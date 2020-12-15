DISTRICT 15-5A
■ MARSHALL 49, P. TREE 33: MARSHALL — Katelynn Jones scored 19 points to lead the Marshall Lady Mavericks past Pine Tree, 49-33, in the district opener for both teams.
Next in line for Marshall was Are’Anna Gill with 11. Serenity Jackson, Jordan Terry and Asia Smith all scored four points each. Layla Smith scored three points while Diamond Smith and Jakairi Blackwell each tossed in two points.
D’Karia Woodard led the Lady Pirates in scoring with 12 points. Right behind her was Emari Fluellen with 10. Renee Garrett scored five points while Ryauna Garrett, Jayla Warren and Mariyah Furay all scoring two points apiece.
Marshall is slated to return to action Friday night when it travels to Sulphur Springs. Pine Tree will have a bye Friday and is set to return to action Tuesday at home against Sulphur Springs.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ LINDALE 66, S. HILL 22: LINDALE — The Spring Hill Lady Panthers couldn’t overcome a slow starter, dropping a 66-22 decision to Lindale.
Rachel Petree had six points in the loss for the Lady Panthers, who fell behind 19-5 after one quarter and trailed 41-12 at halftime.
Janie Bradshaw had five points, Erin Gregson three and Laila Thompson, Peyton Borens, Zailey McGee and Carli Manasse two each. Bradshaw and Thompson pulled down six rebounds apiece, and McGee had three blocks.
DISTRICT 14-4A
■ BROWNSBORO 40, MABANK 33: BROWNSBORO — The Brownsboro Bearettes moved to 13-0 on the year in opening district play with a 40-33 win over Mabank.
Paris Miller scored 14, Mekhayia Moore 10, Kentoya Woods nine, Allie Cooper five and Bayli Hooker two for Brownsboro.
Savannah Wagner finished with 12 points in the loss for Mabank.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WASKOM 45, TATUM 35: TATUM — The Waskom Lady Wildcats rallied for a 45-35 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles on Tuesday, turning a 10-9 deficit after one quarter into a 24-18 halftime lead.
Kayla Jones had nine points, nine rebounds, five steals and two assists in the loss for Tatum. Trinity Edwards finished with eight points, three rebounds, four steals and three assists, Jade Moore-Simon and Kaylei Stroud four points apiece, and Kerrigan Biggs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez, Emma Wiley and Brynlee Mims two points apiece. Biggs added seven rebounds, Dancy-Vasquez two rebounds, three steals and five assists, Wiley two rebounds and two steals and Stroud seven rebounds and three steals.
■ E. FIELDS 45, JEFFERSON 39: JEFFERSON — Christen Smith scored 12 points to lead the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets past Jefferson, 45-39.
DaNavia Thomas just missed recording a double-double in the loss for Jefferson with 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ W. OAK 70, N. DIANA 28: WHITE OAK — Renee Cook and Payton Palmer combined for 40 points, nine rebounds and five steals to lead the White Oak Ladynecks past New Diana, 70-28.
Cooker scored 23 points and collected five rebounds and two steals, while Palmer finished with 17 points, four rebounds, three steals and five assists. Alysa Hall had 10 points, six steals and six assists, Whitni Rayson eight points and four rebounds, Anna Iske eight points and Emma Nix and Lexi Palmer two points apiece.
Callie Click scored 14 in the loss for New Diana.
■ GLADEWATER 55, SABINE 39: GLADEWATER — Hai’leigh Oliver and JaKiyah Bell scored 16 points apiece, Ebony Pipkin joined them in twin figures with 12 and the Gladewater Lady Bears earned a 55-39 win over Sabine.
Calice Henderson finished with nine points, and Sydney Spurlock chipped in with two points for Gladewater. Oliver and Pipkin had five rebounds apiece, Pipkin eight steals, Bell seven steals and Oliver four steals.
Gladewater led 17-6 after one quarter and 34-13 at the half.
Maddie Furrh scored 13 in the loss for Sabine. Ally Gresham and Hailey Davis chipped in with seven apiece, Blaire Kaufman six, Addy Gresham four and Ashlynn Davis two.
■ DAINGERFIELD 27, O. CITY 24: ORE CITY — Daingerfield outscored Ore City 10-4 in the first and third frames and held on for a 27-24 win over the Lady Rebels.
Diamond Jeter scored nine points for Daingerfield, and Genesis Allen filled the stat sheet with eight points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and five steals. Terry Gholston had four points and two steals, Alexis Williams four points, Jeter two rebounds, Sanaa Fields eight points, three assists and four steals, Aaliyah Neal one steal, Kyasia Williams four points and eight rebounds, Anyha Ellison two points, six rebounds and two steals, Jalaysia Holloman two steals and Natalie Beasley two rebounds.
Brynn Richardson scored eight points in the loss for Ore City, which will visit New Diana on Friday.
DISTRICT 13-3A
■ MPCH 48, HARMONY 41: HARMONY — The Harmony Lady Eagles battled back from a 10-point deficit after one quarter and a 15-point deficit heading to the final quarter before dropping a 48-41 decision to Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Jenci Seahorn, Madi Rhame and Lanie Trimble all had nine points in the loss for Harmony. Seahorn added seven rebounds, Rhame six assists and three rebounds and Trimble five rebounds.
Katie Burkham chipped in with eight points and two rebounds, McKinzee settles six points, eight rebounds, six steals and two blocks and Lillie Jones and Joey Wagner two rebounds apiece.
DISTRICT 16-2A
■ MCLEOD 47, L-KILDARE 12: LINDEN — Nine Lady Longhorns got into the scoring act, led by Rielyn Schubert’s nine points, as McLeod notched a 47-12 win over Linden-Kildare.
Ella Lambeth added seven and Stormy Johnson and Kenslee Cross six apiece for McLeod, which led 11-2 after one quarter and 23-5 at halftime. Gracie Lance and Sibbie Comber finished with five points apiece, Regan Johnson four, Cary May three and Chassie Gryder two.
DISTRICT 24-A
■ AVINGER 41, AVERY 26: AVINGER — The Avinger Lady Indians broke a 7-7 first-quarter deadlock by outscoring Avery 20-11 over the next two periods en route to a 41-26 win.
Naomi Fountain had 13 points, Audra Fuller 10, Taygen Downs eight and Sam Chandler and Huda Hanan five apiece for Avinger.
NON-DISTRICT
■ GILMER 61, HEAT 30: GILMER — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes used a big second quarter to pull away for a 61-30 win over Longview HEAT on Tuesday.
Madyson Tate paced Gilmer with 22 points. LeLe Morton added 14, Leslie Jones eight, Raeven Harris seven, Lanie Pritchett five, Grace McCowin three and Abbey Bradshaw two. Morton led with eight rebounds, three assists and 11 steals. Tate and Harris finished with four steals apiece, and Jaycee Harris blocked two shots.
Jordan Parker scored 14 points to go along with three assists, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals in the loss for HEAT. Brailey Brown added six points and four rebounds, Jenna Parker six points, four assists, two rebounds and five steals, Maddie Wright two points and 14 rebounds, Abbey Gallant two points and seven rebounds and Laynie Walton one steal.
■ PITTSBURG 76, BECKVILLE 65: PITTSBURG — Natalie Styles and Kyleigh Posey scored 15 points apiece, Sanaa Hollins added 14 and Elyssia Lemelle dropped in 13 for Pittsburg as the Lady Pirates notched a 76-65 win over Beckville.
Gabbi Brown had eight, Jada Peoples seven and Tmyra Warren and Kaitlyn Hernandez two apiece for the Lady Pirates.
McKinna Chamness scored 20 points and added seven rebounds in the loss for Beckville. Amber Harris had 16 points and nine rebounds, Haley Straubie, Hannah Sharpless and Baylie Seegers five apiece, Emily Dean five, Lexi Barr two and Laney Jones one. Straubie added four rebounds, Sharpless two steals, Seegers seven rebounds and Dean six rebounds.
■ U. GOVE 64, CAMPBELL 28: CAMPBELL — Macey Alston led the way with 21 points, Carleigh Judd added 16 for Union Grove and the Lady Lions moved to 10-0 with a 64-28 win over Campbell.
Gracie Stanford added 11, Makena Littlejohn four, Macey Roberts four and Emsy Escabedo, Bailey Clowers and Sumeet Mattu two each.
Union Grove led 23-12 after one quarter, but outscored Campbell 33-6 over the next two frames to turn things into a blowout.
