MOUNT PLEASANT - Aden Fite's round of 78 topped the field and helped lead the Longview Lobos to a runner-up team finish on Monday at the Mount Pleasant Invitational Golf Tournament.
The Lobos finished with a 338 team total, eight shots back of champion Sulphur Springs.
The Lobo JV had a 402 and won a scorecard playoff against Sulphur Springs.
VARSITY
Sulphur Springs (330): Nick Burney 81, Caleb Kesting 80, Gage Gideon 91, Luke White 88, Noah Newsom 81
Longview (338): Aden Fite 78, Keagan Jordan 80, Will Lenhart 100, Sam Sherman 91, Thomas Hickman 89
Pleasant Grove (374): Junior Power 82, Landon Prejean 92, Saxton Lawrence 97, Corbyn Spry 103, Gavin Escamilla 107
Paris (384): Tyler Day 84, Erickson Mathieu 102, Braylon Scader 95, Caden Crowell 103, Luke Lassiter 108
Pittsburg (431): Drew Marshall 104, Mason Lee 97, Hunter Winchester 112, Connor Gilbert 118, Charlie Yantis 120
JEFFERSON (460): Will Fratangelo 114, David Harper 104, Matthew Woods 122, Will Baldwin 121, Dyllan Boyd 121
Gilmer (464): Travis Collie 119, Braxton Patti 113, Will Grosz 110, Ethan Fitzgerald 122, Jack Loyd 125
Medalists: Prestyn Joyner, Harts Bluff 124; Matthew Rowland, Harts Bluff 118; Steele Cooper, Harts Bluff 123; Rhett Sims, Avery 90; Derek Murphy, Liberty-Eylau 122; Christian Oliver, Bloomburg 117; Trace Johnson, Bloomburg 119; Nathan Horn, Bloomburg 124
JUNIOR VARSITY
Noe Valencia led the way for the Longview JV with a round of 96 - third overall. Hank Danielson was one shot back at 97, followed by Sam Jackson at 103, Adam Wheeler at 106 and Lane Healy at 112.