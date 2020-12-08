HALLSVILLE 46, NACOGDOCHES 24: NACOGDOCHES — Baylie Perkins and Catherine Warford combined for 27 points, and the Hallsville Ladycats turned up for district play with a 46-24 win over the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons.
Perkins scored 15 points and Warford 12 for Hallsville, which moved to 4-5 on the year heading into the league opener at home Friday against Longview. Mallory Pyle finished with seven, Da’Quavia Lively four, Abbi Fischer and Faith Baliraine three apiece and Alyssa Foster two.
PITTSBURG 64, CLARKSVILLE 21: CLARKSVILLE — Natalie Styles paced the Lady Pirates with 18 points, Kyleigh Posey (15) and Elyssia Lemelle (11) combined for 26 and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates moved to 7-3 on the year with a 64-21 win over Clarksville.
Gabbi Brown had eight for Pittsburg, which led 19-9 after one quarter an extended the lead to 42-11 at halftime. Tmyra Warren scored four, Jada Peoples three and Sanaa Hollins, Kaitlyn Hernandez and Sinayah Wilburn two apiece.
Pittsburg hosts Brook Hill at noon on Saturday.
SABINE 50, WEST RUSK 26: LIBERTY CITY — Hailey Davis led a balanced Lady Cardinal scoring attack with 12 points, and Sabine pounced on West Rusk early en route to a 50-26 win.
Blaire Kaufman added nine points and Mallory Smith eight for Sabine, which led 18-5 after one quarter and 34-10 at the break. Claudia Simmons chipped in with six points, Mercedes Willett five, Callie Sparks and Ally Gresham three each and Addy Gresham and Ashlynn Davis two apiece.
Sabine opens district play on Friday against Ore City.
TATUM 42, HENDERSON 31: TATUM — Kerrigan Biggs and Trinity Edwards scored 11 points apiece, and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 42-31 win over Henderson.
Biggs also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists, and Edwards finished with seven assists, seven steals and three rebounds. Kayla Jones and Kaylei Stroud scored eight point apiece. Ones added eight rebounds, two steals, two assists and two blocks, and Stroud recorded four rebounds, and five steals.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez chipped in with two points, five steals and four assists for Tatum. Emma Wiley had two points and two rebounds, and Brynlee Mims scored two points.
CHCS 47, ORE CITY 41: ORE CITY — Makenna Kaunitz scored 33 points, Campbell Laney added 10 and Christian Heritage Classical School pulled away late for a 47-41 win over the Ore City Lady Rebels on Tuesday.
Emily Hoosier had 15 points for Ore City, which led 37-29 heading into the final stanza. Toni Gabaldon and Brynn Richardson finished with seven apiece, and Tori Cummins and Kaylei Watkins scored six apiece for the Lady Rebels.
H. SPRINGS 43, Q. CITY 35: HUGHES SPRINGS — Adriana Kennedy tossed in 22 points, and Hughes Springs used a big second quarter to take take charge in a 43-35 win over Queen City on Tuesday.
Sam Waller had 11 points for the Lady Mustangs, who broke a 5-5 deadlock after one stanza by outscoring the Lady Bulldogs 16-4 in the second frame. Sanariya Davis had five points, Kylie McMillion three and Karmen Searcy two.
HAWKINS 71, DAINGERFIELD 15: HAWKINS — Makena Warren led the way with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 71-15 win over Daingerfield.
Lynli Dacus added 11 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Jordyn Warren finished with nine points, five rebounds and four steals for Hawkins. Jazzmen Moungle, Logan Jaco and Laney Wilson all finished with eight points, Victoria Miller five and Carmen Turner and Tenley Conde three apiece.
Aalya Neal had seven points, and Alexis Williams, Anyha Ellison, Breanna Durham and Natalie Beasley scored two apiece in the loss for Daingerfield.
U. GROVE 46, QUITMAN 26: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions took charge early, building a 17-8 lead after one quarter and extending the cushion to 32-15 at the half en route to a 46-26 win over Quitman.
Carleigh Judd led the way for Union Grove with 21 points. Macey Alston added 12, Macey Roberts eight and Makena Littlejohn five.
Union Grove improves to 8-0 with the win.
AVINGER 88, U. HILL 34: AVINGER — All five Lady Indians suited up scored in double figures, led by Audra Fuller’s 25 points, as Avinger notched an 88-34 win over Union Hill.
Huda Hanan had 18 points, Samantha Chandler 17 and Taygen Downs and Naomi Fountain 14 apiece for Avinger in its season-opener.
The Lady Indians will visit Yantis on Friday.
BROWNSBORO 66, LINDALE 42: BROWNSBORO — Kentoya Woods scored 20 points, Paris Miller (18) and Mehayia Moore (14) joined her in twin figures and Brownsboro moved to 11-0 on the year with a 66-42 win over Lindale.
Allie Cooper added six for Brownsboro. Bayli Hooker added three, Tori Hooker and Rebecca Rumbo two apiece and Shakayla Warren one.
Kalayla Pierce and Lily Chamberlain had nine apiece in the loss for Lindale.
LATE MONDAY
S. HILL 63, WINONA 20: WINONA — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers raced out to a 21-2 lead after one quarter and closed with an 18-4 run in the final stanza en route to a 63-20 win over Winona.
Peyton Borens scored 14 points, and Zailey McGee and Janie Bradshaw added 12 apiece for Spring Hill. Kenzie Gee chipped in with nine, Laila Thompson seven, Carolann Bowles four, Abby Caron three and Brantley Coggins two. Borens and McGee finished with double-doubles, Borens yanking down 11 rebounds and McGee adding 10. Gee had seven boards, and Caron finished with five. Borens also had five assists and two steals, Gee four assists and three steals and Bowles three assists.
TENAHA 44, W. OAK 40: WHITE OAK — The Tenaha Lady Tigers rallied for a 44-40 win over the White Oak Ladynecks on Monday.
Renee Cook had 23 points and seven rebounds in the loss for White Oak, which led 10-7 after one quarter, but trailed 20-17 at halftime. Alysa Hall finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three assists, Payton Palmer six points and four assists and Lexi Palmer one point.
