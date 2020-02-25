■ BOBCAT CLASSIC: Lufkin, led by overall medalist Jaxon Griffith’s round of 73, took team honors on Monday at the Hallsville Bobcat Classic held at Pinecrest Country Club in Longview.
Griffith took top individual honors after the first playoff hole. Sam Benson of New Diana (73) and Cameron Hubbard of Central (73) finished second and third after a playoff.
Lufkin (303): Jaxon Griffith 73, Michael Rasmussen 73, Sammy Henson 76, Ian Bostwick 81, Wil Stafford 81
Central (319): Cameron Hubbard 73, Jace Spencer 75, Brandt Butler 81, Morgan Hubbard 90, McMcay Maddox 105
New Diana (321): Sam Benson 73, Logan Moore 78, Will Leslie 79, Blayne Olazabal 91, Dawson Windsehitl 96
Hallsville 1 (329): Paxton McGarvey 77, Corbin McGarvey 81, Nick Smith 81, Caden Reed 90, Cooper Wright 90
Grace (339): Luke Jenz 77, Tristan Williams 84, Jonathan Murphy 88, Will Wallace 90, Carter Rohrbach 92
Mount Pleasant (340): Jackson Stone 84, George Burrows 85, Matthew Peterson 85, Brady Sisk 86, Caleb Ball 95
Carthage (348): Tristan Nutt 82, Ethan Morris 84, Austin Morgan 90, Ethan Wolfe 92
Longview (350): Cade Bruce 74, Kris Pechacek 83, Charlie Ward 95, Wythe Roberts 98, Jonas Lansford 110
Pine Tree (351): Marshall Daugbjerg 85, Hudson Finley 87, Cade Gilliland 89, Connor Mayeaux 90, Kylan Liedtke 97
Hallsville 2 (358): Chase Pondant 84, Preston Miller 87, Carson Lindsay 90, Cameron Reed 97, Adrian Lujan 104
Marshall (376): Colby Chambers 80, Cole Carlile 90, Jacob Skinner 92, Tristan Lessard 114, Zachary Smith 117
Hughes Springs (393): James Walker 86, Bryce guest 97, Gabe Fortune 99, Hudson Brabham 111
Hallsville 3 (422): Westin Williams 102, Trey Crafton 102, Karson Hess 115, Landon Khoury 119, Brody Slaten 120
Pleasant Grove (430): Noah Neal 90, Whit Addington 104, Mac Capps 112, Landyn Smith 124, Payton Stringer 145
Trinity School of Texas (437): Rhett Sellers 74, Sam Sherman 116, Jack Taylor 123, Jordan Stebbins 124
Medalists: Kobe Coker, Chapel Hill 97; Landon Fuquay, Jefferson 102; Luke Spencer, Central 106; Shawn Gunderson, Liberty-Eylau 115; Brooke Fitts, Marshall 115; Dustin Childress, Jefferson 136; Tanner Ruold, Chapel Hill 150
