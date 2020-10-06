FROM STAFF REPORTS
Host team Hallsville, led by rounds of 73 from Nick Smith and Cameron Reed, earned the team title at the Bobcat Fall Classic on Monday at Wood Hollow Golf Course in Longview.
Hallsville finished with a team total of 303. Bullard was 12 shots back with a 315 for seond place, and Hallsville B placed third with a 326.
Overall medalist honors went to New Diana’s Logan Moore with a 67 after a scorecard playoff with teammate Sam Benson. Isaac Adams of Christian Heritage Classical School had a 70 for third.
HALLSVILLE A (303): Nick Smith 73, Cameron Reed 79, Cooper Wright 78, Caden Reed 79
BULLARD (315): Nicholas Kraemer 78, Kaiden Schneider 78, Mason Honeycutt 79, Kyle Kraemer 80, Nick Mayo 82
HALLSVILLE B (326): Ben Williams 73, Cobrin McGarvey 76, Nathan Williams 77, Trey Crafton 100
SPRING HILL A (332): Luke Hurst 77, Mark French 82, Marshall Bodenheimer 86, Brody Turner 87, Carson Kraus 94
LONGVIEW B (340): Colby Stokes 80, Aden Fite 83, Brayden Strong 86, Samuel Sherman 91, Preston Hatfield 115
LONGVIEW A (341): Anthony Holyfield 80, Charlie Ward 85, Grant Hockenberry 86, Keagan Jordan 90, Grant Endsley 93
CHCS (355): Isaac Adams 79, Cason Owens 86, Will Horne 94, Luke Land 105, Quaid Dorrough 115
SPRING HILL B (356): Reese Malon 85, Nick Bodenheimer 87, Nick Morton 89, Walker Holt 95, Kevin Phellen DNF
WHITEHOUSE (382): Mason Zivney 78, Carson Wick 93, Luke Wood 96, Ryan Maulden 115, Alex McDaniel 117
LONGVIEW C (392): Murray Roberts 84, Henry Danielson 98, Lane Healy 103, Harrison Taylor 107, Cory Clark 116
SABINE (446): Cayden Phillips 74, Jameson Eads 121, Caleb Cox 121, C.J. Challis 130, Diego Agers 133
MEDALISTS: Logan Moore, New Diana 67; Sam Benson, New Diana 67; James Walker, Hughes Springs 75; Saige Hendrix, Union Hill 78; Matthew Massingill, Union Hill 88; Tyler Fox, New Diana 92; Cash Ables, Union Hill 99; Judd Martin, Christian Heritage Classical School 105; Chris Waller, Hughes Springs 145; Norman Ludwig, Hughes Springs 150; Joshua Webb, Sabine 155