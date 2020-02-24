■ LONGVIEW 150: The First Tee of The Piney Woods and Alpine Target Golf hosted the Longview 150 over the weekend. The event was created to help Longview kick off the year-long celebration of the city’s 150th birthday.
Format was one parent/adult and one player from the First Tee program.
Results included:
■ Age 7-10: Champion — Jaxon Hicks and Darren Hicks (25); Runner-up — Landon Heil and Chaz Heil (29)
■ Age 11-12: Champion — Avery Rutland and Veronica Niles (28); Runner-up — Elizabeth Harris and Lucero Harris (40)
■ Age 13-14: Champion — Lauren Fisher and Bill Fisher (23); Runner-up — Hunter Branson and Jason Branson (29)
■ Age 15-17: Champion — Cayden Phillips and Jerod Niles (23); Runner-up — Grelyn Goolsby and Greg Goolsby (25)
