BROWNWOOD - LeTourneau University men's golf team lost its final match to Texas Lutheran, 2-3-1, in a down-to-the-last hole finish Sunday at the Battle of Camp Bowie at Brownwood Country Club.
The YellowJackets finished fourth in the three-day, two-round stroke play, two-round match play event. Wes Nolen finished fifth based on his 2-under 67-75 – 142 stroke play score. Nolen was named to the all-tournament team.
In Sunday's match with TLU, Nolen fell, 5 and 4 to Chase Maus. Cory Gillespie dropped his match with Matthew McArthur, 3 and 2. Dalton Northcutt won his match with Nathan Haley, 5 and 4. Landon Oney halved his match with Chandler Otto. Alex Koll lost his match to Cameron Green, 3 and 2. James DeMarque beat Evan Skaar, 7 and 6.
Ranger College won the stroke play, followed by McMurry and Texas Lutheran.
The YellowJackets will host the Pinecrest Intercollegiate March 2-3 at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.