DISTRICT 15-5A
MT. PLEASANT 62, LONGVIEW 30: MOUNT PLEASANT — Aunesti Brannon had nine of her game-high 25 points in the opening quarter, and Mount Pleasant notched a 62-30 win over the Longview Lady Lobos.
Cree McLemore finished with 10 points in the loss for Longview. Tee’Asia McGee added six for Longview. JaKayla Morrow chipped in with four, Desz’Nhiya Jackson and Catherine Arce three apiece and Brayleigh Mitchell and Kyra Taylor two apiece.
HALLSVILLE 44, T. HIGH 35: TEXARKANA — Catherine Warford paced Hallsville with 12 points, Aubrey Marjason scored seven points to go along with 10 rebounds and the Ladycats moved to 7-2 in district play (12-8 overall) with a 44-35 win over Texas High.
Mallory Pyle added six for Hallsville, which led 14-6 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half. Laikyn Smith and Olivia Simmons scored three apiece, Makayla Menchue and Abbi Fischer two each and Da’Quavia Lively one.
S. SPRINGS 45, MARSHALL 27: MARSHALL — Sulphur Springs grabbed an early lead and never fell behind on Tuesday, defeating the Marshall Lady Mavericks, 45-27, at home. The Lady Mavs are now 4-4 in district play while the Lady Cats are 6-3.
The Lady Mavs will play host the Longview Lady Lobos Saturday. Action will begin with the JV at noon and the varsity will immediately follow.
DISTRICT 16-5A
TYLER 62, WHITEHOUSE 34: TYLER — Kierstyn Ross drained a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to spark a 17-2 run to help lift the Tyler Lady Lions to a 62-34 win over the Whitehouse LadyCats in a girls basketball game on Tuesday at the THS JV Gymnasium.
The win moves Tyler to 8-10 overall and 1-4 in District 16-5A. Whitehouse falls to 6-10 and 1-4.
Ross, a senior forward, led Tyler with 18 points. She added four rebounds. Kassidy Hogg and Kamora Jackson added 14 points apiece for Tyler. Hogg added seven rebounds.
Machila Dews paced the LadyCats with 16 points.Susanna Moran had a near double-double for Whitehouse with eight points and 10 rebounds. She added four blocks.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 46, P. GROVE 21: TEXARKANA — Haylee Jordan scored 19 points and added nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks, helping lead the No. 21 Gilmer Lady Buckeyes to a 46-21 win over Pleasant Grove.
Madyson tate added 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and four steals for Gilmer, which outscored PG 9-0 in the second quarter to build a 21-4 lead. LeLe Morton finished with seven points, and Abbey Bradshaw had four points. Leslie Jones chipped in with five rebounds, and Morton had three assists and three steals.
L-EYLAU 89, PITTSBURG 49: TEXARKANA — The Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards opened up an 18-7 lead after one quarter and then scored 28 in each of the next two frames to earn an 89-49 win over Pittsburg.
Natalie Styles dropped in 17 points and Sanaa Hollins added 11 for Pittsburg (12-8, 2-3) in the loss. Kyleigh Posey finished with seven, Gabbi Brown six, Tashanti Moss five, Elyssia Lemelle and Courtney Kilburn two each and Kaitlyn Hernandez one.
Pittsburg hosts North Lamar on Friday.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 51, ATHENS 32: BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes oved to 18-1 overall and remained unbeaten (5-0) in district play with a 51-32 win over Athens.
Paris Miller led Brownsboro with 16 points. Mekhayia Moore had 11, Kentoya Woods 10, Khyra Garrett seven,Khayla Garrett five and Tori Hooker two.
Mimi McCollister had 13 in the loss for Athens.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 43, JEFFERSON 35: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith pulled double-double duty for Elysian Fields with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Madison Edwards added 16 points and Elysian Fields earned a 43-35 win over Jefferson.
Edwards also had seven rebounds and five steals for Elysian Fields. Asia Neff finished with five points, and Kerrigan Love and Kyleigh Griffin had two points apiece.
GLADEWATER 48, SABINE 40: LIBERTY CITY — JaKiyah Bell scored 18 points, Hai’leigh Oliver joined her in double figures with 10 and the Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 48-40 win over Sabine.
Ebony Pipkin had nine points, Calice Henderson six, MaKayla Police and Bri Boyd two apiece and Sydney Spurlock one for Gladewater. Bell finished with 11 rebounds, Pipkin nine and Oliver five, and Bell also came up with four steals.
Ashlynn Davis had 16 points in the loss for Sabine, which also got 10 from Mercedes Willett, six from Blaire Kaufman, four from Ally Gresham, three from Hailey Davis and one from Claudia Simmons.
DISTRICT 15-3A
DAINGERFIELD 33, ORE CITY 32: DAINGERFIELD — Genesis Allen recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double with three blocks and five steals as Daingerfield rallied for a 33-32 win over Ore City.
Sanaa Fields added seven points, five rebounds, seven steals and three assists for Daingerfield, which trailed 8-2 after one quarter. Terry Gholston had five points, five steals, four rebounds and three steals, Alexis Williams four points, four rebounds, three assists and six steals, Mia Broughton two points and two rebounds, Destiny Gholston three rebounds and two steals, Kyasia Williams four points and seven rebounds, Anyha Ellison four rebounds, Jalaysia Holloman two steals and two rebounds, Breanna Durham two rebounds and Natalie Beasley two rebounds.
DISTRICT 21-2A
U. GROVE 67, B. SANDY 23: BIG SANDY — The No. 21 ranked Union Grove Lady Lions opened up a 34-9 halftime lead on the way to a 67-23 win over Big Sandy.
Macey Alston erupted for 29 points to lead the way for Union Grove (19-2, 6-1). Carleigh Judd added 18 points, Makena Littlejohn seven, Sumeet Mattu five, Macey Roberts three, Bailey Clowers and Kyler Littlejohn two apiece and Gracie Winn one.
Union Grove led 18-7 after one quarter and 34-9 at the half.
Shemaiah Johnson and Chyler Ponder had seven points apiece in the loss for Big Sandy. Ponder also had seven rebounds and two assists. Maryiah Frances chipped in with four points and four rebounds, Faith Watts three points, three rebounds and two assists and Allie McCartney two points.
HAWKINS 51, BECKVILLE 45: BECKVILLE — The Hawkins Lady Hawks notched a 51-45 win over the Beckville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Baylie Seegers had 14 points and four steals in the loss for Beckville. McKinna Chamness added seven points and 12 rebounds, Emily Dean seven points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Amber Harris five points, 18 rebounds and three steals, Hannah Sharpless five points, Lexi Barr four points and five steals and Haley Straubie three points, five rebounds and two steals.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 52, MAUD 16: MCLEOD — Cary May tossed in 15 points, Kaitlyn Cross added 11 and the McLeod Lady Longhorns rolled to a 52-16 win over Maud.w
Gracie Lance finished with nine points for Maud, which led 35-2 at halftime on the way to improving to 9-0 in district play. Ella Lambeth had six points, Stormy Johnson four, Sibbie Comer three, Chassie Gryder two and Rielyn Schubert and Kenslee Cross one each. Kenslee Cross and Comer had four rebounds apiece. Lance led with three assists, and six rebounds and Lambeth finsihed with five rebounds.