LONGVIEW 150: The First Tee of The Piney Woods and Alpine Target Golf hosted the Longview 150 over the weekend. The event was created to help Longview kick off the year-long celebration of the city’s 150th birthday.

Format was one parent/adult and one player from the First Tee program.

Results included:

Age 7-10: Champion — Jaxon Hicks and Darren Hicks (25); Runner-up — Landon Heil and Chaz Heil (29)

Age 11-12: Champion — Avery Rutland and Veronica Niles (28); Runner-up — Elizabeth Harris and Lucero Harris (40)

Age 13-14: Champion — Lauren Fisher and Bill Fisher (23); Runner-up — Hunter Branson and Jason Branson (29)

Age 15-17: Champion — Cayden Phillips and Jerod Niles (23); Runner-up — Grelyn Goolsby and Greg Goolsby (25)

