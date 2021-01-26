DISTRICT 15-5A
LONGVIEW 43, P. TREE 22: Cree McLemore knocked down six 3-pointers on the way to an 18-point night, and the Longview Lady Lobos earned a 43-22 win over crosstown rival Pine Tree.
T’Asia McGee had seven points for the Lady Lobos, who also got five from Nhiya Jackson, four from Kyra Taylor, three apiece from Amirah Alexander and Latavia Bailey and one from Cat Arce.
D’Karia Woodard and Mariyah Furay had five points apiece in the loss for Pine Tree. C’nya Day, Fyndi Henry and Jayla Warren had three apiece, Shaneatra Jones two and Emari Fluellen one.
S. SPRINGS 33, HALLSVILLE 29: HALLSVILLE — Sulphur Springs opened up an 8-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 33-29 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Sulphur Springs led 12-4 after one and 16-8 at halftime.
Catherine Warford finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss for Hallsville. Mallory Pyle chipped in with five points and six steals. Abbi Fischer and Makayla Menchue had four points apiece, and Aubrey Marjason, Laikyn Smith and Olivia Simmons all finished with two points.
DISTRICT 16-4A
HENDERSON 42, S. HILL 39: The Henderson Lady Lions outscored Spring Hill 25-21 in the second half to earn a 42-39 win on Tuesday.
Peyton Borens finished with 10 pints, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the loss for Spring Hill. Zailey McGee added seven points and seven rebounds, Kenzie Gee six points and four rebounds and Carolann Bowles, Erin Gregson and Laila Thompson four points apiece. Rachel Petree chipped in with three points, and Janie Bradshaw added a free throw. Petree had six rebounds and two steals.
C. HILL 55, KILGORE 44: KILGORE — Chapel Hill overcame a big night from Miah Thomas to hand Kilgore a 55-44 setback on Tuesday.
Thomas had 29 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and an assist in the loss for Kilgore. AT Anderson finished with seven points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, and Na’Kayla Hooper scored five points.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 51, PARIS 40: GILMER — Haylee Jordan finished with 24 points, MaKenna Kaunitz added 20 for the Lady Buckeyes and Gilmer earned a 61-40 win over Paris on Tuesday.
Madyson Tate also hit for twin figures for Gilmer with 10 points. LeLe Morton added five, and Abbey Bradshaw scored two. Jordan went double-double with 16 rebounds, also adding seven steals and seven blocks. Bradshaw added nine rebounds, Morton nine assists and five steals, Jaycee Harris four steals, four assists and two blocks and Kaunitz four steals.
PITTSBURG 59, P. GROVE 44: PITTSBURG — Natalie Styles paced a balanced Lady Pirate attack with 23 points, and Pittsburg moved to 3-3 in district play (13-10 overall) with a 59-44 win over Pleasant Grove.
Jada Peoples had 13 points and Tashanti Moss 11 for the Lady Pirates, who led 31-24 at the half. Elyssia Lemelle added five points, Kyleigh Posey four and Sanaa Hollins three.
Pittsburg visits Paris on Friday.
DISTRICT 15-3A
GLADEWATER 49, N. DIANA 33: DIANA — The Gladewater Lady Bears used a big second quarter to take control of things on the way to a 49-33 win over New Diana.
Hai’leigh Oliver finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Lady Bears, who outscored New Diana 16-5 in the second and closed it out wit ha 14-7 run in the fourth. Sydney Spurlock added 12 points, Ebony Pipkin nine, JaKiyah Bell six, MaKayla Police three and Kamryn Floyd and Calice Henderson one apiece. Bell added eight rebounds and five steals, and Pipkin finished with seven rebounds and four steals.
H. SPRINGS 55, O. CITY 34: HUGHES SPRINGS — Adriana Kennedy and Kyleigh Wilson combined for 38 points, and the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs used a big second quarter to rally for a 55-34 win over Ore City.
Kennedy had 20 points and Wilson 18 for Hughes Springs, which outscored Ore City 20-1 in the second period to lead 26-11 at halftime. Amaunni Craver added six points, Arielle Crowder five, Karmen Searcy four and Kylie McMillion and Sanariya Davis one apiece.
SABINE 81, DAINGERFIELD 33: DAINGERFIELD — The Sabine Lady Cardinals built a 20-point lead after one quarter en route to an 81-33 win over Daingerfield.
Blaire Kaufman paced Sabine with 26 points. Claudia Simmons and Maddie Furrh added 12 apiece, Hailey Davis and Mercedes Willett seven each, Ashlynn Davis six, Callie Sparks five and Ally Gresham, Addy Gresham and Tayla Calico two apiece.
Sabine (17-2, 7-2) hosts New Diana on Friday.
Sanaa Fields had nine points for Daingerfield. Terry Gholston added seven, Kyasia Williams five, Genesis Allen four, Alexis Williams three, Anyha Ellison and Destiny Gholston two each and Jalaysia Holloman one.
DISTRICT 16-3A
TATUM 58, HARLETON 32: TATUM — Kayla Jones recorded a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals, and the Tatum Lady Eagles improved to 11-3 overall and 9-1 in district play with a 58-32 win over Harleton.
Jones also had three assists for Tatum. Trinity Edwards had 16 points, seven steals, three assists and three rebounds. Emma Wiley chipped in with 12 points, two rebounds, three steals and five assists, Kerrigan Biggs six points, seven rebounds and four steals, Summer Dancy-Vasquez three points, two steals and four assists, Brynlee Mims two points, TaKayla Bradley five rebounds and two steals and Jaliyah Leatch one point and four steals.
E. FIELDS 37, ARP 23: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Christen Smith scored 21 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists, leading Elysian Fields past Arp, 37-23.
Madison Edwards added eight points, two rebounds and two assists for EF. Kerrigan Love finished with six points and three rebounds, and Asia Neff added two points, two rebounds and two assists.
JEFFERSON 48, TROUP 26: TROUP — Da’Navia Thomas and Ja’Kayla Rusk combined for 26 points, and the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs notched a 48-26 win over Troup.
Thomas finished with 15 points and three assists, and Rusk added 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Kristen Thomas, Tierrani Johnson and NeNe Burns all scored six points, with Thomas adding five rebounds, three steal and two blocks and Johnson chipping in with two rebounds. Iyanna Barnett finished with two points and five rebounds, and T.J. Hood had three points.
DISTRICT 21-2A
HAWKINS 83, CARLISLE 5: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus scored 25 points to go along with seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks remained unbeaten in district play with an 83-5 win over Carlisle.
Jordyn Warren and Makena Warren tossed in 15 points apiece, with Jordyn adding six assists, six steal and four rebounds and Makena recording two rebounds. Jazzmen Moungle and Logan Jaco had eight points apiece. Jaco added nine rebounds, three steals and two assists, Moungle five rebounds and Tenley Conde seven points, seven steals, six rebounds and five assists.
U. GROVE 54, BECKVILLE 29: BECKVILLE — The No. 21 ranked Union Grove Lady Lions notched a 54-29 win over Beckville on the road Tuesday.
Carleigh Judd led a balanced attack for Union Grove with 18 points. Macey Alston added 17, Makena Littlejohn 14, Bailey Clowers three and Kyler Littlejohn two.
Union Grove (21-2, 8-1) led 20-6 after one quarter and 30-8 at halftime.
McKinna Chamness had 10 points in the loss for Beckville. Emily Dean finished with five points and two steals, Amber Harris four points, 14 rebounds and four steals, Hannah Sharpless four points and three steals, Baylie Seegers three points and three steals and Haley Straubie three points and three rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 55, CLARKSVILLE 34: CLARKSVILLE — Sibbie Comer scored 12 points, Kaitlyn Cross added 10 for the Lady Longhorns and No. 24 ranked McLeod rolled to a 55-34 win over Clarksville.
Cary May and Stormy Johnson finished with eight points apiece for McLeod. Ella Lambeth added seven, Gracie Lance five, Regan Johnson three and Chassie Gryder two. Lance and May led the way with five rebounds apiece. Kaitlyn Cross and Johnson had two assists apiece, and Lance finished with three steals.
LATE MONDAY
DISTRICT 16-3A
TROUP 48, WASKOM 43: TROUP — Jessie Minnix scored 15 points, Maddy Griffin added 13 and Troup moved to 5-17 overall and 2-8 in district play with a 48-43 win over Waskom.
Bailey Blanton added nine for Troup, with Sarah Neel adding six, Chloie Haugeberg and Ashja Franklin two apiece and Karsyn Williamson one.
DISTRICT 16-2A
MCLEOD 75, DETROIT 52: DETROIT — Gracie Lance scored 24 points to go along with eight rebounds, seven steals and three assists as No. 24 ranked McLeod earned a 75-52 win over Detroit.
Kaitlyn Cross finished with 13 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds for the Lady Longhorns, who led 22-4 after one quarter. Ella Lambeth chipped in with 12 points, stormy Johnson 10, Kenslee Cross six, Cary May, Chassie Gryder and Regan Johnston three apiece and Sibbie Comer one.
COLLEGE
COLLIN 56, KC 53: PLANO — Collin College built an eight-point halftime lead and held on for a 56-53 win over the Kilgore College Lady Rangers on Monday in non-conference action.
KC drops to 0-2 with the loss, both losses coming by a combined seven points.
The Lady Rangers return to action at home on Thursday, hosting South Plains in a 5 p.m. contest at Masters Gymnasium.
