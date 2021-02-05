A year after having the annual event wiped out due to inclement weather, the 47th annual Longview Lobo Invitational Golf Tournament is set to tee it off on Monday.
Fifteen teams and a total of 87 golfers will make up the field, which will hit the links at 9 a.m. at Longview’s Pinecrest Country Club.
Joining the Lobos in the field will be crosstown rivals Pine Tree, Spring Hill and Trinity School of Texas along with Hallsville, Mount Pleasant, Tyler Legacy, Carthage, Lindale, Marshall, Bullard, Pleasant Grove, Sabine, Liberty-Eylau and Jefferson.
The Lobos will send out a roster that includes seniors Grant Hockenberry, Charles Ward, Colby Stokes, Grant Endsley and Murray Roberts, Juniors Anthony Holyfield and Brayden Strong, sophomore Samuel Sherman and freshmen Keagan Jordan and Aden Fite.
The Lobos finished eighth in the opening tournament of the season, the Spring Hill Invitational held at Wood Hollow.
Longview had a 361 team total, with Endsley firing an 82 and Fite an 85 to lead the way.
Following Monday’s Lobo Invitational, Longview is scheduled to participate in tournaments hosted by New Diana on Feb. 17 (Alpine), Hallsville on Feb. 22 (Pinecrest), Pine Tree on March 5-6 (Wood Hollow and The Tempest), All Saints on March 22 (Cascades) and Hallsville on March 24 (Wood Hollow) before competing in the district meet March 29-April 1 at The Tempest.