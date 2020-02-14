■ UNION GROVE 59, CHCS 43: UNION GROVE — Carleigh Judd tossed in 19 points, and Union Grove raced out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter en route to a 59-43 win over Christian Heritage Classical School in a warm up game.
Madelynn Lacaze added 12 points, Makena Littlejohn and Macey Alston nine apiece, Shayla Gallagher eight and Camille Hanson and Macey Roberts one apiece for the Lady Lions.
Union Grove (23-7) will open the Class 2A playoffs at 6 p.m. on Monday against McLeod in Ore City.
■ BECKVILLE 43, TYLER HEAT 35: BECKVILLE — Baylie Seegers led a balanced Beckville attack with 11 points, and the Ladycats tuned up for the playoffs with a 43-35 win over Tyler HEAT.
Raegan Greer added nine points, Miranda Mize and Amber Harris eight apiece, Haley Straubie six and McKinna Chamness one. Mize and Harris added nine rebounds apiece, with Straubie and Greer pulling down five boards each. Greer also had three steals, and Mize finished with two blocks and three assists.
Beckville will take on Clarksville at 6 p.m. on Tuesday in Queen City to open the playoffs.
■ HEAT 74, NYOS 9: ROUND ROCK — Longview HEAT notched three wins over Friday to advance to today’s championship game at the Texas Association of Independent Athletic Organizations State Tournament.
The HEAT defeated NYOS Charter School (74-9), KOR Education School (59-16) and Stephenville Faith (60-57) to earn a spot in today’s 12:30 p.m. title game against TRIBE Warriors of Bastrop.
Against NYOS, Jordan Parker led the way with 21 points, and Tanner Stovall and Jaelyn Cleveland scored 20 points apiece for the HEAT. Parker added nine assists, five rebounds and four steals. Cleveland added 13 rebounds, two steals and two assists, and Stovall finished with seven steals, three rebounds and three assists.
Gracyn Stroman chipped in with a rebound, Jaden Parker three points, two assists and three rebounds, Jenna Parker five assists, six points, two rebounds and four steals, Maddie Wright two rebounds and Suzannah Neal four points and six rebounds.
Against KOR Education School, Jordan Parker dropped in 31 points and added 11 rebounds, five steals and six assists. Cleveland also went double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds, eight blocks and four steals. Stroman finished with two points and two rebounds, Jaden Parker five rebounds, two steals and two points, Jenna Parker three rebounds, two points and two assists, Maddie Wright six rebounds and two points, Neal 10 rebounds and two points and Stovall two points.
Jordan Parker and Stovall combined for 39 points in the win over Stephenville Faith.
Parker had 20 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists, and Stovall added 19 points, two assists, two rebounds and four steals.
Jaden Parker contributed three rebounds, Cleveland 13 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals, Jenna Parker eight points, four assists, five rebounds and two steals, Wright a rebound, a block and a steal and Neal a rebound and a steal.
COLLEGE
■ LETU 63, CONCORDIA 60: Micayla Mikulski led with 27 points, Keauna Whitfield added 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and a block, and LeTourneau rallied for a 63-60 American Southwest Conference win over Concordia Texas on Thursday at Solheim Arena.
Scruffy Hopkins added eight rebounds, three steals and three assists, Vanessa Cruz six points, seven rebounds and four assists and Bailey Lightfoot six points.
Mikulski was 7-for-8 from the free throw line and 4-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line for LETU, which moves to 12-10 overall and 8-5 in the American Southwest Conference. Concordia drops to 9-13 and 6-7.
LETU will host Mary Hardin-Baylor at 1 p.m. today.
FROM STAFF REPORTS