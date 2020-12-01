P. TREE 35, CUMBERLAND 32: TYLER — Mariyah Furay scored five of her team-leading 11 points in the third quarter, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates held on for a 35-32 win over Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.
Emari Fluellen added 10 points for the Lady Pirates, who led 7-4 after one quarter and 13-11 at halftime. D’Karia Woodard added five points, Fyndi Henry three and Keasia Woolridge, Ryauna Garrett and Takiyah George two each
S. HILL 50, WASKOM 47: WASKOM — Spring Hill built a 12-point lead after one quarter and held on for a 50-47 win over Waskom on Tuesday.
Zailey McGee led the way for the Lady Panthers with 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks. The Lady Panthers led 20-8 after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime.
Peyton Borens added nine points, three rebounds and five assists for Spring Hill. Erin Gregson had five points, Kenzie Gee five points and five assists, Laila Thompson four points and 10 rebounds, Abby Caron four points and eight rebounds, Rachel Petree four points, Janie Bradshaw two points, three assists and two blocks and Carolann Bowles one point.
C. HILL 47, MARSHALL 37: MARSHALL — Marshall’s girls basketball team stuck with Chapel Hill most of the night but the Lady Mavs saw game slip away in the fourth quarter as the Lady Bulldogs came away with the 47-37 win, dropping Marshall’s record to 1-3 while the Chapel Hill advances to 5-1.
Asia Smith led Marshall in scoring with nine points. Layla Smith was next in line with seven, followed immediately by Diamond Smith with six and Raela Spratling who scored five. Katelynn Jones and Kamryn Turner each had tossed in three points while Jada Shepard and Jordan Terry each came away with two points.
Chapel Hill’s Alexis Calderon led the game in scoring with 13 points. Kya Cook dropped in 10 while Tierney Minor had eight. D.J. Kincade and Amauriyen Davis scored seven points apiece. Shania Miller finished with two points.
GILMER 58, SALTILLO 48: GILMER — Haylee Jordan and LeLe Morton combined for 32 points, and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes earned a 58-48 win over Saltillo on Tuesday.
Jordan led with 18 points, adding 12 rebounds for a double-double. Morton finished with 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals. Grace McCowin and Lanie Pritchett recorded seven points apiece, Leslie Jones six, Jaycee Harris five and Raeven Harris one. Jones chipped in with eight rebounds, and Pritchett added four boards.
GLADEWATER 53, BECKVILLE 46: GLADEWATER — Hai’leigh Oliver scored 15 points, Ebony Pipkin added 12 and Kamryn Floyd joined her Lady Bear teammates in twin figures with 11 points as Gladewater earned a 53-46 win over Beckville.
JaKiyah Bell finished with seven points, Sydney Spurlock five, Calice Henderson two and Teya Grooms one for Gladewater. Bell led with nine rebounds. Oliver added eight and Pipkin five. Oliver also came up with five steals, and Bell added three.
Haley Straubie finished with 16 points and four steals in the loss for Beckville. McKinna Chamness added 12 points and five rebounds, Amber Harris seven points, nine rebounds and two steals, Emily Dean four points, Lexi Barr three points, Baylie Seegers two points, three rebounds and two steals, Raegan Greer two points and Hannah Sharpless two steals.
PITTSBURG 60, H. SPRINGS 39: HUGHES SPRINGS — Elyssia Lemelle led the way with 25 points, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates took control with a big second quarter surge en route to a 60-39 win over Hughes Springs.
Kyleigh Posey added 14 for Pittsburg, which outscored the Lady Mustangs 22-9 in the second stanza to build a 36-21 cushion. Natalie Styles added six points, Tmyra Warren five, Gabbi Brown four, Sanaa Hollins three and Jada Peoples and Kaitlyn Hernandez two apiece.
Pittsburg visits Daingerfield on Friday.
U. GROVE 72, N. DIANA 25: DIANA — Macey Alston erupted for 38 points, and the Union Grove Lady Lions remained unbeaten on the year (6-00 with a 72-25 win over New Diana.
Carleigh Judd added 14 for Union Grove, which led 23-5 after one quarter and 40-17 at the break. Makena Littlejohn finished with eight, and Gracie Winn, Bailey Clowers and Macey Roberts all scored four points.
Callie Click had eight points in the loss for New Diana.
HAWKINS 54, T. HEAT 26: HAWKINS — Lynli Dacus led the way with 12 points, Jordyn Warren added 11 points and eight steals and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rolled to a 54-26 win over Tyler HEAT.
Tenley Conde added nine points, Laney Wilson eight points, Makena Warren seven points, Victoria iller four and Carmen Turner three. Dacus also had six rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Makena Warren finished with seven rebounds and two assists.
WODEN 52, HEAT 26: WODEN — The Woden Lady Eagles doubled up on Longview HEAT in each of the first two quarters and maintained that cushion the rest of the way in a 52-26 win.
Jordan Parker had 11 points, two assists, six rebounds and three steals in the loss for HEAT, which trailed 30-14 at the half. Brailey Brown added nine points, Jaelyn Cleveland six points and nine rebounds, Jenna Parker two assists, wo rebounds and two steals, Maddie Wright three rebounds, Abbey Gallant seven rebounds and Laynie Walton one rebound.
BROWNSBORO 64, FAIRFIELD 58: BROWNSBORO — In a battle of top-five ranked teams, No. 4 Brownsboro (4A) knocked off No. 1 Fairfield (3A), 64-58, behind a 23-point effort from Kentoya Woods.
Mekhayia Moore added 17 and Paris Miller 10 for Brownsboro, which moved to 8-0 with the win.
McKinna Brackents had 19 and Breyanna Dowell 13 for Fairfield.
