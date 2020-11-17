■ LONGVIEW 52, NACOGDOCHES 41: Cree McLemore led the way with 14 points, Madison Pippins was close behind with 12 and the Longview Lady Lobos defended their home court with a 52-41 win over Nacogdoches on Tuesday.
Mia Colbert and Jorden Writt scored seven points apiece, JaKayla Morrow six, Catherine Arce three, Julia Wilson two and Elaija Hatley one for Longview, which led 12-8 after one quarter and 29-21 at halftime.
Sam Fields scored 16 points in the loss for Nacogdoches.
■ GILMER 63, HAWKINS 36: GILMER — Madyson Tate led three Lady Buckeyes into double figures with 17 points, and Gilmer built a 40-20 halftime lead en route to a 63-36 win over Hawkins.
Haylee Jordan added 15 points and Leslie Jones 11 for Gilmer, which also got seven points from LeLe Morton and five from Jaycee Harris. Jordan led with seven rebounds, and Madyson Tate added five. Tate also had four assists and five steals, with Jordan adding six steals and Morton five.
For Hawkins in the loss, Jordyn Warren and Logan Jaco had 12 points apiece, Lynli Dacus and Laney Wilson six each and Makena Warren two.
■ SABINE 69, TYLER HEAT 44: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman erupted for 28 points, Hailey Davis joined her in double figures with 15 and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 69-44 win over Tyler HEAT on Tuesday.
Addy Gresham had seven points, Maddie Furrh six, Mercedes Willett five, Claudia Simmons and Ally Gresham three apiece and Ashlynn Davis two.
Sabine (3-0) led 17-8 after one quarter, and later outscored HEAT 23-12 in the fourth to pull away.
■ WHITE OAK 40, JEFFERSON 37: WHITE OAK — Renee Cook knocked down eight of 11 free throw attempts and finished with 26 points, leading the White Oak Ladynecks to a 40-37 win over Jefferson.
Anna Iske added four points, and Alysa Hall, Lexi Palmer, Payton Palmer and Whitni Rayson all had two points.
JaKayla Rusk and Da’Navia Thomas scored 11 points apiece, and Tierrani Johnson added nine in the loss for Jefferson.
■ GLADEWATER 76, WINONA 30: GLADEWATER -Ebony Pipkin tossed in 19 points, MaKayla Police added 14 for the Lady Bears and Gladewater rolled to a 76-30 win over Winona.
Kiyona Parker scored nine points, Bri Boyd and Calice Henderson eight apiece and Sydney Spurlock seven for Gladewater, which led 16-4 after one quarter and 35-13 at halftime. JaKiyah Bell led with five rebounds.
■ HARLETON 43, COMO-PICKTON 38: HARLETON — Paiton Little scored 25 points to go along with five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Harleton rallied for a 43-38 win over Como-Pickton.
Meredith Sellers added 11 points and six rebounds for Harleton, which trailed 11-10 after one quarter. The contest was tied at 23 apiece at the half, and Harleton outscored the visitors 12-5 in the third.
Ashanti Johnson finished with two points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Amber Hitt had a point, five rebounds and three steals.
■ U. GROVE 55, E. FIELDS 27: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston and Carleigh Judd combined to score 40 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions earned a 55-27 win over Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Alston scored 23 points, Judd 17, Gracie Winn nine, Macey Roberts four and Makena Littlejohn two.
Union Grove led 11-2 after one quarter and 24-6 at halftime.
The Union Grove JV picked up a 39-9 win.
■ BECKILLE 53, WEST RUSK 30: NEW LONDON — Raegan Greer paced Beckville with 12 points, McKinna Chamness and Emily Dean added nine apiece and the Ladycats earned a 53-30 win over West Rusk.
Amber Harris finished with eight points, Haley Straubie seven, Baylie Seegers six and Lexi Carr two. Harris pulled down 11 rebounds, Harris and Seegers had four steals apiece and Hannah Sharpless handed out four assists.
■ HEAT 78, CHCS 33: Jordan Parker just missed recording a triple-double, Jenna Parker did double-double action and Longview HEAT notched a 78-33 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Jordan Parker finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and six steals, and Jenna Parker contributed 10 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and three steals for HEAT, which led 26-5 after one quarter.
Brailey Brown tossed in 21 points and added three rebounds and two assists. Maddie Wright finished with 11 rebounds, two steals and two points, Jaelyn Cleveland 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, Abbey Gallant five rebounds and Laynie Walton one rebound.
■ LEGACY 58, JACKSONVILLE 29: TYLER — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders remained undefeated on the young season with a 58-29 win over Jacksonville Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
It was career victory No. 200 for Legacy head coach Ross Barber — 101 with the Lady Raiders.
Grace Abercrombie scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the first half for Jacksonville. Andrea Donnell had 12 rebounds for the Maidens.
Vanessa Hayward led Legacy with 11 points. Rose Rook had 10 points.
■ BROWNSBORO 70, WINNSBORO 43: BROWNSBORO — Paris Miller and Mekhayia Moore combined for 39 points, and the Brownsboro Bearettes improved to 4-0 on the season with a 70-43 win over Winnsboro.
Miller had 20 points, Moore 19, Kentoya Woods 13 and Rebecca Rumbo eight for Brownsboro, which led 18-8 after one quarter and 32-14 at the half. Bayli Hooker scored six, and Allie Cooper and Allee Parker two apiece.
Faither Acker had 12 points and Rachel Pinnell 10 for Winnsboro.
■ MARTIN’S MILL 84, MCLEOD 27: Martin’s Mill raced out to a 29-4 lead after one quarter en route to an 84-27 win over McLeod.
Kaitlyn Cross scored six points, and Chassie Gryder and Kenslee Cross added five apiece in the loss for McLeod.
LATE MONDAY
■ SPRING HILL 45, TROUP 17: The Spring Hill Lady Panthers, behind Zailey McGee’s 18 points and Laila Thompson’s 10 rebounds, improved to 4-0 on the young season with a 45-17 win over Troup at Panther Gymnasium.
Janie Bradshaw added nine points, Carolann Bowles six, Thompson three and Brantley Cogins, Rachel Petree, Kenzie Gee and Abby Caron two apiece.
McGee and Coggins added eight rebounds apiece, with Petree adding seven boards. Gee dished out four assists and added seven steals.