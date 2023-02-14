MOUNT PLEASANT - Lauren Fisher turned in a round of 80 to earn top individual honors, and the Longview Lady Lobos finished second on Monday at the Mount Pleasant Invitational.
The Lady Lobos had a 419 team total. Host team Mount Pleasant won the team title with a 385.
Mount Pleasant (385): Kylee Strickland 83, Reese Ball 94, Sophie Greco 104, Olivia Reed 104
Longview (419): Lauren Fisher 80, Mia Jones 109, Divya Nirmal 113, Kennedy Hatcher 117, Addison Soape 121
Pittsburg (488): Allie Parker 119, Alyssa Maynard 120, Emma Gilbert 123, Aubrey Jo Self 126
Gilmer (489): Kylee Garrison 121, Preslea Walters 121, Averie Mullinax 121, Laci Denton 126
LINDALE
At Garden Valley, Sulphur Springs won the team title with a 373, and Hallsville's Kinley Pessel earned top individual honors with a round of 78 at the Lindale Invitational.
Lindale finished second as a team with a 377, and Canton was third at 393. Sidney Robertson of All Saints had an 83 for a runner-up finish, and Canton's Taryn Clayton was third with an 85.
Hallsville (402): Kinley Pessel 78, Nadia Lily 107, Daisy Plaschke 106, Briley Hopkins 111, Natalie McFadden 119
Spring Hill 1 (426): Faith Ann Chinn 92, Rylee Lovette 104, Delaney Gray 111, Aidyn Edney 119, Hannah Fiscus 124 (Medalist - Josie Gray 126)
Pine Tree: Blaire Gillentine 112, Ashlyn Donley 110
Sabine: Allyssa Crutcher 109, Dakota Wick 122, Lilian Odle 121