PINE TREE 52, BROOK HILL 44: D’Karia Woodard led nine Lady Pirates with points as Pine Tree grabbed a 52-44 road win over Brook Hill on Tuesday.
Woodard finished with 12 points and was followed by Ke’asia Woolridge and Emari Fluellen with eight points.
Takiyah George dropped six points, Renee Garrett had five and C’nya Day had four for the Lady Pirates.
SPRING HILL 43, QUITMAN 38: Peyton Borens turned in a double-double as the Lady Panthers returned to action with a 43-38 home win over Quitman.
Borens finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go with four steals and two assists for Spring Hill, who trailed 22-15 at halftime. The Lady Panthers then staged a fourth-quarter comeback, out-scoring Quitman 16-5 in the quarter.
Kenzie Gee turned in 10 points with a pair of steals and assists for Spring Hill. Rachel Petree finished with six points and three rebounds. Laila Thompson and Abby Caron chipped in five points apiece and Carolann Bowles led with eight rebounds for Spring Hill.
MINEOLA 60, PITTSBURG 44: Mineola jumped out early and held on for a 60-44 win over Pittsburg.
Mineola led 17-11 after the first quarter and 36-21 at halftime.
Elyssia Lemelle finished with 13 points for the Lady Pirates, who got a 10-point game from Natalie Styles. Sanna Hollins finished with nine points and Kyleigh Posey had six for Pittsburg, who will host Wills Point at 1:30 p.m. today.
VAN 35, HALLSVILLE 33: Van finished strong in defending the home court in a 35-33 win over Hallsville.
Van outscored the Ladycats 12-5 in the fourth quarter in the win.
For Hallsville, Catherine Warford led with 13 points, Mallory Pyle had eight and Faith Baliraine and Makayla Mechue four each in the loss.
SABINE 61, TROUP 18: Blaire Kaufman turned in a big night as Sabine moved to 12-1 on the year and 2-1 in district action with a 61 win over Troup.
Kaufman connected for 28 points. Hailey Davis and Claudia Simmons went for eight points. Mercedes Willett followed with six points and Ally Greshham four points for Sabine, who visits New Diana on Tuesday.
HAWKINS 58, ELYSIAN FIELDS 23: Lynli Dacus turned in a big game as the Lady Hawks cruised to a 58-23 win over Elysian Fields.
Dacus finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, five steals and three assists. Logan Draco joined her with 17 points and added five rebounds and four steals for Hawkins, who led 14-0 afte rthe first quarter and 32-9 at halftime.
Makena Warren added 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Hawkins.
HARLETON 46, BECKVILLE 43: Baylie Seegers and Amber Harris combined for 18 points as Beckville dropped a 46-43 decision to Harleton.
Harris added 17 rebounds and five steals and Seegers finished with seven rebounds and three steals.
Emily Dean finished with seven points and eight rebounds and Beckville got five points from Lexi Barr, Hannah Sharpless and McKinna Chamness.
MARSHALL 55, KILGORE 43: Miah Thomas finished with a double-double as Kilgore fell on the road to Marshall, 55-43.
Thomas had 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and an assist for Kilgore. AT Anderson followed with nine points, 11 rebounds and three blocks and Summer Hayden dropped five points.
UNION GROVE 61, QUEEN CITY 30: Carleigh Judd blistered the nets for 32 points, lifting Union Grove to a 61-30 win over Queen City.
With the win, Union Grove improves to 14-0 on the season.
Makena Littlejohn followed with 11 points for Union Grove, who jumped out to a 19-7 lead after the first quarter. Gracie Stanford followed with seven points for the Lady Lions, who host Carthage at 5 p.m. today.
BIG SANDY 23, TYLER GRACE 21: Big Sandy got a balanced scoring effort and solid finish in a 23-21 win over Grace.
Brylie Arnold and Chyler Ponder scored six points apiece and filled the stat sheet as the Lady Cats outscored Grace 9-3 in the fourth quarter. Ponder finished with seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks while Arnold added six rebounds and three blocks to her night.
MaRyiah Francis followed with five points, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Faith Watts went for five points, five rebounds, two assist and a stile and Allie McCartney grabbed seven rebounds for Big Sandy.
JEFFERSON 62, LONGVIEW HEAT 61: Jefferson out-scored Longview HEAT, 20-18, in the fourth quarter to snag a 62-61 win at home.
JK Rusk led with 29 points and three steals for Jefferson. DaNavia Thomas followed with 20 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Lady Dawgs, who also got nine points and 11 rebounds from Tierrani Johnson. Kristin Thomas also chipped in nine rebounds and TJ Hood tallied four points.
In the loss for HEAT, Jordan Parker dropped 24 points to go with seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Brailey Brown followed with 13 points and Maddie Wright had eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Laynie Walton finished with nine points and Abbey Gallant had six rebounds to go with two points and two steals.
Jenna Parker had five points, five assists, six rebounds and three steals for HEAT.
MOUNT VERNON 71, DAINGERFIELD 19: Daingerfield’s Genesis Allen filled the stat sheet in a non-district road loss to Mount Vernon.
Allen finished with five points, eight rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block for Daingerfield. Sanaa Field had six points and Anyha Ellison six rebounds for Daingerfield, who trailed 14-7 after the first quarter.
CRANDALL 57, BROWNSBORO 50: Crandall grabbed the lead in the second quarter and held on from there in a 57-50 win over Brownsboro to hand the Bearettes their first loss of the season.
In the loss for Brownsboro (14-1), Kentoya Woods finished with 20 points. Paris Miller and Allie Cooper followed with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Crandall was led by a 24-point night from Tatum West. Kayla Davis followed with 10 points.
Brownsboro led 19-16 after the first quarter before Crandall took a 35-30 lead into halftime and out-scored Brownsboro 22-20 the rest of the way.
COLLEGE
LETOURNEAU 74, A&M TEXARKANA 62: DALLAS — LeTourneau University women’s basketball team tripped up Texas A&M-Texarkana, 74-62, at the MCM Elegante Dallas Christian College Christmas Classic.
Flora Akingbade had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Ajanae Thomas scored
17 points and grabbed six boards as LETU improved to 2-1. Keauna Whitfield had 13 points and six rebounds, and Scruffy Hopkins had 10 points and seven rebounds as four Jackets reached double figures.
LETU, which will play Sul Ross State 1 p.m. Wednesday, went 31 of 42 from the free throw line. The Jackets outrebounded the Eagles, 51-35.
LeTourneau broke away from a 16-16 tie after the first quarter, outscoring Texarkana, 27-10, in the second quarter. The Eagles (1-6) pulled within 12 late, but the Jackets held off Texarkana’s late charge.