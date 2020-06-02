From Staff Reports
Ella Nolte of Longview and Tristen Nutt of Carthage took top honors in the top age group on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour opened its season at Alpine Golf Club.
Nolte won the girls 16-over age group with a round of 100, and Nutt took the title in the boys 16-over age group by carding a 78.
Other division winners included: Coed 7-9, Addison Cross of Ashdown, Arkansas with a 44 (nine holes); Boys 10-11, Tucker Garwood, Longview, boys 10-11 with a 39 (nine holes); Boys 12-13, Nathan Williams of Hallsville with a 76 (18 holes); Boys 14-15, Collin Small of Gladewater with a 92 (18 holes); Girls 12-13, Daisy Plaschke of Hallsville with a 116 (18 holes); Girls 14-15, Lauren Fisher of Longview with an 81 (18 holes).
Earning runner-up finishes were: Coed 7-9, Greyson Akin of Carthage with a 45 (nine holes); Boys 10-11, Stephen Harris of Gladewater with a 41 (nine holes); Boys 12-13, Ben Williams of Hallsville with a 79 (18 holes); Boys 14-15, Preston Hatfield of Longview with a 93 (18 holes); Boys 16-over, Ethan Wolfe of Carthage with an 83 (18 holes); Girls 14-15, Faith Chinn of Longview with an 85 (18 holes).
The remaining schedule has events on June 4 at Texarkana Country Club, June 8 at Oak Forest Country Club in Longview, June 15 at Northridge Country Club in Texarkana, June 22 at Wood Hollow in Longview, June 29 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. For information: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.