SULPHUR SPRINGS - Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's boys and Mineola's girls won team titles recently at the District 13-3A Golf Tournament held at Sulphur Springs Country Club.
Brayden Bowin of Harmony had rounds of 75 and 69 for a 14 to win individual medalist honors - his second straight district title.
Katie Hart of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, a two-time district and state champion, had rounds of 68 and 67 for a 135 to earn top honors for the girls.
BOYS
MPCH (754): Tristan Davis 169 (third), Holden Hester 192, Lucas Thomas 182, Trent Milam 211, Landon Weaver 226
MOUNT VERNON (768): Carson Bolin 165 (second), Caydon Coffman 197, Preston Clayton 204, Cross Dimaggio 202, Connor Richards 211
HARMONY (788): Brayden Bowin 144 (first), Justin Bellow 211, Eli Pool 207, Jeff Case 226, Nicolas Case 241
MINEOLA (805): Jack Heard 188, Oliver Barnes 214, T.J. Moreland 189, Buddy Ruffin 214, Lane Averet 239
WINNSBORO (863): Travis Bassett 176 (second), Kale Robinson 227, Collin Petty 217, Colter Shirley 243
MEDALISTS: Ephram Vaselick, MPCH 232; Tryston Holbrook, MPCH 286; Isaiah Gardner, Mineola 262; Parker Simpkins, Quitman 186; Logan Simpkins, Quitman 283; Lawson Ballard, Quitman 218; Bradley Manuel, Winona 255; Melvin Salazar, Winona 269
GIRLS
MINEOLA (724): Ava Johnson 162 (second), Sunni Ruffin 173, Savannah Lopez 178, Valerie Moreland 271, Bransyn Anderson 211
MOUNT VERNON (867): Laney Wright 169 (third), Daliana Latortue 212, Brooke Smith 240, Lyric Coffman 246
HARMONY (983): Jamie Flowers 256, Mallory Bowin 226, Emma Alphin 255, Emerald Bell 259, Sophie Clemmens 250
MEDALISTS: Katie Hart, MPCH 135 (first); Katherine Shrader, MPCH 243; Sarah Smith, Mineola 241; Ramsey Anderson, Mineola 274; Ava Burroughs, Quitman 239 Alexis O'Neal, Quitman 253; Keltie Capehart, Winnsboro 207 (second); Kenzie Mayes, Winnsboro 243