TYLER — A couple of Texas residents are atop the leaderboard after Wednesday’s second round of the 50th Texas State Open.
Fort Worth’s Cory Churchman and El Paso’s Aaron Terrazas of El Paso share the 36-hole lead with a score of 9-under 131 in the $150,000 event at The Cascades in Tyler.
Churchman carded a 4-under 66 in the second round with Terrazas firing a sizzling 9-under 61.
Following Wednesday’s round, the 156-player field was cut to the low 55 scores and ties.
Churchman and Terrazas will lead a field of 57 players into Round Three of the Championship.
The field of 63 professionals and eight amateurs survived the cut, which was at 1-under-par, 139. Round Three will commence on at 8 a.m. today.
Churchman and Terrazas will tee off at 12:08 p.m. Admission is free to the event.
Twelve players are within three shots of the lead, including 2017 Texas State Open champion Brax McCarthy and 2018 champion Ben Kern.
Kern, PGA head professional at Georgetown Country Club, also leads the Low PGA Club Professional Division at 8-under-par. Spencer Dillard, PGA assistant professional at Preston Trail Golf Club in Dallas was the only other club professional to survive the cut. He currently sits seven strokes back of Kern.
Baylor University’s Ryan Grider of Lewisville carded a second round 66 to sit in the top spot for Low Amateur honors at 3-under 137 heading into the third round.