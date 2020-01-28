DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 33, JOHN TYLER 30: The Pine Tree Pirates fell behind early but stormed back and used a big fourth quarter to earn a 33-30 win over John Tyler on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Malaeka Wilson scored 13 points and D’Karia Woodard added nine for Pine Tree, which trailed 11-4 after one quarter, 15-12 at the half and 22-18 heading into the fourth.
Kameron Polk added five points, and Destiny McCray, McKenzie Kirk and Antranae Thomas all had two for the Lady Pirates.
Kamara Jackson scored 11 in the loss for John Tyler.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 46, KILGORE 39: GILMER — Gilmer notched a 46-39 win over Kilgore on Tuesday.
Ayana Choyce and Haylee Jordan had 14 points apiece to lead Gilmer. Madyson Tate added eight, LeLe Morton seven, Addy Walker two and Lainie Pritchett one. Jordan also had 11 rebounds, and Walker added six. Morton finished with three assists and two steals, and Jordan chipped in with two assists, four steals and two blocks.
Miah Thomas finished with 14 points and A.T. Anderson had 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks in the loss for Kilgore. Thomas also came away with three assists and five steals.
■ CHAPEL HILL 49, CUMBERLAND 13: TYLER — Alexia Rogers led the way for Chapel Hill with 12 points in a 49-13 win over Cumberland Academy.
Jenea Travier added nine for the Lady Bulldogs. Tally Overshown had seven, Kya Cook six, Ty’Liyah Moore and Shelbee Denson four apiece, D.J. Kincade three and Brittley Maddox and Tierney Minor two each.
Chapel Hill moves to 19-12 overall and 6-3 in district play.
DISTRICT 15-4A
■ LIBERTY-EYLAU 58, PITTSBURG 41: TEXARKANA — The Pittsburg Lady Pirates couldn’t overcome a slow start, dropping a 58-41 decision to Liberty-Eylau.
Natalie Styles led the way for Pittsburg with 17 points. Ta’Shantie Moss added 13 and Tyler Green six for the Lady Pirates, who fell behind 34-10 at halftime but outscored the Lady Leopards 31-24 after the break.
Pittsburg has a bye on Friday and will host Pleasant Grove next Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 53, ARP 17: ARP — Nine Lady Cardinals got into the scoring act, led by Mallory Furrh’s 10 points, and Sabine rolled to a 53-17 win over Arp.
Blaire Kaufman, Mikinzi Cantrell and Maddie Furrh all had eight points for Sabine, which outscored Arp 16-0 in the second quarter to build a commanding lead. Mercedes Willett had six points, Halyn McKenzie and Aubreen McCann four apiece, Hailey Davis three and Callie Sparks two.
Sabine (17-9, 8-2) hosts Troup on Friday.
■ GLADEWATER 55, TROUP 43: TROUP — Ebony Pipkin and Victoria Perry combined for 36 points, and the Gladewater Lady Bears notched a 55-43 win over Troup.
Pipkin led the way with 20 points, adding three rebounds, two assists and 10 steals. Perry finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals, Haileigh Oliver seven points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four steals, Bri Boyd six points, three rebounds and five blocks, K.J. Hooper four points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals and Makayla Police two points and two steals.
■ HARMONY 49, WINONA 10: HARMONY — The Harmony Lady Eagles, paced by Dacey Dawson’s 12 points, bolted out to a 20-2 lead after one quarter and coasted to a 49-10 win over winona.
Dawson also had two steals for Harmony. Kaylee Clemens and Jenci Seahorn had nine apiece, with Clemens adding seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals and Seahorn chipping in with five rebounds. Lanie Trimble finished with eight points and two steals, Raylee Willie five points, Kinzee Settles two points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists and Madi Rhame two points and three rebounds.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 69, NEW DIANA 42: DIANA — Essence Allen reached a career scoring milestone before the half and continued to pour it on after the break, leading the Tatum Lady Eagles to a 69-42 win over New Diana.
Allen needed 23 points to reach 1,500 points for her career, and she had 25 by the half — eventually finishing with 35 points, three rebounds, three steals and five assists.
Trinity Edwards added 13 points, eight steals and three assists for Tatum (13-10, 9-2). Kayla Jones finished with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists, JaKhia Thomas three points, two steals and two assists, Kaylei Stroud two points and three rebounds, Kerrigan Biggs two points and four rebounds, RaDanzel JOnes and Aaliyah Smith two rebounds apiece, Aaliyah Centers two assists and Summer Dancy-Vasquez four steals and 10 assists.
Katherine Yount had 14 points in the loss for New Diana. Zoey Leach finished with eight points, Asia Newsome seven and Kamrin Woodall and Ashley Orona five apiece.
■ WASKOM 39, ORE CITY 28: ORE CITY — The Waskom Lady Wildcats used two big middle quarters to take control of things in a 39-28 win over Ore City.
Waskom broke a 4-4 deadlock after one quarter to outscore the Lady Rebels 22-10 in the second and third periods.
Abby Ervin had 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss for Ore City. Toni Gabaldon finished with seven points, Tori Cummins five points and Ryleigh Larkins four steals.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 53, JEFFERSON 47: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Led by Christen Smith’s 19 point, 11-rebound double-double, Elysian Fields rallied for a 53-47 win over Jefferson.
Smith also came away with seven steals for Elysian Fields, which trailed 15-8 after one quarter but led 27-22 at halftime. Adrian Pacheco added nine points, eight rebounds and four blocks, and Madison Edwards finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for EF. Keyaria Harrison had eight points and four rebounds, Amanda Gardner six points, five rebounds and three steals and Carly Barras two points and four rebounds.
■ DAINGERFIELD 72, HUGHES SPRINGS 61: DAINGERFIELD — Kiara Robinson scored 23 points, Jaclyn Garrett was close behind with 22 and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers moved to 10-0 in district play with a 72-61 win over Hughes Springs.
Mikayla Roberson had a triple-double for the Lady Tigers, scoring 15 points and adding 11 steals, 10 assists, four rebounds and two blocks.
Robinson added nine rebounds and two steals and Garrett five assists and two rebounds for Daingerfield, which outscored Hughes Springs 15-7 in the final eight minutes. Joi Akinsuroju finished with 10 steals, Mon’trevia Durham four points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals, Genesis Allen two points and two rebounds, Malayah Everett four points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals and TaQuasia Latchison two points and two rebounds.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ HAWKINS 58, CARLISLE 22: PRICE — Lynli Dacus filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 10 steals, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks, and Hawkins took control with a big second quarter en route to a 58-22 win over Carlisle.
Logan Jaco added 11 points, three rebounds and three steals for Hawkins, which outscored Carlisle 27-5 in the second quarter. Makena Warren had eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals, Tenley Conde eight points, eight rebounds and two assists, Jordyn Warren four points, four rebounds and three steals, Laney Wilson three points and three rebounds, Maraina Clark two points, five rebounds, three steals and 10 deflections, Carmen Turner two points, two rebounds and two steals and Victoria Miller one point.
■ UNION GROVE 71, BIG SANDY 31: UNION GROVE — Macey Alston scored 24 points to lead four Lady Lions into double figures as Union Grove rolled to a 71-31 win over Big Sandy.
Carleigh Judd had 13 points, Makena Littlejohn 12 and Shayla Gallagher 10 for Union Grove, which led 23-8 after one quarter and 43-12 at halftime. Jolea Robertson finished with six points, Madelynn Lacaze four and Macey Roberts two.
Union Grove (18-7, 7-2) will visit Beckville on Friday.
■ HARLETON 54, OVERTON 38: HARLETON — Katelynn Smith tossed in 17 points, Tyler Mobley added 11 for the Lady Wildcats and Harleton earned a 54-38 win against Overton.
Smith also recorded four rebounds, six assists and two steals,and Mobley came away with three rebounds, six assists and three steals. Remington Steinbaugh finished with nine points and two rebounds, Paiton Little four points and two rebounds, Haylea Murray six points and three rebounds, Meredith Sellers three points, three rebounds and two steals and Lauren Garrett four points, five rebounds and two steals.
Harleton visits Big Sandy on Friday.
NON-DISTRICT
■ BECKVILLE 49, HENDERSON JV 24: BECKVILLE — Miranda Mize and Raegan Greer combined for 28 points, and the Beckville Ladycats stepped out of league play to hand the Henderson JV a 49-24 setback.
Mize led the way with 16 points, three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Greer added 12 points and four steals, McKinna Chamness eight points, Amber Harris six points, 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists, Baylie Seegers four points, five rebounds, two steals and five assists and Hannah Sharpless three points and four rebounds.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 77, CHAAMP 23: Jaelyn Cleveland torched the nets for 29 points and capped off a double-double with 14 rebounds to lead Longview HEAT to a 77-23 win over CHAAMP.
Cleveland also had two assists and three steals for the HEAT, which led 22-6 after one quarter and 45-11 at halftime.
Jordan Parker added 22 points, two rebounds, two assists and eight steals for the HEAT. Suzannah Neal finished with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jaden Parker five points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals, Jenna Parker two points, seven assists, four rebounds and five steals, Maddie Wright three points and six rebounds, Tanner Stovall four points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals and Zoe Quinalty two points.
FROM STAFF REPORTS