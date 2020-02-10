EDITOR'S NOTE: According to Longview golf coach Larry Clonninger, the 47th annual Lobo Invitational Golf Tournament, scheduled for today at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview, has been washed out due to this morning's rains across East Texas.
Clonninger said world on a possible makeup date for the tournament will come later.
Led by Stephen F. Austin State University signee Cade Bruce, a veteran Longview team will host the 47th annual Lobo Invitational Golf Tournament today at Pinecrest Country Club.
The event, which features 22 teams, is set to begin at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start.
The Lobos, who shot a 358 a year ago, will be joined by defending champion Tyler Lee and 2018 champion and 2019 third-place finisher Hallsville along with Carthage, Lindale, Marshall, Pine Tree, Mount Pleasant, New Diana, Pleasant Grove, Rockwall, Chapel Hill, Whitehouse, Hughes Springs, Spring Hill, Troup, Trinity School of Texas, Bullard and Jefferson.
Tyler Lee, which entered two teams a year ago and had the top two finishes, will return a couple of squads this time around also. Hallsville and Longview will also field two teams.
Tyler Lee 1 had a 306 and Tyler Lee 2 a 318 last season. Hallsville and Sulphur Springs finished at 324, with Hallsville taking third on a scorecard playoff.
Bruce, who carded a round of 72 in last year’s event, will be joined on the Lobo Green squad by Kris Pechacek, Anthony Holyfield, Wythe Roberts and Charlie Ward.
Pachacek fired an 80 last year at the Lobo Invitational. Roberts had a 91 and Ward a 118.
Lobo White will consist of Jonas Lansford, Colby Stokes, Grant Endsley, Bryden Strong and Harry Taylor.
Lansford had a 115 last season and Stokes, playing as a medalist, finished with a 107.