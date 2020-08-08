Some of the top high school golfers from East Texas will battle it out on a pair of courses starting on Monday as Oakhurst Golf Course in Bullard and Cascades Country Club in Tyler play host to the East Texas High School All-Star Golf Tournament.
The event opens on Monday at Oakhurst and concludes on Tuesday at Cascades, and the field is made up of golfers who graduated in 2020.
Making up the field will be:
GIRLS
Kinley Pessel of Hallsville, J’Dee Stovall of Spring Hill, Lilly Long of Hawkins, Lauren Fisher of Longview, Meghan Adams and Abbi Thomas of Whitehouse, Annaka Watts of Tyler Lee, Katherine Havens of Lindale, Graci Henard and Kenzie Parker of Texas High, Mariam Tran of Sulphur Springs, Cheney Boyd of Grapeland and Ava Johnson of Mineola.
BOYS
Paxton McGarvey and Chase Pondant of Hallsville, Will Leslie, Sam Benson and Logan Moore of New Diana, Cade Bruce and Anthony Holyfield of Longview, Tristan Nelson of Canton, Corbin Whitsell of Troup, Ethan Jesionek and Mark Patillo of Whitehouse, Jake Fischer of Lindale, Tristan Williams and Luke Jenz of Grace, Gregory Goates of Brook Hill, Jaxon Griffith of Lufkin, Grant Mohesky of Sulphur Springs and C.J. McConnell of Tyler Lee.