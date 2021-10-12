MOUNT PLEASANT - Longview's girls finished first and the Lobos boys placed third on Monday at the Mount Pleasant Invitational Golf Tournament.
Lauren Fisher led the way for the Lady Lobos with a round of 71 as Longview turned in a 341 team total. The Lobo boys were paced by Anthony Holyfield, Keagan Jordan adn Will Lenhart, all with rounds of 86.
VARSITY GIRLS
Longview (341): Lauren Fisher 71, Catherine DaMoude 86, Isabelle Nolte 91, Neha Nirmal 93, Divya Nirmal 113
Lindale (351): Kenzie McClenny 79, Kennedy Weesner 81, Lauren Van Andel 101, Julee King 90, Preslee Pullin 103
Sulphur Springs (382): MyKylie Meador 90, Alyson Thomas 92, Brylee Brock 105, Autumn Allen 108, Kenzie Posey 95
Texas High (402): Katie Starr 95, Angie Parrott 96, Gracie Tuckrt 95, Lorelai Smith 116, Anna Bius 121
Longview 2 (412): Lexie Cannon 106, Lainey McFarland 99, McClore Dodson 118, Zoe Hightower 106, Kennedy Hatcher 101
Paris (428): Ava Tidwell 103, Angelina Ibarra 109, Madeline Green 111, Ainsley Mathiew 109, Katharina Mathieu 107
Whitehouse (440): Aly Navarro 100, Lily Weisomann 106, Aubri Waquer 120, Layra Pool 114, Meredith Priddy 121
Medalists: Taylor Smith, Avery, 105; Brianna AcKley, Avery, 121
VARSITY BOYS
Pleasant Grove (315): Junior Power 75, Bradon Asimos 88, Kaiden Neeley 85, Luke Flanagan 78, Parker Pruett 77
Paris (332): Mason Napier 67, Adam Clement 86, Carson Day 92, Tyler Day 87
Longview (351): Anthony Holyfield 86, Keagan Jordan 86, Will Lenhart 86, Aden Fite 93, Preston Hatfield 108
Whitehouse (372): Job Hammond 81, Davis Ethridge 95, Coleman Smith 98, Alex McDaniel 108; Luke Wood 98
Union Hill (377): Saige Hendrix 82, Eli Young 98, Andrew Topp 96, Mathew Massingill 101
Lindale (409): Tobin Phillips 91, Trent McDonald 101, Bryce Covington 102, Crew Goodson 115, Jackson Pullin 117
Medalists: Rhett Sims, Avery 79
JV BOYS
Longview (414): Hank Danielson 109, Thomas Hickman 98, Preston Lansford 108; Lane Healy 99