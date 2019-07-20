Cade Bruce and Rhett Sellers have forged a solid friendship through the game of golf. This week, however, they’ll be friendly adversaries at the 93rd playing of the Texas Junior Amateur.
The Junior Am begins today with a practice round followed by first-round action Monday and final round play Wednesday in Kingwood.
Bruce qualified to play in the prestigious event last month with a second-place finish at the Cascades in Tyler, while Sellers earned his exemption to the dance by virtue of winning the Class A TAPPS top medalist in April for Trinity School of Texas.
Both young men have somewhat unique advantages heading into the elite gathering.
Bruce, a senior at Longview High School, qualified last year when the event was held at Horseshoe Bay. Sellers, on the other hand, played a tournament earlier this year at the Junior Am’s new home, The Clubs of Kingwood.
What drives Bruce, a standout on the Lobo golf team, is his desire to improve on his maiden voyage to the event last summer. It was most-forgettable, by his own admission.
“I made the password on my phone my score from last year. That way I’ll always be reminded,” said Bruce. “I believe my experience last year will benefit me. I’ll know a lot of the players there and know what to expect. I’ll also have a better feel for everything going on.”
Sellers, who has committed to play golf at Rutgers University, hopes having an intimate relation with the par-72 Kingwood course plays to his favor.
“Having already played in a tournament at the course, I’m pretty familiar with it. I played good. After an okay first round, I backed it up with two good rounds,” said Sellers, who will be a senior at Trinity this year.
This week’s participants will play Kingwood’s Forest Course highlighted by its tight fairways. The course is consistently ranked among the top-50 best in Texas. Scattered with deep bunkers and compact landings on the greens, in addition to its scant fairways, the Forest Course is very challenging.
“I didn’t have my game last year,” admitted Bruce. “Stuff starts going wrong and just keeps adding up. Now I feel like I’m at a place where my game should be. It’s at a point where it just keeps getting better.”
Bruce thinks his strength off the tee and ability to hit fairways in regulation should go a long way in helping him have success this week and put memories of last year to rest.
“I’m feeling good going into this tournament and finishing up my summer,” Bruce said.
Sellers looks to lean on his previous experience as the Forest Course.
“It’s not a very hard course, but it can be if you put it in the wrong spot. The wind does blow down there and can can cause problems,” Sellers explained. “But knowing what to expect is an advantage for any golfer. I’m very excited to be playing with the best juniors in the state of the Texas and see how I match up.”
The Junior Am boasts an impressive list of alumni who have won top honors, including PGA veterans Ben Crenshaw, Jordan Spieth, Jeff Maggert and Scott Verplank.