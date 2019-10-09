From Staff Reports
Hallsville took the top two team spots and the top individual place at the Bobcat Fall Classic held at Longview’s Wood Hollow Golf Course.
Hallsville 1 finished with a 306 total, and Hallsville 2 had a 319. Longview, with a 336, placed third.
The Bobcats’ Paxton McGarvey fired a 71 to earn individual medalist honors. Colby Chambers of Marshall and Caden Reed of Hallsville both carded rounds of 73, with Chambers earning the runner-up spot after a scorecard playoff.
■ Hallsville 1 (306): Paxton McGarvey 71, Corbin McGarvey 75, Carson Lindsay 78, Nic Smith 82, Preston Miller 83
■ Hallsville 2 (319): caden Reed 73, Cameron Reed 79, Cooper Wright 82, Chase Pondant 85, Westin Williams 94
■ Longview (336): Cade Bruce 79, Kris Pechacek 79, Wythe Roberts 88, Anthony Holyfield 90
■ Marshall (354): Colby Chambers 72, Cole Carlile 81, Jacob Skinner 88, Tristan Lessard 112, Brooks Fitts 113
■ Whitehouse (358): Ethan Jesinek 79, Mason Zivney 87, Hunter Welch 93, Mark Pattillo 99, Carson Wick 99
■ Bullard (368): Jonathan Horaney 82, Mason Honeycutt 93, Stuart Hall 96, Harrison House 97, Hylend Long 104
■ Spring Hill (389): Jax Stovall 84, Marshall Bodenheimer 91, Corbin Novak 105, Carson Kraus 109, Alex Caroll 113
■ Douglass (393): Nathan Jones 97, Chad Watson 97, Austin Gallier 99, Jayce Harris 100
■ Christian Heritage (399): Cason Owen 88, Carter Crouch 95, Luke Land 101, Ian Dunnahoo 115, Quaid Durrough 123
■ Pleasant Grove (401): Noah Neal 94, Whit Addington 101, Mac Capps 101, Reed Buck 105, Landyn Smith 109
■ Mount Pleasant (418): Cade Dunn 99, Sam Sloan 101, Hunter Rasor 103, Ethan Harbour 115, Micah Tucker 134
■ Hallsville 3 (421): Trey Crafton 99, Brody Slaten 103, Landen Khoury 109, Jackson Leslie 110, Karson Hess 111
■ Longview 2 (422): Jonas Lansford 98, Grant Endsley 102, Colby Stokes 109, Brayden Strong 113, Harry Taylor 117
■ Union Hill (411): McCarson Youngblood 85, Cash Ables 104, Jakobe Griffis 105, Luke Batts 117, Tre Venters 125
■ Sulphur Springs (461): Luke Dietz 99, Padraig Flanary 107, Colman Jasmer 126, Jaden Vititow 129, Mason Booth 129
■ Medalists: Adrian Lujan, Hallsville 96; Jude Martin, Christian Heritage 99; Frank Dickenson, Pleasant Grove 103; Matt Tucker, Mount Pleasant 121; Collin Wingo, Spring Hill 132; Nate Long, Christian Heritage 137; Jack Welborn, Mount Pleasant 137; Payton Stringer, Pleasant Grove 138