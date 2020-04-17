LETU Sports Information
NORMAN, Okla. – LeTourneau University men’s golfer Reed Fisher has been named to the PING Golf Coaches Association of America Division III All-West Region Team.
Fisher, a senior from Longview, led the YellowJackets with a 74.00 stroke average while competing in four tournaments in the fall. He won the American Southwest Conference Preview to cap the fall season.
“This is a well-deserved honor for Reed, LeTourneau University and the East Texas community,” Jackets coach J. Paul Leslie III said. “He has all the ability to take it to the next level. I am excited for him and the LeTourneau golf family. This shows the underclassmen what can be accomplished with hard work, perseverance and faith.”
Fisher is the first YellowJacket in program history to receive all-region honors.
He shot 74-67 – 141 to win the ASC Preview. He finished fifth at the John Bohmann Memorial Invitational to begin the season, shooting 73-71-71 – 215. He carded a 1-under 71 in the second round of the Tempest Intercollegiate.
Fisher had five par-or-better rounds, which tied for the most on the team. He had two top 5 finishes. His 67 is one stroke shy of the school record for low round.
Fisher will have the option to return for another season at LeTourneau.