From Staff Reports
■ CHINN WINS DIVISION AT TEXARKANA ARK-LA-TEX JUNIOR STOP: TEXARKANA — Faith Ann Chinn earned top honors in the girls 14-15 division on Monday as the Ark-La-Tex Junior Golf Tour made a stop at Northridge Country Club.
Chinn fired an 89.
Other division winners included Alex Hammond of Atlanta with a 34 (nine holes) in Coed 7-9, Knox Stephens of Magnolia, Arkansas with a 45 (nine holes) in boys 10-11, Junior Powers of Texarkana with a 93 in boys 12-13, Chance Snell of Bossier City with a 74 in boys 16-older and Kenzie Parker of Texarkana with an 86 in girls 16-older.
Earning runner-up finishes were Jayden Tanner of Foreman, Arkansas with a 46 (nine holes) in Coed 7-9, Addison Cross of Ashdown, Arkansas with a 50 (nine holes) in boys 10-11, James Walker of Hughes Springs with an 80 in boys 16-older and Ella Nolte of longview with an 86 in girls 16-older.
Remaining dates include Monday at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview, June 29 at The Tempest in Liberty City (Adult/Youth), July 6 at Alpine Golf Club in Longview, July 13 at Oak Grove Golf Club in New Boston, July 29 at Wood Hollow in Longview (Adult/Youth) and July 27 at Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview (TopTracer Skills & Fun Day).
The tour is scheduled to wrap things up on Aug. 3 with its annual Tournament of Champions at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
The tour is open to boys and girls. The pre-tour (9 holes) will feature coed 7-9 and boys and girls 10-11. The regular tour (18 holes) will feature 12-13 boys and girls, 14-15 boys and girls and 16-older boys and girls.
Membership fee is $30, and tournament entry fee is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
For info: arklatexjuniorgolftour@gmail.com or (903) 753-1415.
■ NTPGA TOUR STOPS AT BULLARD: BULLARD — The NTPGA Tour made its swing to Bullard on Tuesday at Oak Hurst Golf Club.
In the girls medalist tournament, East Texans took home victories — Tyler’s Emily Machin (11-12), Rusk’s Katelyn Henslee (13-14) and Gladewater’s Macy Rutland (15-18).
In the boys medalist tourney, Carthage’s Jett Surratt (13-14) and Lufkin’s Wil Stafford (15-18) captured wins.
In the East Area Prep boys event, East Texans winning were Longview’s Ronan McAteer (7-8), Bullard’s Brenden Lively (9-10) and Lufkin’s Daymond Chala (13-14).
On Monday at Athens Country Club, Tyler’s Lawton Emmons and Longview’s Tucker Garwood captured wins on Monday in the NTPGA Junior Golf’s Athens Tournament at Athens Country Club.
Emmons and Garwood each took victories in the East Area Prep Tour. Emmons won the Boys 13-14 Division with Garwood taking the Boys 9-10 Division. Another winner in the Prep tour was Sulphur Springs’ Jace Jordan (Boys 11-12).
In the Medalist tourney, Sulphur Springs’ McKenna Meskimen won the Girls 13-14.