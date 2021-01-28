DIANA — When New Diana High School golfers Logan Moore and Sam Benson were trying to decide their college choice, a opportunity arose that stood out among the rest.
Former college and professional golfer Jesse Speirs is reviving the nearly two-decade dormant golf program at Weatherford College, a junior college just west of Fort Worth.
With a chance to be on the inaugural Coyote 2021 team and play with a coach who has played inside the ropes, Moore and Benson, two of the top linksters in East Texas, jumped at the chance.
With friends, family and coaches looking on, Moore and Benson inked with Weatherford College on Wednesday at the Norton Lovell Auditorium on the New Diana High School campus.
New Diana golf coach Karl Kilgore, a former Tyler Lee basketball player, and Bernie Martinez, New Diana ISD Boys Athletic Coordinator and head baseball coach, were elated Benson and Moore were getting this opportunity.
“It is always exciting when you see kids move to the next level,” Martinez said. “I always cite this about the NCAA, only 6% of student-athletes make a college roster, that includes walk-ons.
“It fills you with pride to see the opportunity ahead of these young men.”
Martinez, along with wishing the Eagle duo well, said his former standout shortstop Austin Green is a freshmen member of the Coyotes baseball squad.
Kilgore noted how important family is in leading the students to this moment. He also pointed out the impact of East Texas golf legend Roy Pace, who has “walked the courses with the likes (Jack) Nicklaus.” Pace is heavily involved in The First Tee of the Piney Woods and “is invaluable resource.”
Moore felt WC was best for him.
“I thought it was a great spot for me and I really like the coach; He’s a coach I feel can take me to the next level,” said Moore, who is a long-hitter and tries to incorporate the mentality of how Tiger Woods approaches golf into his game.”
Moore said he started playing golf “around 6 or 7” after seeing his dad Jeffery Moore play.
Benson said he began playing golf about 7 “because my brother picked it up and I had to do everything big brother does.”
His brother Jacob played his freshmen year of golf at New Diana before transferring to Gilmer and playing for the Buckeyes.
Benson feels his irons are the strength of his game. He follows Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas on the Tour and plans to major in business.
“I really like the town of Weatherford and Coach Jesse is a nice guy,” Benson said. “He played on Tour and he can show me the ropes.”
In 2019, the Weatherford College Board of Trustees approved of bring back men’s golf in the fall of 2021.
Before heading to the collegiate ranks, Moore and Benson are hoping to get their golf team back to the state tournament in 2021.
While the COVID-19 wiped out the state tournament in 2020, Benson helped the Eagles to the 2019 Class 3A state tourney. Benson tied for 12th individually with New Diana taking sixth.
In 2018 state tourney, Benson and Eagles won the bronze as a team. New Diana won a playoff against Merkel to take third.
Moore competed in the Class 4A Region II Golf Tournament in 2019 while playing for Spring Hill.