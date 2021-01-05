DISTRICT 15-5A
MARSHALL 48, LONGVIEW 14: Marshall raced out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter en route to a 48-14 win over the Longview Lady Lobos on Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.
Asia Smith scored 15 and Are’anna Gill 11 for Marshall.
Cree McLemore had five in the loss for Longview. Kyra Taylor added four, T’Asia McGee three and JaKayla Morrow two.
HALLSVILLE 62, P. TREE 19: HALLSVILLE — Mallory Pyle paced Hallsville with 20 points, and the Ladycats improved to 4-0 in district play (9-6 overall) with a 62-19 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates.
Baylie Perkins added 11 for Hallsville, which outscored the Lady Pirates 19-0 in the third to put things away.
Abbi Fischer scored eight points, Faith Baliraine and Catherine Warford six apiece, Laikyn Smith five and Alyssa Foster, Aubrey Marjason and Makayla Menchue two each. Smith also had seven rebounds and four assists, and Marjason pulled down seven rebounds.
Emari Fluellen scored seven in the loss for Pine Tree.
DISTRICT 16-4A
BULLARD 55, KILGORE 38: KILGORE — The No. 17 ranked Bullard Lady Panthers notched a 55-38 win over Kilgore on Tuesday.
AT Anderson had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the loss for Kilgore. Miah Thomas finished with 12 points and three steals, and Leanna Morin chipped in with four points and five assists.
Jadyn Welch led Bullard with 20 points.
DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 51, L-EYLAU 47: GILMER — Madyson Tate led the way with 18 points, Haylee Jordan added 13 for No. 24 ranked Gilmer and the Lady Buckeyes used a big fourth quarter to earn a 51-47 win over Liberty-Eylau.
LeLe Morton chipped in with six for Gilmer, which outscored L-E 19-9 in the final eight minutes. Raeven Harris and Abbey Bradshaw had five points apiece, and Lanie Pritchett and Leslie Jones scored two points each. Jordan led with 11 rebounds. Bradshaw had eight and Tate six. Tate and Morton finished with four assists apiece, and Morton came up with nine steals. Jordan also blocked six shots.
N. LAMAR 45, PITTSBURG 36: PARIS — North Lamar used a late run to pull away for a 45-36 win over Pittsburg in the district opener for both teams.
Natalie Styles scored 18 in the loss for Pittsburg, which trailed 32-30 heading to the fourth quarter.
Kyleigh Posey had 10 points for the Lady Pirates (10-7). Gabbi Brown added four, and Sanaa Hollins and Kaitlyn Hernandez finished with two points apiece.
W. OAK 63, O. CITY 6: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks held Ore City to single digits in two quarters and blanked the Lady Rebels in two other frames en route to a 63-6 win.
Alysa Hall had 19 points, four steals and five assists and Renee Cook 15 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Ladynecks. Payton Palmer and Whitni Rayson added nine points apiece, with Palmer coming up with four steals. Anna Iske chipped in with five points and three rebounds, Emma Nix four points, two rebounds and three assists and Lexi palmer two points and two steals.
Toni Gabaldon had four points and Emily Hoosier two for Ore City.
SABINE 53, N. DIANA 41: DIANA — Blaire Kaufman and Mercedes Willett combined for 36 points, leading the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 53-41 win over New Diana.
Kaufman had 20 and Willett 16 for Sabine (13-1, 3-1), which held a slim 21-20 halftime lead. Maddie Furrh added six points, Ashlynn Davis four, Hailey Davis and Ally Gresham three apiece and Claudia Simmons one.
Sabine will host Hughes Springs on Friday.
GLADEWATER 48, H. SPRINGS 36: HUGHES SPRINGS — Hai’leigh Oliver scored 15 points to lead Gladewater in a 48-36 win over Hughes Springs.
Calice Henderson scored 10, and Jakiyah Bell and Kiyona Parker had eight apiece for Gladewater, which outscored the Lady Mustangs 16-6 in the final quarter.
Adriana Kennedy had 22 points, Ariel Crowder six, Sam Waller five and Kylie McMillion three in the loss for Hughes Springs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
E. FIELDS 41, HARLETON 34: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Madison Edwards and Christen Smith scored 16 points apiece to lead the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets past Harleton, 41-34.
Kyleigh Griffin had four points and Asia Neff three for Elysian Fields.
TATUM 51, JEFFERSON 31: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter, stretched it to 19 at the half and won by 20, 51-31, against Jefferson on Tuesday.
Kayla Jones paced Tatum (6-3, 4-1) with 16 points, six rebounds, seven steals, two assists and two blocks. Emma Wiley added 14 points, three rebounds and five steals, Trinity Edwards nine points, eight rebounds, six steals and seven assists, Summer Dancy-Vasquez five points, five rebounds, six steals and five assists, Jade Moore-Simon four points, seven rebounds and two blocks and Kerrigan Biggs three points, six rebounds and two steals.
W. RUSK 38, TROUP 35: NEW LONDON — Piper Morton hit for 13 points to lead West Rusk as the Lady Raiders downed the Troup Lady Tigers 38-35 on Tuesday in a District 16-3A girls basketball game.
Troup falls to 3-14, while the Lady Raiders improve to 4-14.
Sarah Neel led Troup with 14 points, followed by Jessie Minnix (13), Bailey Blanton (4), Ashja Franklin (3) and Maddy Griffin (1). Neel had two 3-pointers with Franklin and Minnix hitting one trey each.
Others scoring for West Rusk were Jamie Casey (12), Raven Pryor (8), Paulina Mata (4) and Faith Cochrain (2).
Casey led WR with two 3-pointers with Morton adding one.
Troup is scheduled to visit Arp at 5 p.m. Friday. West Rusk is scheduled to play host to Tatum at 4 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 58, MT. VERNON 50: HARMONY — Kinzee Settles filled the stat sheet with 25 points, six rebounds, three blocks, three steals and three assists, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 58-50 win over Mount Vernon.
Lanie Trimble added 15 points and two steals for Harmony, which trailed 25-24 at the half but led 41-39 heading to the final stanza.
Jenci Seahorn finished with six points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, Madi Rhame five points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, Morgan Barton three points, Sydney Keller two points, Lillie Jones two points and three rebounds and Joey Wagner and Kati Burkham two points and two rebounds apiece.
DISTRICT 21-2A
U. GROVE 61, OVERTON 26: OVERTON — Carleigh Judd and Macey Alston combined for 40 points, and the No. 20 ranked Union Grove Lady Lions moved to 3-0 in district play (16-1 overall) with a 61-26 win against Overton.
Judd had 21 points, Alston 19, Makena Littlejohn 10, Macey Roberts six, Ava Wightman three and Gracie Winn two.
The Lady Lions will host Beckville on Friday.
BECKVILLE 79, CARLISLE 15: BECKVILLE — Amber Harris and Haley Straubie dropped in 18 points apiece, McKinna Chamness and Baylie Seegers both added 10 points and the Beckville Ladycats rolled to a 79-15 win over Carlisle.
Emily Dean added eight points for Beckville. Lexi Barr had seven, Hannah Sharpless six and Laney Jones two. Harris also recorded eight rebounds, eight steals and two assists, Straubie six rebounds, five steals and three assists, Chamness five rebounds, Seegers four steals and two assists, Dean four rebounds and five steals, Barr and Kiarra Willis three steals apiece and Sharpless six steals.
HAWKINS 73, B. SANDY 15: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus paced Hawkins with 21 points, eight steals, five rebounds and three assists as the Lady Hawks moved to 3-0 in district play with a 73-15 win over Big Sandy.
Jordyn Warren added 16 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals for Hawkins, which led 15-6 after one quarter and 30-6 at halftime. Logan Jaco recorded her second straight double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, adding five assists and seven steals to her big night. Makena Warren had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Laney Wilson eight points and Victoria Miller seven points.
DISTRICT 24-A
AVINGER 42, BLOOMBURG 35: AVINGER — Naomi Fountain tossed in 16 points, and the Avinger Lady Indians notched a 42-35 win over Bloomburg on Tuesday.
Huda Hanan added seven for Avinger, which led 29-13 at halftime. Taygen Downs finished with six, Audra Fuller five, Sam Chandler four and Harley Moore three.
Avinger visits Saltillo on Friday in a battle of unbeaten district teams.