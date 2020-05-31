Longview’s Matthew Hanson and New Diana’s William Leslie, along with Tyler Lee’s Sydney McConnell and Canton’s Dawson Pruitt were recently awarded scholarships from the Northern Texas PGA Foundation.
Forty-four recipients have, or will earn scholarships totaling $417,000, the largest amount ever awarded in a single year by the NTPGA Foundation.
McConnell was awarded the Ben Hogan Foundation Scholarship, totaling $5,000.
“The scholarship means the world to me because I’ve always wanted to make college expenses easier on my parents,” McConnell said. “(Chad and Tracie McConnell) have worked so hard thus far to provide so well for me, and I thought this was a great version of a ‘thank you’ for all of that.”
McConnell, who will be attending the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, is hopeful for a summer of golf.
“My golf plans for the summer are to play a few large tournaments including the Azalea Trail (Junior Golf Classic) at Hollytree,” said McConnell, who won the 2019 Azalea Trail. “It’s sort of up in the air as the tours are trying to decide how they will handle their tournaments due to COVID. I’m trying to just go with the flow, but the Azalea is a given tradition.”
The Azalea Trail tournament is scheduled for July 20-21 in Tyler.
Pruitt and Leslie received the Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship, while Hanson was award the Randy Smith Scholarship.
Forty-two high school seniors who will be attending college this fall were awarded $320,000 in scholarships. Each scholarship awarded varied between $5,000 and $20,000. In addition, one student was awarded a “last dollar” full scholarship to the Foundation’s partner school, the University of North Texas at Dallas, valued at approximately $92,000.
A scholarship totaling $5,000 will be awarded to one junior golfer via random drawings taking place at the Jerry J. Ransom Pro-Junior-Am in July.
“We are incredibly proud to have awarded a record of $417,000 in scholarships for high school seniors this year,” Mark Harrison, Executive Director and CEO of the Northern Texas PGA, said. “We are in trying times for sure, and thanks to the support of so many people who believe in our Foundation and our commitment to higher education, it was wonderful to share the great news with these students. With all things considered, they are more deserving than ever this year.”
This year, of the scholarships already awarded, 71% were based on financial need, academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement, while 29% were awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement.
Since 1983, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation has awarded $3.19M in college scholarships to more than 550 deserving students.