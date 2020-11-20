From Staff Reports
The Longview Lady Lobos, led by Lauren Fisher’s top overall round of 77, took first-place honors on Thursday at the Hallsville Ladycat Fall Invitational held at Wood Hollow in Longview.
The Lady Lobos finished with a team total of 344. Bullard was 13 shots back at 357 for the runner-up spot, and Spring Hill finished third with a 380 team total.
LONGVIEW A (344): Lauren Fisher 77, Isabella Nolte 87, Neha Nirmal 88, Catherine DaMoude 92, Divya Nirmal 111
BULLARD (357): Adyson Pipken 79, Katie Capps 90, Amaya Johnson 94, Faith Biaza 98, Natasha Johnson 94
SPRING HILL (380): Faith Ann Chinn 85, M. Morton 96, Starlynn Crisler 99, A. Grubb 100
LUFKIN (395): Alex Haney 88, Bella Chong 92, Kathryn Teague 101, Lilly Langston 114
HALLSVILLE (399): Kinley Pessell 80, Maelee Player 110, Nadia Lilly 114, Emma Thompson 102, Savanna Vera 107
LINDALE (395): Julee King 95, Kennedy Weesner 91, Izzabelle Lewis 105, Preslee Pullin 104, Lauren VanAndel 106
SABINE (510): Trinity Brooks 117, Caitlin Bates 136, Ryleigh Burleson 134, Millie Miller 123, Gracie Parrott 146
LONGVIEW B (427): Lexie Cannon 99, Mikeia Robertson 114, Zoe Hightower 108, Meryl Herring 106
Medalists: Grelyn Goolsby, Mount Pleasant 82; Kendall Howatt, Hudson 86; Josie McClure, Bullad 92; Emily Smith, Pine Tree 96; Makenzie Alexander, Whitehouse 96; Aly Navarro, Whitehouse 97; Isabella Greco, Mount Pleasant 98; M. Traylor, Spring Hill 99; Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant 100; Haven Johnson, Pleasant Grove 101; A. Duchnowski, Spring Hill 101; Chloe Chandler, Pine Tree 106; Sidney Lunsford, Hudson 107; Madalyn Scaggs, Pine Tree 114; B. Loggins, Spring Hill 117; Lily Ann Weissman, Whitehouse 118; Alexis Galvan, Hudson 119