LONGVIEW 46, P. GROVE 31: TEXARKANA — Cree McLemore scored 17 points, with 11 coming in the first quarter as Longview took control early, and the Lady Lobos notched a 46-31 win over Pleasant Grove.
Miah Colbert added seven for the Lady Lobos, who led 16-4 after one quarter and 23-14 at the half. Julia Wilson scored six, Elaijah Hatley five, Cat Arce and Kyra Taylor four apiece, Brayleigh Mitchell two and Amirah Alexander one.
The Lady Lobos will return to action on Dec. 5 at home against Chapel Hill.
W. OAK 46, S. HILL 44: WHITE OAK — In a tight battle throughout, the White Oak Ladynecks held a slim 15-12 edge in the final eight minutes to notch a 46-44 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers on Tuesday.
White Oak led 18-16 at the half, but Spring Hill built a slim 32-31 lead heading into the fourth.
Renee Cook recorded a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double for White Oak, adding three steals. Alysa Hall had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals, Payton Palmer nine points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals, Whitni Rayson four points and three steals and Anna Iske two points and five rebounds.
Zailey McGee finished with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals in the loss for Spring Hill. Janie Bradshaw added 10 points, four rebounds and two steals, Kenzie Gee six points, four assists and three steals, Peyton Borens four points, five assists and two steals, and Laila Thompson, Erin Gregson and Rachel Petree two points apiece.
GILMER 45, HALLSVILLE 30: HALLSVILLE — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes used two big quarters to hold off the Hallsville Ladycats on Tuesday for a 45-30 win.
Gilmer led 17-9 after one quarter, and later outscored the Ladycats 8-1 in the third.
LeLe Morton led Gilmer with 14 points. Haylee Jordan added 13, Madyson Tate 11, Jaycee Harris, Raeven Harris and Lanie Pritchett two each and Leslie JOnes one. Jordan also had seven rebounds, with Tate and Pritchett adding five apiece. Raeven Harris had two assists, Morton five steals, Tate four steals and Jordan three, and Jordan recorded three blocks.
Baylie Perkins finished with 11 points and six steals in the loss for Hallsville. Catherine Warford had seven points, Laikyn Smith five, Faith Baliraine four and Aubrey Marjason three.
SABINE 43, KILGORE 28: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter, notching a 43-28 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs to move to 7-0 on the year.
Blaire Kaufman led the way for the Lady Cardinals with 13 points. Maddie Furrh chipped in with nine, Mercedes Willett seven, Hailey Davis and Claudia Simmons six apiece and Ally Gresham two.
HENDERSON 53, GLADEWATER 52: GLADEWATER — The Henderson Lady Lions notched a 53-52 win over the Gladewater Lady Bears on Tuesday.
JaKiyah Bell scored 22 points in the loss for Gladewater. Hai’leigh Oliver added 11, Taya Grooms six, Sydney Spurlock five, Calice Henderson four and Bri Boyd and MaKayla Police two each. Bell finished with six rebounds and two steals.
PITTSBURG 68, Q. CITY 46: PITTSBURG 0 Elyssia Lemelle paced Pittsburg with 16 points, and three other Lady Pirates scored in double figures in a 68-46 win over Queen City.
Natalie Styles had 14 points, Sanaa Hollins 12, Jada Peoples 11, Kyleigh Posey nine and Gabbi Brown five for Pittsburg, which will visit Hughes Springs on Tuesday.
BECKVILLE 33, TROIUP 25: BECKVILLE — Baylie Seegers tossed in 12 points, Raegan Greer added eight and the Beckville Ladycats notched a 33-25 win over Troup.
Amber Harris and Haley Straubie had four points apiece, Hannah Sharpless and Emily Dean two each and Lexi Baker one. Greer added nine rebounds, Harris six rebounds, six steals and three assists, Seegers five rebounds and Straubie three steals.
LATE RESULTS
HAWKINS 71, S. HILL 35: HAWKINS — Makena Warren scored 20 points, Logan Jaco 14 and Lynli Dacus 12 for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks notched a 71-35 win over the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Erin Gregson had 11, Janie Bradshaw five, Abby Caron four, Rachel Petree three and Kenzie Gee, Peyton Borens, Laila Thompson, Zailey McGee, Carolann Bowles and Laney Linseisen two each in the loss for Spring Hill. Caron had five rebounds, Borens six assists and two steals, Gee three assists and two steals and McGee two blocks.
GILMER 63, MT. VERNON 27: GILMER — Haylee Jordan tossed in 26 points and added 13 rebounds, five steals and five blocks for Gilmer as the Lady Buckeyes rolled to a 63-27 win over Mount Vernon.
Madyson Tate had nine points, Jaycee Harris eight, LeLe Morton seven, Leslie Jones four and Raeven Harris, Grace McCowin and Lanie Pritchett three each. Morton added four assists and three steals.
SABINE 55, E. FIELDS 32: LIBERTY CITY — Blaire Kaufman and Maddie Furrh combined for 30 points, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 55-32 win over the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets.
Kaufman had 18 points, Furrh 12, Hailey Davis eight, Mercedes Willett and Claudia Simmons six apiece, Ashlynn Davis three and Callie Sparks two.
Sabine held an 18-15 lead after one, but outscored EF 10-0 in the second to take control of the contest.
TATUM 52, MARSHALL 49: TATUM — Trinity Edwards filled the stat sheet with 21 points, three rebounds, seven steals and five assists and the Tatum Lady Eagles opened the season with a 52-49 win over Marshall.
Summer Dancy-Vasquez added 13 points, three steals and seven assists for Tatum. Kaylei Stroud had seven points, six rebounds, seven steals and three blocks, Jada Moore-Simon four points, eight rebounds, two steals and three blocks, Emma Wiley three points and two assists, TaKayla Bradley two points, seven rebounds, two steals and two assists and Kerrigan Biggs two points, six rebounds, seven steals and three blocks.
BECKVILLE 43, ARP 21: BECKVILLE — Baylie Seegers led a balanced scoring attack for Beckville, scoring nine points in a 43-21 win over Arp.
Raegan Greer added eight points, Emily Dean seven, McKinna Chamess and Amber Harris five apiece, Hannah Sharpless and Haley Straubie four each and Lexi Barr one. Dean and Harris had six rebounds apiece, with Straubie adding five. Greer and Harris had five steals apiece. Dean and Barr finished with four steals each. Greer had two blocks, and Straubie led with three assists.