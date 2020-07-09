KILGORE — In this unprecedented year of the pandemic, the British Open will not be played in July for the first time since 1945. The oldest golf tournament in the world began in 1860 and has only not been played previously during the World War I and World War II years.
Closer to home, the news is better as the 83rd Meadowbrook Invitational will begin today as scheduled and with an impressive field assembled. The event will continue on Saturday and conclude on Sunday.
First played in 1937, the current field features golfers like Longview native Rick Maxey of Tyler, who has won four of the previous 82 tournaments at the Meadowbrook course that opened for play in 1935.
Maxey will face stiff competition this year from talented players like Blake Elliot of Eagles Bluff, who finished third in last year’s Texas State Open at The Cascades, and former UT Arlington golfers Joel Thelan and Josh Radcliff.
The story of Meadowbrook incorporates much of the history of East Texas, especially after oil was discovered just down the road near Henderson in the fall of 1930, producing an oil boom that was the biggest ever at that time, changing East Texas overnight and ultimately helping the Allied forces win World War II.
One of the byproducts of that giant oil boom was prosperity and a resulting capability for more people to enjoy recreation. Thus was born Meadowbrook Country Club, a pretty and well-designed 9-hole golf course that opened in 1932 and remains in play today.
The course opened quickly and was quite primitive but soon began to take a more permanent shape under the watchful eye and grooming of its first golf pro and course superintendent Tilly Wilcox, who tragically died in an on-course accident in 1935.
In 1937, the club hosted its first invitational golf tournament won by Bill Clark of Gladewater. It was called the East Texas Invitational that first year and the course has hosted a tournament every year since except for 1955 when the clubhouse was being remodeled.
That first tournament was held in October but since the late 1940s, the event is contested in July with this year’s playing scheduled for Friday through Sunday, July 10-12.
Meadowbrook is now managed by Kilgore native David Cline who won the 1991 tournament and does an admirable job of keeping the course in good condition. This year, Cline said, is especially challenging because of recent heavy rainfall.
The oil boom is best chronicled at the East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College, just up the street from Meadowbrook, now a public course owned by the City of Kilgore and enjoyed by many at very reasonable prices.
Terry Stembridge of Kilgore is an historian and sports aficionado who has been actively involved in the annual tournament for years. Annually he provides an updated history of the event and the course. The history is colorful with several former winners going on to play professionally.
One of those who won the Kilgore tournament and used it as a springboard for a professional career was Wally Ulrich in 1944. Ulrich later won on the PGA Tour but is perhaps best remembered as the father of the slip-on rubber grip. After his playing days were over, Ulrich became a sales representative for a grip company and was known for changing your rubber grips in the parking lot of a tournament.
Earl Stewart, Jr. of Dallas won in 1947 and later became the only club pro to win on the PGA Tour at his home course. He won the Dallas Open at Oak Cliff Country Club in 1961 and passed away in 1990.
Billy Maxwell of Abilene, now 90 and living in Jacksonville, Fla., may be one of the most underrated of Texas legends, an oxymoron perhaps, but the tiny Maxwell, only 5-foot-7, won at Kilgore in 1949 on his way to playing on three national championship teams at the University of North Texas. He won a US Amateur win in 1951 and seven titles on the PGA Tour with the last being the 1962 Dallas Open at Oak Cliff CC.
Miller Barber, affectionately known as Mr. X, while on tour, passed away in 2013 but was able and delighted to attend the Meadowbrook Invitational in 2000 as a special guest to commemorate his win in 1958. A plaque was placed near a ditch on the 8th hole as the fairway feature was named in his honor. Stembridge says Barber was known for being one of the first golfers to be able to hit his drive beyond that ditch some 150 yards short of the green.
“I thought it kind of funny to have a ditch named after you,” Barber said at the time. “But I was thrilled to attend and meet so many nice folks. It was good to win because the year before I ran into a buzz saw named Diamond Dick Whetzle who shot about a 58 or something to beat me.”
Barber would go on to win 11 times on the regular tour and 24 times, including three US Senior Opens, on PGA Tour Champions. He holds the all-time record for starts on the regular and senior circuits — 1,297 tournaments played.
Two former winners of the Meadowbrook Invitational with East Texas roots are Jacky Cupit and Roy Pace, both from Longview. Cupit won four times on tour with the Canadian and Western Opens on his resume while Pace won the 1971 Magnolia Classic. Pace started the First Tee of the Piney Woods and remains its head of instruction while Cupit is active in supporting charitable causes, especially the Jacky Cupit Legends for Life event this fall at The Cascades.
Stembridge is given credit for rejuvenating the event in 2000 with the help of other members. Critical to the resurgence is a format where amateurs of all levels can enjoy competition both individually and in teams of their friends. The result was a full field that year and each year since.
Another component advocated by Stembridge was sponsorship of the event which has proven successful. The title sponsor is Energy Weldfab of Longview.
“There is no one I can think of who knows more about the history of golf and East Texas than Terry,” Maxey said. “He is truly a treasure in that regard and is highly sought after as a speaker when it comes to history and golf.”