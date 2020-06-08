EDITOR'S NOTE: Tyler Morning Telegraph sports correspondent Pat Wheeler takes a look at the day Homero Blancas of Houston shot a 55 on a golf course in Longview back in 1962.
It is said the great Ben Hogan had a recurring dream that he played the perfect round of golf. In that dream, Hogan hit every green in regulation and made every putt. He birdied all 18 holes.
In spite of his amazing career with 64 wins on the PGA Tour and nine major championships, Hogan never shot a round under 60 but did thrill golf fans in 1967, at age 54, when he shot a back-nine 30 at Augusta National Golf Club during Saturday’s third round of the Masters.
So who has come closest to playing the perfect round of golf?
I will submit it was Homero Blancas on Aug. 19, 1962, in the final round of the prestigious Premier Invitational held at the Premier Golf Course just west of Longview.
Blancas, the son of a greenskeeper from Houston, toured the short but tight course in only 55 strokes, 15 under par. During that historic round, Blancas carded 13 birdies, an eagle and four pars. One of those pars was on the par-5 11th hole when he missed a short putt for birdie. He also missed another short birdie putt on the par-4 fifth hole.
“He just looked so loose,” T.C. Hamilton said. “There was no jumping around, just a lot of smiles.”
Hamilton witnessed the round, driving over from Tyler that Sunday morning with a friend to watch Fred Marti, a teammate of Blancas’ on the national championship University of Houston team in 1962. After 36 holes on Saturday, Marti had built a 7-shot lead over Blancas with rounds of 66-66 while Homero carded 70-69.
That Saturday evening, Marti and Blancas and others spent some time relaxing in Bossier City, Louisiana, and their late night revelry may have actually helped Blancas play better on Sunday.
Blancas napped briefly before trying to make up the seven-shot deficit to Marti with 36 holes left. "I was a little groggy," he said. "Maybe my instincts just took over."
In the morning round, Blancas shot a 62 to Marti’s 64 to make up two of the seven shots to only trail by five going into the final 18 on Sunday afternoon.
Blancas’ final round 55 was a combination of great shots and lucky bounces. He birdied the first hole and then a slightly sculled chip shot on the par-5 second hole crashed into the flagstick and dropped for an eagle. After two more birdies, he missed a three-foot birdie attempt at No. 5, then came back with two straight birdies. Another birdie at No. 9 put him eight under for the day
“I was just trying to catch Marti,” Blancas said. “I kept saying to myself, put the ball in the fairway, put the ball on the green and make the putt. I really was thinking one shot at a time and guess I got into the zone. I lost track of how I stood with par but knew how I stood with Fred."
The final nine holes were a whirlwind of more birdies and the howling of a growing gallery excited for Blancas and animated by cold beer on a hot summer day.
By the 17th hole, 13 under for the day and having overtaken Marti, Blancas finally started feeling the pressure and got nervous. He hit a 45-foot birdie putt much too hard but it banged the back of the hole, popped six inches into the air and went in.
“Someone told me on the 18th tee that I could birdie and shoot 55,” Blancas said. “So I shoved my tee shot to the right towards out of bounds but it hit a tree and bounced back into the fairway.”
Blancas played a safe second shot to about 100 yards from the green and then wedged to about four feet on the 500-yard par 5.
“I had 24-year-old nerves and told myself to just bury it into the back of the hole. But I stood over that putt for what seemed a minute and then hit a soft putt that barely toppled over the front edge of the cup.”
Blancas' historic round included 16 greens in regulation and only 20 putts.
One of Blancas' longtime friends on tour, Frank Beard of Dallas, shared an opinion shared by many of their peers.
"Nine out of 10 golfers would have put the brakes on when they got to the 60 level," Beard said. "Call it choking or feeling like a deer in the headlights, or whatever you want, but it would have happened. People talk about it being a little country course, but I don't give a darn where it was, it was remarkable, miraculous golf."
The shortness of the course, only about 5,100 yards, has always given some a reason to downplay the 55. The Guiness Book of World Records removed Blancas' round from its books with a new rule that a course must measure 6,500 yards. That's fine but the golfer who now has the record, Rhein Gibson of Oklahoma, shot his round during regular and not tournament play at River Oaks Golf Club in Edmond, Oklahoma. The former Oklahoma Christian University golfer carded a 16-under 55 on May 12, 2012.
“Premier was short but very tight with no bail-out areas,” Jacky Cupit said. “I played it as much as anybody growing up in Longview and never broke 60.”
Cupit, a fellow Texas Golf Hall of Fame member with Blancas, won 38 amateur tournaments on the old “beer and barbecue” circuit during the late 1950’s and early ‘60s before winning the 1961 Canadian Open on his way to being named the Rookie of the Year.
There is still a remnant of the small oil refinery on Premier Road just south of US Highway 80 that was once the main road from Shreveport, Louisiana to Dallas. The antiquated industrial framework rises out of a bleak landscape dominated with unkempt vegetation. This was the site of a quirky little nine-hole track that hosted one of the most competitive amateur tournaments in the country for 20 years.
The course was built in 1938 by Sylvester Dayson, a native of France who had been a World War I aviator before getting into the oil business and immigrating to the U.S. in the 1920s. By the mid-30s, he had started the Premier Oil Company. The first Premier Invitational was held in 1943 and won by Johnny Garrison of Garrison, of course, in deep East Texas.
During those post-war years in the late 1940s, Premier Oil Company would fly in many of the players on a private plane owned by Dayson and his partner J.R. Parten. At that time, East Texas was the epicenter of an oil business continuing to blossom.
The contestants in that 1948 Premier Invitational included two U.S. Amateur champions (Billy Maxwell and Charlie Coe), a British Amateur champion (Joe Conrad) and a PGA champion (Junius “Jay” Hebert). None of these champions made the finals of a match-play event that year won by Palmer Lawrence, who later would become the head pro at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview. Present at the tournament barbecue that year which was attended by 5,000 was a future president of the United States. Lyndon Johnson was campaigning that August for the U.S. Senate.
All of this to say that the Premier Invitational was a big deal in Texas golf during an era that lasted until the 1980s. It was much like the Briarwood Invitational in Tyler and the Center Invitational deep behind the Pine Curtain. Blancas won both of those tournaments, as well, winning in Tyler in 1961 and Center in 1964 before turning pro in 1965 and like Cupit being named Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour.
Blancas was the only amateur to ever win the Texas State Open in 1960 as that event is set to return to The Cascades in late July for its 50th playing.
As a professional, Blancas won the 1970 Colonial National Invitational in Fort Worth by one shot over Lee Trevino and Gene Littler. The site of the PGA Tour restart on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial has always hosted one of the most highly regarded tournaments in America.
When asked on one occasion which meant more to him, shooting the 55 at Premier or winning the Colonial, Blancas, now 82 and still an enthusiastic teacher of the game, paused and said it would have to be the amazing round near Longview.
"That 55 has always been my calling card in golf."