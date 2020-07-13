KILGORE — Blake Elliott is the champion of the 83rd Energy Weldfab Meadowbrook Classic – and that is undisputed.
But Blake Elliott also was one missed putt away – and not his own – from having to go to a playoff.
Elliott, from Bullard, never even hit 70 on three straight very-hot days on the beautiful course that is the Meadowbrook Golf and Event Center. But he was pressed by a number of golfers, the most by Joel Thelen.
Thelen, in fact, was scorching-hot himself on Friday, and set a new single-round Meadowbrook record for 18 holes by finishing with a 61. But he had a couple of bogeys on the back nine on Sunday, and still overcame them to have a chance to send it to a playoff on the 18th and final hole, with Elliott having turned in his own card.
Playing in a foursome with Sam Fidone, David Monaco, and Kirk Hale, all four of the players went long on 18, just off the green. And the drama came when Thelen missed a putt that would’ve tied Elliott, probably a 12-13 foot putt.
But Elliott’s lead was safe, and he collected the trophy and the top prize from Michael Clements of Energy Weldfab, and from tournament chairman Alan Clark at the end of the event.
Elliott is originally from Bullard and finished third in the Texas State Open. He went on to play golf at McNeese State, and was last year’s Southland Conference Golfer of the Year, turning pro after a fourth straight appearance at the NCAA regionals.
Clark, from Kilgore, was the chairman of the tournament committee, and that’s fitting – Clark was the last Kilgore golfer to win the tournament (just two years ago) and shares the all-time best score for the event with former champ Joseph Totah (-15).
Elliott carded a 69 on Friday, a 69 on Saturday and a 67 on Sunday for a three-day 205. Thelen finished a stroke back, hitting that 61 on Friday, but then a more-human 72 and 73 on Saturday and Sunday.
But he will always be able to say he broke a 63-year-old course record, set in 1957 by Dick Whetzle.
Josh Radcliff was third (207), and Fidone and Monaco each finished with a 208. Amateur Braxton Watkins shot a 65 on Friday and finished with a three-day 210.
The flights in the Classic aren’t the first, second, third, etc., but named instead after famed courses or tournaments. The Masters, or first, flight was won by Cameron Hubbard, with a three-day 220. John Dickerson and Matt Gandy each finished four strokes back (224). Scott Clark won the St. Andrews (or second) flight with a three-day 240 – Robert Payne followed Clark with a 241 and Jeff Caperton and Tom Watson each shot a 243.
Steve Long finished with a 235 to win the Pebble Beach flight. William Berryhill carded a 244 and Llynal Carey a 245. David Plunk won the Pine Hurst flight with a 253; Jim Griffin was second in that flight (256) and Brant Brantley, third (262).
Joe Elwood brought home the top slot in the Colonial, with a 266, holding off Forrest Williams (268). Gary Harrison was third (271).
For the third time since team play was added to the tournament, the Plunk family won the team crown – but this time, it was Kenneth Plunk Sr. and his grandsons, instead of his sons: Alex and Jacob Plunk both of Amarillo, the sons of Ken Plunk Jr., and John David Plunk, David Plunk’s son, of Denton.
The tournament is one of, if not the, oldest in East Texas, having first been played in 1937. There has only been one year since without the tournament being played: 1955, when the clubhouse was being remodeled.