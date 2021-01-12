DISTRICT 15-5A
HALLSVILLE 43, LONGVIEW 13: The Hallsville Ladycats held Longview to single digits in all four quarters and outscored the Lady Lobos 30-6 in the second half en route to a 43-13 win.
Laikyn Smith had 11 points to pace Hallsville (10-7, 5-1). Catherine Warford and Olivia Simmons added six apiece, Faith Baliraine five, Baylie Perkins and Abbi Fischer four each, Mallory Pyle three and Aubrey Marjason and Makayla Menchue two apiece.
T. HIGH 44, P. TREE 19: TEXARKANA — Jalyn Golette scored 10 of her game-high 16 points after halftime as the Texas High Lady Tigers notched a 44-19 win over Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Ashlyn Stiger added 10 for Texas High, which led 8-3 after one quarter and 18-5 at halftime.
Mariyah Furay and Emari Fluellen had seven points apiece in the loss for Pine Tree. Renee Garrett finished with three and Fyndi Henry added a bucket.
DISTRICT 16-4A
KILGORE 41, S. HILL 36: KILGORE — Miah Thomas recorded a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double for Kilgore, and the Lady Bulldogs outscored Spring Hill 14-7 in the final stanza to earn a 41-36 win.
Thomas also had four steals for Kilgore. Catherine Dennis added six points and three steals, and AT Anderson chipped in with five points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Zailey McGee had 10 points, Rachel Petree and Janie Bradshaw nine apiece, Kenzie Gee five, Peyton Borens two and Erin Gregson one for Spring Hill. McGee and Borens also had eight rebounds apiece, with Petree adding seven and Gee and Laila Thompson four each. McGee and Gee led with three steals apiece.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 54, N. LAMAR 30: PARIS — Madyson Tate led the way with 15 points, MaKenna Kaunitz added 14 for the Lady Buckeyes and Gilmer earned a 54-30 win over North Lamar on Tuesday.
LeLe Morton hit for 10 points, Haylee Jordan six, Lanie Pritchett and Leslie JOnes four apiece and Abbey Bradshaw one. Bradshaw also had 10 rebounds, Jaycee Harris eight, Jordan seven and Jones six. Bradshaw led with four assists, while Raeven Harris and Morton added three apiece. Jordan swatted two shots.
PITTSBURG 58, PARIS 45: PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates improved to 2-1 in district play (12-7 overall) with a 58-45 win over Paris.
Kyleigh Posey scored 14 points, and Natalie Styles and Elyssia Lemelle added 12 apiece for the Lady Pirates, who broke a 30-30 deadlock at the half by outscoring Paris 17-5 in the third period. Sanaa Hollins scored nine points, Gabbi Brown six, Jada Peoples four and Kaitlyn Hernandez one.
Pittsburg will host Gilmer on Saturday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
SABINE 61, WHITE OAK 51: WHITE OAK — Blaire Kaufman ripped the nets for 35 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a 61-51 win over the White Oak Ladynecks.
Maddie Furrh had eight points for Sabine, which improved to 15-1 overall and 5-1 in district play with the win. Mercedes Willett had five points, Addy Gresham four and Hailey Davis, Claudia Simmons and Ashlynn Davis three apiece.
Renee Cook scored 20 points and Alysa Hall 18 for White Oak.
Sabine held a slim 44-42 lead after three quarters, outscoring the Ladynecks 17-9 in the final eight minutes.
GLADEWATER 81, O. CITY 15: ORE CITY — The Gladewater Lady Bears opened and closed with 20-point quarters en route to an 81-15 win over Ore City.
Calice Henderson paced the Lady Bears with 17 points, and she was joined in twin digits by MaKayla Police with 15 and Hai’leigh Oliver and Sydney Spurlock with 14 apiece. Ebony Pipkin added eight points, JaKiyah Bell and Kamryn Floyd four apiece, Cariesma Colbert two and Bri Boyd three. Bell, Floyd, Henderson and Colbert all pulled down six rebounds, with Oliver adding five rebounds an six steals. Kiyona Parker added seven steals, and Bell and Floyd finished with six apiece.
Gladewater led 20-3 after one quarter and ended the game by outscoring the Lady Rebels 20-0 in the fourth period.
Tori Cummins had six points and Emily Hoosier four in the loss for Ore City.
H. SPRINGS 51, DAINGERFIELD 28: HUGHES SPRINGS — Adriana Kennedy paced the Lady Mustangs with 25 points, Sam Waller joined her in twin digits with 15 and Hughes Springs earned a 51-28 win over Daingerfield.
Sanariya Davis finished with six points, Kylie McMillion three and Ariel Crowder two.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 52, ARP 24: TATUM — Emm Wiley tossed in 16 points, Trinity Edwards and Jaliyah Leatch added nine apiece for the Lady Eagles and Tatum rolled to a 52-24 win over Arp.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Jade Moore-Simon and Kayla Jones all scored six points for Tatum (8-3, 6-1), which led 9-2 after one quarter and 32-7 at halftime. Dancy-Vasquez and Edwards had six rebounds apiece. Edwards and Leatch finished with nine steals apiece. Moore-Simon ahd five steals, Leatch six assists, Moore-Simon and Edwards four assists apiece and Edwards five blocks.
JEFFERSON 53, W. RUSK 46: JEFFERSON — Ja’Kayla Rusk and Da’Navia Thomas combined for 43 points, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs held on for a 53-46 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders.
Rusk had 25 points and three rebounds, and Thomas finished with 18 points, eight assists and three steals for Jefferson. T.K. Trammer and NeNe Burns added three points apiece, and Kristen Thomas and T.J. Hood had two apiece for Jefferson.
Jamie Casey finished with 13 points in the loss for West Rusk. Paulina Mata had 12, Piper Morton 11, Faith Cochran four and Raven Pryor and Trinity Tatum three apiece.
E. FIELDS 36, TROUP 30: TROUP — The Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets earned a 36-30 road win against Troup on Tuesday.
Christen Smith and Madison Edwards both scored 17 for Elysian Fields.
DISTICT 14-3A
P. PEWITT 93, ATLANTA 39: ATLANTA — Mya Heath led five Lady Brahmas into double figures with 23 points, and Paul Pewitt improved to 6-0 in district play (9-3 overall) with a 93-39 win over Atlanta.
Calli Osmon drill five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for the Lady Brahmas, who led 27-5 after one quarter and 48-23 at halftime. Shawni Cooper scored 18 points, Sissy JOnes 12 and Jailyn Smith 10.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 47, U. GROVE 36: HAWKINS — Jordyn Warren led the way with 13 points, Lynli Dacus just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds and Hawkins moved to 5-0 in district play with a 47-36 win over No. 17 ranked Union Grove.
Warren added five assists and two rebounds, and Dacus dished out three assists for Hawkins. Makena Warren scored nine points and added five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Tenley Conde contributed seven points and five rebounds, Logan Jaco six points, six rebounds and two steals and Laney Wilson two points.
Carleigh Judd scored 16 points in the loss for Union Grove. Gracie Winn had seven points, Macey Roberts five, Makena Littlejohn four, Macey Alston three and Bailey Clowers one.
MCLEOD 70, L-KILDARE 13: MCLEOD — Gracie Lance had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kaitlyn Cross finished with 15 points and seven steals and McLeod rolled to a 70-13 win over Linden-Kildare.
Ella Lambeth scored nine points and added seven rebounds and four steals for McLeod (8-0), which led 22-5 after one quarter and 37-5 at halftime. Cary May had eight points, Rielyn Schubert six, Regan Johnson five, Sibbie Comer and Kenslee Cross four each and Stormy Johnson two. Johnson added eight rebounds.
OTHER
HEAT 74, BECKVILLE 44: BECKVILLE — Jordan Parker torched the nets for 28 points, Brailey Brown added 17 and Longview HEAT earned a 74-44 win over Beckville on Tuesday.
Parker added five rebounds, three assists and six steals, and Brown pulled down five rebounds for HEAT, which outscored the Ladycats 21-8 in the second to build a 39-20 lead.
Skye Cotton finished with 11 points, five rebounds and two steals, Jenna Parker eight points, six assists and six steals, Laynie Walton six points and three rebounds and Maddie Wright four points, 13 rebounds and two steals.
Baylie Seegers scored 14 points and added seven rebounds in the loss for Beckville. McKinna Chamness had eight points, Hannah Sharpless seven points and five rebounds, Haley Straubie six points, Amber Harris five points and 14 rebounds and Lexi Barr and Emily Dean two points apiece.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 88, J. BOWIE 11: SIMMS — Ten Lady Longhorns got into the scoring column, including double-digit nights from Kaitlyn Cross (21), Cary May (17), Kenslee Cross (14) and Gracie Lance (13), as McLeod rolled to an 88-11 win over James Bowie.
Ella Lambeth added six points, Sibbie Comer five, Rielyn Schubert four, Stormy Jackson and Regan Johnson three apiece and Chassie Gryder two. May added nine steals, four rebounds and two assists, Gryder four rebounds, Jackson three rebounds, Kaitlyn Cross five steals, Comer three assists, Lambeth five rebounds, Lance five steals, five assists and six rebounds and Kenslee Cross seven rebounds.
PRIVATE
HEAT 66-CHCS 13: Brailey Brown and Jordan Parker dropped in 20 points apiece, Skye Cotton added 13 and Longview HEAT notched a 66-13 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Brown added seven rebounds and six steals, Parker five assists, eight rebounds and seven steals and Cotton six rebounds for HEAT. Jenna Parker finished with five points, three assists and four rebounds, Maddie Wright two points, seven rebounds and three steals.