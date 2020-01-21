DISTRICT 11-6A
■ ROCKWALL 57, LONGVIEW 44: ROCKWALL — Meshia Shead knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, but it was enough as Longview fell to Rockwall, 57-44.
The Lady Lobos trailed 13-6 after one quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
Longview (2-5) has a bye on Friday and will host Mesquite Horn next Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ LUFKIN 45, HALLSVILLE 30: LUFKIN — The Lufkin Lady Panthers notched a 45-30 win over the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday.
Kelci Wilson finished with 10 points in the loss for Hallsville. Catherine Warford added six, Mallory Pyle and Abbi Fischer four apiece and Abby Dunagan three.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 56, CHAPEL HILL 42: GILMER — Haylee Jordan led three Lady Buckeyes into double figures with 16 points, and Gilmer notched a 56-42 win over Chapel Hill.
Ayana Choyce added 12 points, Madyson Tate 10, LeLe Morton eight, Alexis Mathis and Addy Walker four apiece and Lainie Pritchett two.
Jordan completed a double-double with 14 rebounds. Mathis added five rebounds, seven assists and three steals, Choyce four steals and Tate four rebounds and five assists.
DISTRICT 15-4A
■ PARIS 56, PITTSBURG 51: PITTSBURG — Paris jumped out to a six-point lead after one quarter, and that proved to be the difference in a 56-51 win over Pittsburg.
Natalie Styles scored 15 points, McKenna Wood 12 and Tyler Green 11 for Pittsburg in the loss.
The Lady Pirates will take on North Lamar Friday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ HARMONY 41, SABINE 31: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn scored 15 points to lead the way for Harmony, which held Sabine to one point in the final quarter en route to a 41-31 win.
Seahorn also pulled seven rebounds and added two assists, two steals and two blocks for Harmony, which held a slim 32-30 lead before outscoring the Lady Cardinals 9-1 in the final eight minutes.
Kaylee Clemens chipped in with 11 points and two steals, Dacey Dawson nine points and four steals, Lanie Trimble three points, Raylee Willie two points and two rebounds, Kinzee Settles five rebounds, two steals and two assists and Madi Rhame one points, two rebounds and two steals.
■ GLADEWATER 61, WEST RUSK 43: NEW LONDON — Haileigh Oliver led the way with 22 points, Ebony Pipkin added 16 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater rolled to a 61-43 win over West Rusk.
Sydney Spurlock and Victoria Perry finished with eight points apiece, Kamryn Floyd five and K.J. Hooper two. Oliver added seven rebounds, four assists and eight steals, Floyd three steals, Pipkin four rebounds, two assists and nine steals and Perry five rebounds and four steals.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 64, ORE CITY 23: ORE CITY — Tatum raced out to a 40-13 halftime lead en route to a 64-23 win over Ore City.
Essence Allen connected seven times from 3-point range and finished with 30 points, five rebounds, five assists and seven steals to lead the way for Tatum. Trinity Edwards had 14 points, two rebounds, seven steals, two assists and three blocks, JaKhia Thomas one point, Kaylei Stroud six points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists, Kayla Jones eight points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists, Kerrigan Biggs five points and two rebounds, RaDanzel Jones five rebounds, Aaliyah Smith three rebounds and two blocks and Summer Dancy-Vasquez four steals and eight assists.
Abby Ervin had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Ryleigh Larkins came away with four steals in the loss for Ore City.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 46, HUGHES SPRINGS 23: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Nine Lady Yellowjackets got into the scoring act, led by Amanda Gardner’s 15 points, and Elysian Fields notched a 46-23 win over Hughes Springs.
Gardner added seven steals, three assists and two rebounds for Elysian Fields. Keyaria Harrison added two points, three rebounds and two assists, Christen Smith seven points, six rebounds and five steals, Becky Ray one point and two rebounds, Carly Barras three points, two rebounds and six steals, Sha’Mya Glenn eight points and seven rebounds, Madison Edwards two points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals, Karli Spain two points, Adrian Pacheco six points, five rebounds and two steals and Asia Ness two rebounds.
■ DAINGERFIELD 53, NEW DIANA 40: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 53-40 win over New Diana.
Jaclyn Garrett dropped in 28 points and added four rebounds, two assists and five steals for Daingerfield, now 8-0 in district play. Mikayla Roberson finished with 11 points, four assists and two rebounds, Kiara Robinson 12 points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists, Joi Akinsuroju four steals, Mon’trevia Durham four steals and four rebounds, Genesis Allen two rebounds, Malayah Everett three steals, two assists and three rebounds and TaQuasia Latchison four points, two steals and two rebounds.
Asia Newsome had an 11-point, 14-rebound double-double in the loss for New Diana. Sarah Yount had 11 points, Julia Loeza six and Katherine Yount five points and seven rebounds.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ PAUL PEWITT 71, REDWATER 41: OMAHA — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas moved to 6-1 in district play (19-7 overall) with a 71-41 win over Redwater.
Sissy Jones had 18 points, Mya Heath 13 and Calli Osmon 12 for Paul Pewitt, which led 24-5 after one quarter.
Reagan Markham finished with 20 points in the loss for Redwater.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 42, UNION GROVE 39: UNION GROVE — In a battle of district co-leaders, Hawkins rallied for a 42-39 win over Union Grove.
Lynli Dacus scored 17 points and added nine rebounds to pace Hawkins (23-1, 6-1), which trailed 31-24 before outscoring the Lady Lions 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
Makena Warren finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds to go along with a couple of steals. Logan Jaco had nine points, seven reboundsa nd two steals, Tenley Conde three points and three rebounds, Jordyn Warren two points, four rebounds and three steals and Victoria Miller two steals.
Macey Alston had 15 points in the loss for Union Grove (16-7, 5-2). Carleigh Judd and Madelynn Lacaze had nine apiece, Makena Littlejohn three, Macey Roberts two and Shayla Gallagher one.
■ HARLETON 60, CARLISLE 29: HARLETON — The Harleton Wildcats moved to 6-1 win district play with a 60-29 win over Carlisle.
Katelynn Smith paced Harleton with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals. Haylea Murray added 10 points and nine rebounds, Tyler Mobley nine points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals, Remington Stinebaugh two points and four rebounds, Paiton Little two points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, Meredith Sellers four points and three rebounds, Katie Holiday six points, six rebounds and two steals, Katherine George six points and four rebounds, Lauren Garrett nine points, four rebounds and two assists and Ashanti Johnson four points and three steals.
■ BECKVILLE 35, OVERTON 17: BECKVILLE — Miranda Mize paced Beckville with 14 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and four assists as the Ladycats rolled to a 35-17 win against Overton.
Baylie Seegers had eight points, Amber Harris four, McKinna Chamness three and Haley Straubie, Raegan Greer and Macy Davis two apiece. Harris added eight rebounds, four steals and two assists.
DISTRICT 15-2A
■ MCLEOD 59, LINDEN-KILDARE 9: MCLEOD- McLeod held Linden-Kildare to single digits in all four quarters — including zero in the second frame — en route to a 59-9 win.
Gracie Lance had 14 points and eight rebounds for McLeod, which also got 12 points, five rebounds and two assists from Sibbie Comer, six points from Cary May, four points and five rebounds from Jillian Parker, eight points from Ella Lambeth, nine points from Kaitlan Cross, two rebounds from Jacey Finlayson, three rebounds from Rielyn Schubert, three rebounds from Reagan Johnson and six points and three rebounds from Chassie Gryder.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 70, LCS 32: Jordan Parker poured in 37 pints to go along with 15 rebounds, seven steals and four assists as Longview HEAT rolled to a 70-32 win over Longview Christian School.
Tanner Stovall added 13 points, six steals, three assists and two rebounds for the HEAT, which outscored LCS 26-6 in the final quarter. Gracyn Stroman had one rebound, Jaden Parker five points, two assists and four rebounds, Jenna Parker five points, eight assists, four rebounds and four steals, Maddie Wright four rebounds, Suzannah Neal seven points, three rebounds and three blocks and Zoe Quinalty three points.