furrh had 12 points, six assists, six rebounds and two steals in the loss for Sabine. Mikinzi Cantrell finished with 11 points, two assists, two steals and three rebounds, Hailey Davis seven points, Mercedes Willett six points and 10 rebounds, Halyn McKenzie five points, seven rebounds and two assists, Blaire Kaufman five points, four steals and five rebounds and Maddie Furrh five points and two rebounds.
WINNSBORO
■ MOUNT VERNON 60, PINE TREE 23: WINNSBORO — The middle two quarters proved to be the downfall for Pine Tree in a 60-23 loss to Mount Vernon.
McKenzie Kirk had six points and D’Karia Woodard five for Pine Tree, which went into the second quarter tied at 11-11 before being outscored 40-5 over the next 16 minutes.
The Lady Pirates take on Richardson Pearce at 1:20 p.m. today.
MPCH
■ CARTHAGE SPLITS: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs defeated Whitehouse (56-33) and fell to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (64-41) on Thursday.
Zee McGrue had 15 points and Jada McLin six in the win over Whitehouse. Carthage led 14-10 after one quarter and took control with a 17-3 run in the second stanza.
Against MPCH, McGrue had 16 points, Makhai Lewis 12 and McLin nine.
Carthage faces Paul Pewitt at 10 a.m. today.
■ KILGORE WINS 2: MOUNT PLEASANT — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs defeated Cooper (51-42) and Leonard (52-41) in tournament action on Thursday.
Miah Thomas had 26 points and six rebounds, A.T. Anderson eight points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals and Jada Abercrombie six points and eight rebounds against Cooper.
Abercrombie, Thomas and Anderson all had double-doubles in the win over Leonard. Abercrombie finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three steals, Thomas 12 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Anderson 10 points and 11 rebounds.
HUGHES SPRINGS
■ HARMONY WINS 2: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Harmony Lady Eagles earned a pair of wins on Thursday at the Hughes Springs Tournament, knocking off Linden-Kildare (52-11) and Hughes Springs (31-18).
Kinzee Settles had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Lanie Trimbles 10 points and three rebounds and Macey Russell nine points, three rebounds and three steals in the win over Linden-Kildare. Madi Rhame finished with seven points, three steals and two assists, Kaylee Clemens six points, three steals and four assists, Katelyn Welborn four points and three rebounds, Lillie Jones four points, three rebounds, four steals and two assists and Jenci Seahorn two points, four rebounds and two steals.
Against Hughes Springs, Settles had nine points, six rebounds and three steals, Trimble six points, two rebounds and two steals, Seahorn five points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Clemens five points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, Welborn four points and two rebounds and Dacey Dawson two points, two rebounds and three steals.
The Lady Eagles didn’t allow double digits in points in eight full quarters on Thursday.
In other tournament action, it was Elysian Fields 44, Harleton 36; Hughes Springs 39, Pittsburg JV 17; White Oak 46, Linden-Kildare 16; Elysian Fields 34, White Oak 31 and Harleton 47, Pittsburg JV 14.
REDWATER
■ PITTSBURG 59, ARK. HIGH 49: REDWATER — McKenna Wood and Tyler Green dropped in 17 points apiece, Elyssia Lemelle (11) and Sanaa Hollins (10) joined them in double figures and Pittsburg picked up a 59-49 win over Arkansas High.
Kianna Blackwell finished with four points and Natalie Styles added two for Pittsburg, which led 23-11 after one quarter and 35-19 at the half.
Pittsburg will meet Como-Pickton at 2 p.m. today.
MCLEOD
■ MCLEOD WINS 2: MCLEOD — McLeod earned wins over New Diana (32-29) and Queen City (49-36) on Thursday.
Against New Diana, Kaitlyn Cross had 13 points, Cary May nine, Gracie Lance four, Ella Lambeth three, Sibbie Comer two and Jillian Parker one point.
Lance had 17, Comber 13, May and Lambeth seven apiece, Cross three and Stormy Johnson two in the win over Queen City.
FROM STAFF REPORTS