DISTRICT 15-4A
GILMER 74, PITTSBURG 43: PITTSBURG - The No. 25 ranked Gilmer Lady Buckeyes moved to 8-1 in district play and 20-2 overall with a 74-43 wi nover the Pittsburg Lady Pirates.
Haylee Jordan led the way for Gilmer with 31 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and eight blocks. Madyson Tate added 14 points, LeLe Morton nine, Abbey Bradshaw five, Leslie Jones and MaKenna Kaunitz four and Raeven Harris and Grace McCowin three apiece. Bradshaw added eight rebounds, Harris seven and Jones five. Tate finished with three assists, and Bradshaw and Morton had four steals apiece.
TaShanti Moss scored 13 in the loss for Pittsburg (14-11, 4-5). Kyleigh Posey added 10, Gabbi Brown six, Sanaa Hollins five, Natalie Styles four, Jada Peoples three and Elyssia Lemelle two.
Pittsburg hosts Liberty-Eylau on Friday.
DISTRIT 15-3A
SABINE 56, H. SPRINGS 31: HUGHES SPRINGS - Blaire Kaufman scored 21 points to pace the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 56-31 win over the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs.
Hailey Davis and Maddie Furrh scored 11 points apiece for Sabine (19-2, 9-2), which led 19-3 after one quarter. Mercedes Willet added six points, Ally Gresham three and Claudia Simmons and Ashlynn Davis two apiece.
Sabine will host White Oak on Friday to finish out the regular season.
Adriana Kennedy had 10 for Hughes Springs. Sam Waller scored six, Karmen Searcy five, Arielle Crowder four and Sanariya Davis and Kyleigh Wilson three apiece.
GLADEWATER 53, W. OAK 48: WHITE OAK - The Gladewater Lady Bears built a 31-15 halftime lead and held off a second-half charge by White Oak to earn a 53-48 win.
Calice Henderson paced Gladewater with 22 points. JaKiyah Bell added 12, Ebony Pipkin six, Kiyona Parker five and MaKayla Police and Hai'leigh Oliver four apiece. Bell added nine rebounds and seven steals. Pipkin finished with six rebounds and three steals, Sydney Spurlock four rebounds and Policethree steals.
Alysa Hall had 23 points and Renee Cook 19 in the loss for White Oak.
N. DIANA 68, DAINGERFIELD 29: DIANA - The New Diana Lady Eagles raced out to a 23-6 lead after one quarter on the way to a 68-29 win over Daingerfield.
Genesis Allen recorded a double-double in the loss for Daingerfield, scoring 18 points and collecting 12 rebounds. Sanaa Fields added four points, Anyha Ellison and Jalaysia Holloman two points apiece and Kyasia Williams, Destiny Gholston and Terry Gholston one point apiece. Terry Gholston also handed out six assists.
DISTRICT 14-4A
BROWNSBORO 46, CANTON 29: BROWNSBORO - The Brownsboro Bearettes remained unbeaten in district play (9-0) and improved to 22-1 on the season with a 46-29 win over Canton.
DISTRICT 13-3A
HARMONY 50, MINEOLA 48: HARMONY - Kinzee Settles filled the state sheet with 22 points, eight rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists to lead the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 50-48 win over Mineola.
Lanie Trimble added 14 points and two steals, and Jenci Seahorn finished with nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and three assists. Kati Burkham chipped in with two points and two rebounds, Sydney Keller one point and three assists, Madi Rhame one point, four rebounds and two assists, Morgan Barton four rebounds and two assists and Lillie Jones two rebounds.